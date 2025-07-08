Big Data in Healthcare Market Research and Forecast Report 2025-2034 | Enhanced Data Security and Compliance Strategies Driving Expansion, Collaborative Digital Health Initiatives Foster Growth

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Big Data in Healthcare Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global big data in healthcare market was valued at USD 31.46 Billion in 2024 driven by the increasing geriatric population and integration of technological advancements in the healthcare sector across the globe. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.50% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 and attain a market value of USD 121.85 Billion by 2034.







Big data in healthcare refers to the vast volumes of structured and unstructured data generated from various sources, including electronic health records (EHRs), medical devices, clinical trials, genomic studies, and patient wearables. This data is analysed using advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics to identify patterns, enhance decision-making, and improve patient care. It enables personalised medicine, optimises healthcare delivery, and supports research for disease prevention and treatment. Challenges include ensuring data privacy, security, and interoperability. By harnessing big data effectively, healthcare systems can reduce costs, improve outcomes, and advance medical innovation.



Big Data in Healthcare Market Growth Drivers

Collaborative Digital Health Initiatives Foster Big Data Growth in Healthcare



The market is propelled by factors such as the growing adoption of digital health technologies and the increasing demand for data-driven healthcare solutions to improve patient care. For instance, In July 2024, WHO/Europe launched the Strategic Partners' Initiative for Data and Digital Health (SPI-DDH), which unites the 53 Member States of the WHO European Region and key stakeholders in digital health.

This collaborative initiative seeks to address the challenges of digital health system transformation, ensuring that all patients and healthcare professionals benefit from safe, affordable, and patient-centric digital health technologies. The establishment of this network is poised to accelerate the integration of big data technologies across healthcare systems, fostering big data in healthcare market boost by enhancing data sharing, improving healthcare delivery, and driving innovations in predictive analytics, which will be key drivers of big data adoption in the healthcare sector in the coming years.



Increasing Fundings to Significantly Support Big Data in Healthcare Market Demand



The market growth is expected to be influenced by the increased funding events among key players. For instance, in February 2023, ShiftMed, a mobile app that connects healthcare workers and providers, confirmed USD 200 million in fresh funding to fuel growth as investors continue to invest more in healthcare staffing companies.

Such investments are expected to influence the market growth in the forecast period as these software apps use advanced technologies such as big data to process all the data of every worker they are employing and process it regularly. These approaches are anticipated to boost market growth in the forecast period.



Strategic Acquisitions to Play a Pivotal Role in Big Data in Healthcare Market Development



The market is highly influenced by the increasing interest, investments, and adaptation of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector, bolstering the global big data in healthcare market growth. For instance, In November 2023, Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm acquired NextGen Healthcare, Inc. ("NextGen Healthcare" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, for USD 1.8 billion. With the completion of the transaction, NextGen Healthcare shareholders are entitled to receive USD 23.95 per share in cash.

This investment by Thoma Bravo may enable NextGen Healthcare to share resources and develop better software solutions in healthcare such as enhancing data analytics capabilities within their platforms and leveraging big data to drive insights and improvements in patient care, operational efficiency, and decision-making.



Big Data in Healthcare Market Trends



AI and Machine Learning Integration Driving Growth



AI and machine learning technologies are becoming increasingly integrated with Big Data analytics in healthcare. These tools enable healthcare professionals to gain deeper insights from vast datasets, enhancing clinical decision-making and operational efficiency. AI algorithms can identify patterns in patient data, helping in predictive analytics for early disease detection and personalised treatments. Machine learning, when applied to Big Data, facilitates the automation of diagnostic processes, improves accuracy, and enables real-time monitoring of patients. As healthcare systems evolve towards value-based care, the reliance on AI-powered Big Data solutions is expected to expand, driving market growth.



Increasing Investment in Big Data-Driven Healthcare Staffing Solutions to Augment Big Data in Healthcare Market Size



In February 2023, ShiftMed secured USD 200 million in funding to expand its mobile app, which connects healthcare workers and providers. Such investments highlight the growing reliance on big data technologies to streamline healthcare staffing. By leveraging big data, these platforms efficiently process vast amounts of worker data, including availability, credentials, and compliance, enabling real-time decision-making and optimisation of staffing resources. This trend underscores the value of big data in improving operational efficiency and workforce management in healthcare. With rising demand for efficient staffing solutions, such approaches are poised to drive significant market growth in the forecast period.



Investment in IT Infrastructure Boosting Big Data in Healthcare Market Value



Healthcare providers are investing heavily in IT infrastructure to support Big Data integration, leading to increased market value. Cloud computing, data warehouses, and advanced analytics platforms are central to managing and processing large volumes of healthcare data. This investment is critical for improving data accessibility, interoperability, and the speed of analysis. Governments and private entities are recognising the importance of modernising healthcare IT systems to enable data-driven healthcare. These investments not only help streamline operations but also improve patient care, accelerating the adoption of big data analytics. The healthcare IT infrastructure market is therefore poised for rapid growth.



Enhanced Data Security and Compliance Strategies Driving Big Data in Healthcare Market Expansion



With the increasing volume of sensitive healthcare data being processed, the need for robust security and regulatory compliance has become a key trend in the Big Data market. Healthcare data breaches and privacy concerns are prompting stronger safeguards and technologies to protect patient information. Organisations are focusing on adopting encryption methods, secure cloud solutions, and data access controls to ensure compliance with laws like HIPAA and GDPR. Furthermore, the rising implementation of blockchain technology in healthcare offers decentralised, secure data storage. As the demand for data protection rises, this trend will drive further market expansion and shape the future of healthcare data management.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $31.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $121.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global



Supplier Landscape

Veradigm LLC

Oracle

Optum Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Microsoft Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Abacus Insights

Clarify Health Solutions

Big Data in Healthcare Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Product

Software

Electronic Health Record Software

Practice Management Software

Workforce Management Software

Others

Services

Market Breakup by Mode of Deployment

On - Premises

Cloud

Market Breakup by Analytics Type

Descriptive

Predictive

Prescriptive

Market Breakup by Applications

Clinical Data Analytics

Financial Analytics

Operational Analytics

Market Breakup by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Finance and Insurance Agencies

Research Organizations

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

