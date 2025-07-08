Infant Nutrition Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Rise of Functional Nutrition Drives Innovation, Sustainability and Cleaner Labels Gain Traction

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infant Nutrition Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global Infant Nutrition Market is projected to be valued at USD 34.5 billion by 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2%, reaching USD 76.2 billion by 2034.

This market spans products essential for supporting the dietary needs of infants, such as infant formula, baby cereals, pureed fruits, and fortified milk, driven by the growing awareness of infant health, urbanization, and lifestyle changes. Notably prevalent in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where birth rates and middle-class income are rising, the demand for both conventional and specialized infant food products continues to grow.

In 2024, the market witnessed significant growth as parents prioritized science-backed, immune-boosting, and organic options. E-commerce emerged as a dominant distribution channel, providing easy access to international and premium products. Sustainable packaging and cleaner ingredient labels became focal points for brands. Hybrid nutrition products that incorporate formulas, probiotics, and natural extracts witnessed increased popularity. Heightened regulations, particularly in Europe, necessitated improved transparency and stringent quality assurance practices from companies.

As the market evolves, functional infant nutrition focusing on health outcomes like brain development, immunity, and gut health is expected to rise. Advancements in precision fermentation and personalized nutrition apps will redefine product development. The market is also likely to see innovations in fortified snacks and easy-to-digest foods to ease the transition from milk to solids. Strategic pricing and smaller packaging will enable global players to penetrate rural and underserved areas. As digital literacy among parents increases, digital engagement and smart product tracking will be crucial for brand loyalty and differentiation.

Trends in Infant Nutrition Market

Demand surges for clean-label, organic, and plant-based products among health-conscious and environmentally aware parents.

Functional nutrition targeting gut health, immunity, and brain development is driving new product innovations.

Hybrid nutrition formats are gaining traction for their multifunctional benefits.

AI and data analytics are increasingly used to personalize nutrition recommendations.

E-commerce platforms are reshaping distribution models, enhancing global consumer access to premium and international brands.

Drivers in Infant Nutrition Market

Increasing birth rates and awareness of early childhood nutrition boosting demand.

Women's workforce participation and reduced breastfeeding periods lead to greater reliance on formula.

Ingredient innovations and improved digestibility enhance product acceptance.

Government initiatives in developing regions promote market expansion.

Challenges in Infant Nutrition Market

Product safety concerns, recalls, and contamination incidents can significantly affect consumer trust and brand reputation.

Regulatory standards and R&D costs may impede product diversity and pose challenges for new entrants.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Infant Milk Formula, Follow-on-Milk, Specialty Baby Milk, Prepared Baby Food, Other Types

Infant Milk Formula, Follow-on-Milk, Specialty Baby Milk, Prepared Baby Food, Other Types By Meal: Baby cereals, Baby snacks, Baby drinks, Other baby meals

Baby cereals, Baby snacks, Baby drinks, Other baby meals By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Pharmacy/Medical Stores, Specialty Stores, Other Channels

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Pharmacy/Medical Stores, Specialty Stores, Other Channels By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America



