ICICOIN Launches Intelligent Public Blockchain to Power the Future of Smart Finance with RWA and AI Infrastructure

New York, NY, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICICOIN, a next-generation financial technology platform, has officially launched its intelligent public blockchain, ICI Genesis Public Chain, alongside its native token, ICI. a pioneering RWA and AI infrastructure token.Designed specifically for the financial sector, ICICOIN leverages the combined strength of artificial intelligence and blockchain to deliver a secure, transparent, and scalable foundation for the evolution of smart finance.



Developed by a team of global fintech innovators, ICICOIN redefined digital financial infrastructure through a commitment to compliance, performance, and intelligent innovation.







A New Paradigm in Financial Infrastructure



ICICOIN operates as a high-performance public blockchain tailored for financial applications. with a focus on RWA and AI infrastructure token capabilities.It’s integrated intelligent decision-making engine provides real-time insights, risk controls, and strategy simulations to enhance both institutional and individual financial operations.



“ICICOIN represents a new paradigm in financial technology,” said a market strategy expert. “It’s an ecosystem bridging emerging Web3 infrastructure with traditional financial models, offering powerful capabilities to investors and developers alike.”



Five Core Advantages of ICICOIN



1. Transparent AI Decision Engine

ICICOIN introduced an explainable AI decision engine designed to support real-time analysis of multi-source financial data. With layered architecture and interpretability, it ensures all recommendations are auditable and traceable, empowering users to make informed financial decisions with confidence.



2. Blockchain-Based Trust Infrastructure

All key activities on the ICICOIN platform are immutably recorded via smart contracts and on-chain governance. The platform underwent extensive external audits and security reviews to meet institutional-level safety standards. This ensures full traceability, operational transparency, and high compliance alignment.







3. Multi-Sector Application Ecosystem

ICICOIN supports a diverse range of financial applications, enhanced by its RWA and AI infrastructure token capabilities:



- Institutional asset allocation optimization



- Personalized investment advisory services



- Enterprise risk management tools



- Smart contract-enabled DeFi integration



- Research and education platforms



4. ICI Token Utility and Tokenomics

The ICI token serves as the backbone of the ICICOIN ecosystem with multiple utilities:



- On-chain payments, gas fees, and data access



- Governance participation and community proposals



- Staking rewards and access to premium services



- Revenue sharing with deflationary mechanisms (including token burn and reward redistribution)



Token Highlights:



- Total supply: 1 billion ICI tokens



- Economic model: Deflationary, based on network participation and computation contribution



5. Global Compliance and Community Governance

ICICOIN was built with full consideration of international regulations, including data protection and financial compliance frameworks. It integrated KYC/AML protocols and privacy-preserving mechanisms based on zero-knowledge proof technologies. Governance began under a semi-centralized model, with a gradual transition toward community-led decentralization through a DAO structure.







Successful Completion of Genesis Token Sale



ICICOIN successfully completed its Genesis Token Sale, offering early access to ICI tokens at preferential pricing. Early participants secured strategic positions within the ecosystem as holders of this RWA and AI infrastructure token and contributed to the initial wave of platform adoption and growth.



Milestones Achieved



- Testnet was deployed in Q2 2025 to validate AI-blockchain integration



- Mainnet and public token circulation were launched in Q3 2025, marking the start of real-world applications



- Open-source initiatives and a co-governance strategy were rolled out in Q4 2025



- DAO governance mechanisms were activated in Q1 2026, enabling decentralized decision-making



ICICOIN has since continued to expand its presence across compliance-friendly regions and forged connections between institutional finance, DeFi ecosystems, and emerging markets.



Shaping the Future of Smart Finance



ICICOIN invites forward-thinking institutions, developers, and investors to participate in building the next generation of smart finance infrastructure. With a robust architecture that unifies AI and blockchain, ICICOIN provides the foundation for a more intelligent, transparent, and inclusive financial future.



To learn more, visit the official website or follow ICICOIN on its official communication channels.



Disclaimer: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, outcomes, or strategies for the future (including product offerings, regulatory plans, and business plans) and are subject to change without prior notice. Please be advised that such statements are influenced by various uncertainties, which may result in future circumstances, events, or outcomes differing from those predicted in the forward-looking statements.

