Food Traceability Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | IoT-Enabled Sensors and QR Codes Revolutionize Real-Time Food Product Monitoring

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Traceability Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global Food Traceability Market is projected to grow from USD 20.8 billion in 2025 to USD 57.2 billion by 2034, reflecting significant growth driven by food safety concerns, regulatory compliance, and supply chain transparency. Emerging digital technologies like blockchain, RFID, and IoT are bolstering traceability capabilities through real-time data insights.

Key factors propelling the market include stringent regulations such as the U.S. Food Safety Modernization Act and the European Union's Farm-to-Fork Strategy. Companies are increasingly adopting blockchain solutions for security and authenticity, while cloud-based platforms are becoming more accessible for SMEs, fostering innovation and adoption across the sector.

Rising incidents of food contamination and food fraud have intensified the need for efficient tracking solutions, with tech partnerships advancing market-ready offerings. Despite challenges like high implementation costs and resistance from traditional sectors, the market's evolution is underway, with expected contributions from AI analytics, DNA tagging, and digital twin technologies.

The integration of AI-driven analytics for risk prediction and supply optimization stands out, alongside QR code and smart labeling initiatives that engage consumers via smartphone access to detailed product information. IoT-enabled sensors further ensure compliance through environmental monitoring.

Government-imposed digitalization mandates are necessitating cloud-based compliance solutions, vital for food producers amid tougher traceability laws. Environmental impact transparency is gaining traction, influencing sustainable sourcing and carbon footprint disclosure among brands.

Regional growth sees significant potential in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, with investments in traceability solutions projected to shape the future of global food supply chains. Automation in compliance, supported by AI and machine learning, will streamline regulatory processes.

Key Trends:

Blockchain-Based Traceability: Enhanced tracking integrity and trust.

Enhanced tracking integrity and trust. AI-Powered Predictive Analytics: Optimized processes and risk management.

Optimized processes and risk management. QR Code and Smart Labeling: Consumer-friendly product information.

Consumer-friendly product information. Expansion of IoT-Enabled Sensors: Environmental condition monitoring.

Environmental condition monitoring. Regulatory-Driven Digitalization: Compulsory compliance digitization.

Market Drivers:

Rising Food Safety Concerns: Demand for contamination risk mitigation.

Demand for contamination risk mitigation. Stricter Government Regulations: Essential compliance for producers.

Essential compliance for producers. Technological Advancements: Improved efficiency and adoption rates.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $20.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $57.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Carrefour Group

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Systems Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

SGS SA

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cognex Corporation

ANTARES VISION S.p.A.

The Riverside Co. (FoodLogiQ)

OPTEL GROUP

SMAG

iTradeNetwork Inc.

Rfxcel Corporation

TrusTrace (Swin Technologies AB)

SourceTrace Systems India Pvt Ltd.

Merit-Trax Technologies Inc.

Bext360 Holdings Inc.

Mass Group Inc.

Traceall Global Ltd.

Bar Code Integrators Inc.

Covectra Inc.

TE-FOOD International GmbH

Damselfly Solutions Inc.

HeavyConnect

Minespider AG.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/228rvp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment