GoldenMining Launches Enhanced AI-Powered Cloud Mining Platform as Crypto Infrastructure Advances

New York, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Amid renewed momentum in the digital asset sector and a resurgence in tech equities, GoldenMining has unveiled an upgraded version of its automated crypto mining platform, leveraging intelligent computing technologies to optimize cloud-based operations. The launch comes as industry players focus on scalable, infrastructure-driven innovations in the blockchain space.

GoldenMining operates a globally distributed network of data centers that power its AI-driven mining ecosystem. The platform supports real-time resource allocation and automatic switching between multiple cryptocurrency networks, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), and others. The goal is to enable users to engage in mining operations without the need for hardware, technical expertise, or on-site management.

“We’re advancing mining accessibility through automation,” said a GoldenMining spokesperson. “Our platform is built to dynamically respond to network activity and adjust mining strategies accordingly—offering an efficient, hands-off entry point into crypto infrastructure.”

Popular contract recommendations

contract days Investment Amount Contract Rewards Total income Elphapex DG1+ 2 $100 $3 $106 Bitmain S23 Hyd 5 $650 $42.25 $692.25 AntminerL917GH 12 $1800 $287.28 $2087.28 L916GH 30 $4500 $1890 $6390 ElphaPex DG Hydro1 30 $7800 $3276 $11076 Elphapex DG2 45 $12000 $180 $20100

It only takes four steps to start:

1. Register an account and get a trial bonus for new users; for more activities , please consult the official website: ( www.GoldenMining.com )

2. Select and activate the contract, and the cloud system automatically runs the mining machine;

3. Receive daily profits: Daily profits will be automatically calculated and sent to your account. When your balance reaches 100. You can withdraw at any time or choose to automatically reinvest and enjoy compound interest

4. Multi-currency parallel mining: In addition to BTC, GoldenMining supports DOGE, LTC, ETH, USDT, XRP and other currency mining. When XRP trading is active, it can automatically switch mining currencies to capture the increased bonus.

Key Features of the GoldenMining Platform:

AI-Based Power Scheduling : Continuously monitors network difficulty and transaction activity to optimize mining allocation.



: Continuously monitors network difficulty and transaction activity to optimize mining allocation. Multi-Currency Support : Enables simultaneous mining of various digital assets with automated switching based on network conditions.



: Enables simultaneous mining of various digital assets with automated switching based on network conditions. Decentralized Infrastructure : Operates 13+ high-performance data centers worldwide to ensure system reliability and uptime.



: Operates 13+ high-performance data centers worldwide to ensure system reliability and uptime. Energy-Efficient Operations : Utilizes optimized hardware configurations and scalable infrastructure with an emphasis on sustainability.



: Utilizes optimized hardware configurations and scalable infrastructure with an emphasis on sustainability. User-Friendly Interface: Accessible via web and mobile platforms for real-time monitoring and system management.

GoldenMining’s latest platform update is aligned with broader trends in the crypto industry, where automation and intelligence are becoming key pillars of next-generation blockchain participation. The company has also announced ongoing expansion of its mining infrastructure and plans to support additional payment channels and smart contract integrations in the near future.

About GoldenMining

GoldenMining is a global provider of cloud-based mining services, committed to developing accessible and fully automated solutions for digital asset enthusiasts. With users in over 100 countries and a growing network of international data centers, the company aims to simplify crypto infrastructure engagement at scale.

Official Website: www.GoldenMining.com





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.