Guac ‘Til You Drop with Barberitos and Avocados From Mexico® in a Summer Sweepstakes

St. Petersburg, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barberitos, known for its better-for-you, Mexican-inspired dishes, is encouraging its guests to Guac ‘Til You Drop in its summer sweepstakes in partnership with Avocados From Mexico®. The promotion gives avocado fans a chance to win big, just for enjoying their favorite avocado-packed menu items.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Avocados From Mexico to give our guests a delicious reason to enjoy summer,” says Shay Baumhauer, Senior Director of Marketing at Barberitos. “When guests purchase avocado or guac, they’ll have the chance to enter to win some seriously cool prizes - it’s our way of turning a summer craving into something even bigger.”

Guests who purchase any avocado product now through August will be entered to win an epic summer getaway. Barberitos will award five grand prize winners, and an additional fifteen runners-up will receive exclusive branded merchandise and Barberitos gift cards. The better-for-you burrito brand will also host social media giveaways throughout the summer, featuring even more chances to win fun, avocado-themed prizes.

Guac ‘Til You Drop Grand Prize

$500 lodging gift card

$100 Barberitos gift card

Bluetooth speaker

Barberitos branded beach towels

More summer swag

Barberitos is spotlighting its most craveable avocado creations, including Scratch-Made Guacamole, the Avocado BLT Bowl, and customizable favorites like burritos, bowls, quesadillas, salads, nachos, tacos, and more – all of which can be loaded up with fresh avocado or guac made with 100% fresh Avocados From Mexico.

“Avocados From Mexico always bring the good times. They’re always fresh, always good, and available year-round,” says Curt Webber, Director of Foodservice at Avocados From Mexico. “This partnership is a perfect way to share the feel-good flavor of avocados with guests this summer!”

So, why not take your burrito—and your summer—to the next level? Every time you add avocado or guac to your meal, you’re adding another chance to get the guac out of town.

Visit your local Barberitos today and guac your way into summer. For full sweepstakes details, follow @Barberitos on social or visit barberitos.com.

About Barberitos

Founded in 2000, Barberitos is a fast-casual restaurant committed to serving bold, Mexican-inspired flavors with a focus on fresh ingredients, exceptional service, and strong community connections. With over 40 locations across seven Southeastern states, Barberitos continues to grow as a standout in the quick-serve burrito space. Barberitos is a proud member of the WOWorks family of brands. For more information, visit Barberitos.com. Follow Barberitos on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About WOWorks

Founded in 2020, WOWorks was formed with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious, and flavorful meals along with its Vow to “WOW!” guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks’ portfolio consists of: Saladworks, the nation’s leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites, and more; Barberitos, a quick serve concept serving Southwestern-inspired dishes; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; Z! Eats, formerly known as Zoup!, a fast-casual concept serving better-for-you soups, salads, sandwiches and more, and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. For more information, visit https://woworksusa.com/.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas. To learn more about Avocados From Mexico, visit AvocadosFromMexico.com, Facebook (@avocadosfrommexico), Instagram (@avocadosfrommexico), or X (@AvosFromMexico).

