Application for delisting of SDRs from Nasdaq Stockholm

The management board of Northern Horizon Capital AS submitted today, 8 July 2025, an application to Nasdaq Stockholm for the delisting of the SDRs. The application was submitted in connection with the planned delisting of SDRs from Nasdaq Stockholm (notice of termination https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=1354309&lang=en) in accordance with the resolution of the fund manager dated 13 February 2025.

The last day of trading in the SDR on Nasdaq Stockholm is planned to be on 8 October 2025.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

