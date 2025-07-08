UPDATE -- Intermex Launches a new Remittance-as-a-Service (RaaS) Platform to Help Businesses Simplify Cross-Border Payments

MIAMI, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (“Intermex” or the “Company”), a leading money remittance provider to Latin America and the Caribbean, today announced the launch of its fully redesigned Remittance-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform. The upgraded service gives businesses a straightforward way to embed fast, secure cross-border money transfers into their own customer experiences.

A growing number of companies – from innovative U.S. fintechs to well-established payment providers – are already harnessing Intermex’s Remittance-as-a-Service platform to unlock new cross-border revenue streams.

Through Intermex’s RaaS platform, companies can introduce their own branded person-to-person and business-to-person payment services to eligible markets including Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, and El Salvador, as well as select countries in Southeast Asia, the European Union, and Africa.

“Businesses want to innovate and expand quickly, but hurdles like technology development, licensing, and regulatory compliance often slow them down,” said Marcelo Theodoro, Chief Digital, Product & Marketing Officer at Intermex. “Our RaaS platform helps remove those barriers, giving partners a turnkey solution built on decades of experience and one of the strongest payout networks in Latin America.”

The enhanced platform offers a customizable system that lets businesses create branded customer experiences across WhatsApp, mobile apps, and the web. The service is supported by appropriate licensing across U.S. jurisdictions, incorporating required know your customers and anti-money laundering compliance measures. Companies gain access to one of the largest payout networks in Latin America, supporting cash pickups, home deliveries, and direct bank deposits. The solution also provides integrated payment services, merchant account management, chargeback support, and advanced anti-fraud tools. Additionally, partners benefit from 24/7 bilingual customer support, business insights, and ongoing strategic guidance.

“Our partners don’t have to build everything from scratch,” Theodoro added. “Through a simple API, we provide the infrastructure, licenses, payout networks, and even the support teams they need. Whether you’re a fintech, an employer, or a loyalty platform, we’re ready to help businesses move money across borders.”

Companies interested in partnering with Intermex can learn more at www.intermexonline.com/partner-with-us#/.

About Intermex

Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology to facilitate money transfers from select locations including the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany to more than 60 countries, where available and subject to applicable regulations. The company facilitates digital money movement through its website and mobile app, as well as through a vast network of retail agents and company-operated stores. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Intermex also operates international offices in Puebla, Mexico; Guatemala City, Guatemala; London, England; and Madrid, Spain. Learn more at www.intermexonline.com.

