Blood Bank Market Research and Forecast Report 2025-2034 | Rising Awareness of Blood Donation Importance, AR Use, Blockchain Adoption, and Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure Fueling Growth

The global blood bank market was valued at USD 17.59 billion in 2024, driven by rising awareness about the importance of donating blood and initiatives by governments and organizations worldwide. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period of 2025-2034, reaching a value of USD 27.84 billion by 2034. The expansion is spurred by the increasing use of augmented reality (AR) to emphasize blood donation significance, blockchain adoption for enhanced supply chain security, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure.

North America leads due to advanced technologies and significant donations, with Europe following closely due to robust national services and public awareness driving regional growth. Key market players include the American Association of Blood Banks, America's Blood Centers, Australian Red Cross Society, and others. These organizations lead through strategic initiatives, supporting donor recruitment, safety, and patient care advancements.

Blood banks are crucial for the collection, testing, storage, and distribution of blood and components. According to WHO data from May 2025, approximately 118.5 million blood donations were collected globally in 2023. In the U.S., around 13.6 million units of blood and red cells supported about 29,000 daily transfusions. With a growing global demand, blood banks are vital for emergency medicine, surgeries, and chronic disease management, forming essential infrastructure for modern healthcare worldwide.

Blood Bank Market Growth Drivers

Global Collaborations Enhancing Market Development

The need for safe blood supplies and strengthening healthcare systems in low-resource countries push strategic alliances. For example, AABB and Global Blood Fund renewed efforts in April 2025 to support underserved regions, enhancing access to quality services, thus promoting global market expansion.

Blood Bank Market Trends

Rising awareness, technological innovation, and urgent donor initiatives are key market transformation trends.

Corporate Donations Enhancing Market Growth

Corporate initiatives like the April 2025 collaboration between First Projects Holding and the Central Blood Bank in Kuwait with employee involvement ensure stable donations and public awareness. Such actions support market growth while reinforcing community health engagement.

Rising Awareness Around Blood Donations

Heightened national urgency amid blood shortages is crucial for market demand. For example, a "red alert" by England's NHS in June 2025 called for 200,000 new donors to address low stock levels, reinforcing infrastructure and public responsiveness, thus enhancing global market resilience.

Adoption of Cutting Edge Solutions

The implementation of innovative logistics and scalable methods, like Harvard-led strategies for drone delivery, addresses shortages in remote areas. These approaches increase access to safe blood in underserved regions, boosting global market value and efficiency.

Rising Demand for Safe Blood Supply

Increased surgeries, trauma cases, and chronic conditions like cancer and anemia drive global demand for reliable blood supplies. As aging populations rise and healthcare infrastructure expands, governments and health agencies invest in advanced storage technologies and digital platforms, fueling long-term growth.

Hospitals Dominating the End User Segment

Due to high patient turnover and constant need for blood in surgeries, hospitals are the largest market segment. Collaborations with blood banks ensure continuous supply, making them critical for emergency and routine care, leading global demand.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $17.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $27.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



