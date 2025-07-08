QNUT Debuts Victor Electric bike and BK20 electric motorbike—Affordable Power for Commuters & Adventurers

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNUT, a promising newcomer under BIKEXIN TECHNOLOGY LIMITED, is making waves with its bold vision for clean, affordable electric mobility. Today, the brand officially launches its latest lineup: the versatile QNUT Victor Electric bike at $599 and the fat-tire QNUT BK20 electric motorbike at $1,099. Built for everyday riders, both offer smooth performance for city trips, daily commutes, and long-range travel. Moreover, they run on electric power with zero carbon emissions, helping reduce pollution and improve urban air quality. Designed with recycled materials, their frames are eco-friendly and built to last. With this launch, QNUT stays true to its mission: making high-quality, high-value electric rides accessible to more Americans who want freedom, fun, and a greener way to move.

Market Momentum: QNUT is Riding the Surge in U.S. E‑Bike Adoption





The electric mobility market in the United States is experiencing rapid growth, with e-bikes becoming increasingly popular due to their affordability, convenience, and environmental benefits. In 2024, roughly 1.7 million e‑bikes were imported into the U.S., a 72% increase from 0.99 million in 2023, according to analysis by Dr. Jonathan Weinert. And he predicts this trend will continue as more consumers seek sustainable alternatives to traditional transportation. As urbanization accelerates and traffic congestion becomes more severe, e-bikes offer a practical, cost-effective solution for daily commutes and weekend adventures. With its competitive pricing and durable design, QNUT is well-positioned to capture a significant share of this growing market, providing eco-conscious consumers with a reliable and affordable means of transportation.

QNUT Victor Electric Bike: Powerful, Durable, and Versatile





The QNUT Victor Electric Bike combines innovative technology, eco-friendly design, and exceptional performance, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to enhance their daily commute or enjoy an exciting outdoor ride. Here's what makes the QNUT Victor stand out:

: Equipped with a 350W high-torque motor, the QNUT Victor delivers smooth acceleration and a top speed, making uphill climbs and longer rides effortlessly. The 36V 10.4Ah lithium-ion battery provides up to 40 miles per charge with faster charging than standard e-bikes. This extended range ensures that users can take on longer trips without worrying about recharging, ideal for daily commutes or weekend explorations Durability & Comfort: Built with a 26x1.95” all-terrain hybrid tire, the Victor excels on smooth city roads, gravel paths, and even light off-road terrain. It also features a 21-speed drivetrain with trigger shifters and a high-performance derailleur, ensuring a more comfortable and controlled ride whether commuting on city streets or heading out on a weekend adventure.

Built with a 26x1.95” all-terrain hybrid tire, the Victor excels on smooth city roads, gravel paths, and even light off-road terrain. It also features a 21-speed drivetrain with trigger shifters and a high-performance derailleur, ensuring a more comfortable and controlled ride whether commuting on city streets or heading out on a weekend adventure. User-Friendly Features: Equipped with a backlit LCD screen that displays speed, mileage, and pedal assist level, QNUT Victor can be switched seamlessly between throttle, pedal assist, or manual riding. Additionally, the mechanical disc brakes offer reliable stopping power in all weather conditions.





QNUT BK20 Moped Electric Bike: Rugged, Powerful, and Ready for Adventure





QNUT BK20 Moped Electric Bike is perfect for riders who need a reliable and powerful e-motorbike for daily commutes, weekend trips, or off-road excursions. Its rugged build and high performance make it a great choice for those seeking adventure, whether in urban environments or natural landscapes. Here's what makes the QNUT BK20 Electric bike stand out:

: With 20x4.0” fat tires and full suspension, the BK20 is designed for rough terrains like sand, gravel, and snow. Whether navigating rocky trails or tackling city streets, riders can rely on its stability and comfort. User-Friendly Features: The Qnut BK20's intuitive dashboard provides real-time information on battery status, range predictions, and performance metrics, empowering riders to optimize their journeys. It also includes an advanced lighting system with front, rear, turn signals, and brake lights for enhanced visibility and safety.

A Brand That Prioritizes Clean, Affordable Electric Mobility





“At QNUT, we believe that the freedom to move should not come with a high price tag or a heavy environmental cost. Our mission is to make high-quality, affordable electric bikes accessible to everyone, empowering riders to explore their world in a greener way,” Dr. Elena Moreno, Chief Technology Officer at QNUT says, “ We are committed to revolutionizing transportation in the U.S. by providing efficient, durable, and sustainable solutions that help shape a cleaner, more connected future for all.”

Designed for American terrain and commuting needs, QNUT offers budget-friendly pricing without compromising quality. With free shipping across the contiguous U.S., a 30‑day return policy, and a 1‑year warranty, it’s the perfect choice for both beginners and seasoned riders.

Visit the QNUT website to ride smarter and greener!

Company：HONGKONG BIKEXIN TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

Contact Person：Dong Jiang

Email：andrew@qnutbike.com

Website：https://qnutbike.com/

