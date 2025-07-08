RLB’s Q2 2025 Construction Cost Report Reveals Strategic Advantages for Discerning Business Stakeholders in Construction

Phoenix, AZ, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a market full of "uncertainty," the Q2 2025 Quarterly Construction Cost Report from Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) cuts through the noise, offering discerning business stakeholders a vital strategic advantage. The report is a comprehensive analysis of the underlying forces shaping the construction industry, providing the intelligence needed to invest confidently and wisely.

“There’s no shortage of uncertainty in today’s marketplace,” says Paul Brussow, President of Rider Levett Bucknall North America. “But construction is thriving in an oasis, offering hope while the broader economy searches for its own. When the conditions ahead are unfamiliar, we recommend construction leaders keep a close eye on the changes around them and consult the best available data to make well-informed decisions. In this lens, we hope you find this report a useful tool as you navigate the uncharted waters ahead.”

The key message for strategic planners? A notable slowdown in construction cost inflation. The average year-over-year cost change has decreased significantly to 4.4% in April 2025, from 5.42% a year earlier. This leads to more predictable budgeting and greater confidence in starting projects.

While GDP shrank and architectural billings declined, creating a "wait-and-see" attitude for private equity investment, the report identifies key areas of resilience. "Data centers and industrial manufacturing, in particular, are outperforming other sectors," confirms RLB. These are the sectors that demand immediate attention for growth and returns.

This Q2 2025 report is an essential resource for architects, owners, engineers, and contractors who refuse to let market volatility control their futures. It’s a call to action for smart and strategic investment.

About RLB:

RLB (Rider Levett Bucknall) is a global independent construction and property consultancy with a heritage spanning over two centuries. They provide expertise in cost management, quantity surveying, project management, advisory services, and sustainability services across a diverse range of sectors worldwide.

Elevate your project strategy. Download the full RLB Q2 2025 report or contact us for a personalized consultation at: Q2 2025 Quarterly Construction Cost Report

Attachment