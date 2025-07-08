HHM Hotels Launches Forward-Thinking Leadership Realignment for Scalable Growth in U.S. and Canada

Philadelphia, PA, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HHM Hotels today announced a bold restructuring of its leadership team, introducing a wave of strategic promotions and appointments across operations and commercial divisions. These moves are designed to accelerate performance, elevate owner relations, and prepare the organization for the next chapter of growth.

“These appointments reflect HHM Hotels’ commitment to building a high-performance culture by investing in the exceptional talent that drives our business forward and ensures that future and current clients benefit from the expertise and deep market knowledge,” said Dani Elhachem, COO, HHM Hotels.

The portfolio will now be overseen by a stable and growing group of Executive Vice Presidents. Promoted to EVP of Operations were Cathy O’Brien, Hiram Negron, and Doug Wilkins, a group of seasoned and talented hospitality leaders. Ray Perez continues to serve in his current capacity as EVP of Operations. Marsha Ray, Executive Vice President, Head of Canadian Operations, was hired in a move that will further enhance the company’s already strong Canadian foundation and position it for significant future growth.

“This is not business as usual,” said Naveen Kakarla, President & CEO of HHM Hotels. “Our leadership team is committed to driving long-term owner value and performance. And I am happy to do it with so many internal elevations plus industry-leading outside talent excited to come be a part of HHM Hotels.”

These leadership appointments complement the accelerated growth of HHM Hotels’ commercial team. With Raul Moronta joining as Chief Revenue Officer in late 2024; the company is taking a bold step toward unifying revenue management, distribution, marketing, and E-commerce efforts. As part of the commercial evolution, Lindsey Johnson was elevated to Senior Vice President, Head of Sales, to lead all hotel sales initiatives.

“This new structure for our operating company allows us to act faster, provide deeper support to our on-property teams, and maximize performance in every segment and market,” Elhachem added.

These moves reflect the company’s continued focus on operational excellence, technology-forward innovation, and deep alignment with the interests of its owners, partners, team members, and guests.

About HHM Hotels

HHM Hotels is an award-winning hotel management and investment company that operates over 235 full-service and select-service hotels across the United States and Canada. HHM Hotels is in virtually every major hospitality market from coast to coast, and is a leading manager of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG hotels, while also operating over 50 independent luxury and lifestyle hotels. HHM Hotels’ highly experienced and stable operating team is known for being nimble, accountable, and entrepreneurial in how they drive market-leading results for owners including publicly traded companies, private equity firms, and family office investors. Additional information can be found at hhmhotels.com.

Attachment