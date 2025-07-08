Star Bulk Announces Date for the Release of Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025, Results, Conference Call, and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK), today announced that it will release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the market closes in New York on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Star Bulk's management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: (+1) 416 764 8646 / (+1) 888 396 8049. Please quote “Star Bulk Carriers” to the operator and/or conference ID 13754842.

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website www.starbulk.com and click on Events & Presentations. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, New York, Stamford and Singapore. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SBLK”. As of the date of this release on a fully delivered basis and as adjusted for the delivery of a) the vessels agreed to be sold and b) the five firm Kamsarmax vessels currently under construction, we own a fleet of 146 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 14.4 million dwt consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 15 Capesize, 1 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 43 Kamsarmax, 1 Panamax, 48 Ultramax and 14 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 55,569 dwt and 209,537 dwt.