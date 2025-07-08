Diabetic Nephropathy Market Set to Reach USD 3.97 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising Type-2 Diabetes Prevalence and Breakthroughs in SGLT2 Inhibitor Therapy – SNS Insider

Austin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diabetic Nephropathy Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Diabetic Nephropathy Market was valued at USD 2.71 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.97 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.98% over the forecast period of 2025–2032. The U.S. market alone was valued at USD 0.79 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit USD 1.13 billion by 2032, backed by early adoption of SGLT2 inhibitors, high clinical research activity, and strong reimbursement systems. This steady growth is underpinned by increasing type-2 diabetes cases, rising awareness, early diagnosis, and the growing demand for renal-protective diabetes treatments.





Market Overview:

Diabetic nephropathy is a serious microvascular complication of diabetes and remains one of the leading causes of end-stage renal disease globally. The increasing burden of type-2 diabetes, particularly in aging and obese populations, is directly influencing market expansion. Technological and pharmacological advancements—especially the introduction of SGLT2 inhibitors with proven renal and cardiovascular benefits—are transforming disease management. In the U.S., high rates of diabetes, robust healthcare systems, and proactive government policies support the early adoption of novel therapies and regular screening protocols.

Diabetic Nephropathy Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 2.71 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 3.97 billion CAGR CAGR of 4.98% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023

Segment Analysis:

By Type, Type-2 Diabetes Segment Dominates the Diabetic Nephropathy Market

In 2024 Type-2 diabetes segment held the largest share in the global diabetic nephropathy market with a 78.4% market share, owing to the highest global prevalence of Type-2 diabetes than Type-1 diabetes. The rising prevalence of obesity, sedentary behaviours, and an aging population, especially in the U.S., China, and India, has increased the number of type-2 diabetes cases. Consequently, the demand for renal screening, disease-modifying therapies, and long-term nephropathy management is significantly higher in this segment, which ensures it is the leader in the market.

By Drug Class, SGLT2 Inhibitors Segment to Witness the Fastest Growth

Sodium Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors segment will be the fastest-growing segment in the diabetic nephropathy market during the forecast period due to renal and cardiovascular benefits beyond glycemic control. For instance, in diabetic subjects, the SGLT2 inhibitors prevent the progression of kidney disease as shown in clinical trials including DAPA-CKD and EMPA-KIDNEY.

Distribution Channel, Hospital Pharmacy Segment Dominated Diabetic Nephropathy Market

The hospital pharmacy segment has the largest share of the diabetic nephropathy market with a 56.29% market share in 2024, due to the importance of the hospital for diagnosing and initiating the management of diabetic kidney disease at this stage. Diabetic nephropathy necessitates the provision of specialized care and careful monitoring of patients, a process that is usually started in hospitals. Hospital-based nephrologists and endocrinologists often use advanced therapies such as SGLT2 inhibitors.

Diabetic Nephropathy Market Segmentation

By Type

Type-1 Diabetes

Type-2 Diabetes

By Drugs Class

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

Diuretics, Renin Inhibitors

Sodium Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors

Calcium Channel Blockers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Drug Stores

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Providers

North America Dominates the Diabetic Nephropathy Market, While Asia Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest-Growing Region

In 2024, the diabetic nephropathy market led by North America with a 38.2% market share, due to the high prevalence of diabetes in the region, well-established healthcare infrastructure, as well as early entry of SGLT2 inhibitors and ARBs. Availability of large pharmaceutical industries, better reimbursement systems, and routine screenings for numerous diabetic complications can lead to finding the disease at an earlier stage for better management.

The diabetic nephropathy market in Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period due to the increasing burden of type-2 diabetes globally, due to high-population countries such as India and China. Urbanization is on the rise, changing lifestyles and limiting early-stage diagnosis to date, and (in many low-resourced settings) is benefiting the market's rapid expansion.

