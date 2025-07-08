July 3rd, 2025

XAVIER DEROT APPOINTED DEPUTY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MOBILIZE FINANCIAL SERVICES

Martin Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Mobilize Financial Services, has announced the appointment of Xavier Derot as Deputy CEO, effective July 1, 2025. This appointment is subject to the approval of the European Central Bank.

Xavier Derot, currently VP, Sales and Operations and a member of the Executive Committee of Mobilize Financial Services since September 1, 2024, will take up the role of Deputy CEO alongside Vincent Gellé, starting July 1, 2025.

This second appointment aims to strengthen the bank’s governance.

About Xavier Derot

Xavier Derot, 52, began his career at RCI Banque in 2000 as Head of International Development.

A graduate of the Grenoble Graduate School of Business in 1994, he held various positions within RCI Banque, both internationally in three different countries and in corporate functions.

Among these roles, he notably managed the bank’s relationship with Nissan from 2006 to 2010 and served as Regional Operations Director for RCI Banque’s G10 and Euromed subsidiaries.

Abroad, Xavier served as Managing Director of the German subsidiary and then of RN Bank Russia—the joint venture between RCI Bank-Nissan and UniCredit in Russia—between 2013 and 2022. Since October 2022, Xavier has held the position of International Director of Mobilize Financial Services, overseeing operations in 12 countries within the Group.

Since September 1, 2024, he has served as VP, Sales and Operations on the Executive Committee of Mobilize Financial Services.

Xavier is married and has two children.

About Mobilize Financial Services

Attentive to the needs of all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services, a subsidiary of Renault Group, creates innovative financial services to build sustainable mobility for all. Mobilize Financial Services, which began operations over 100 years ago, is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for customers and networks of Renault Group, and also for the brands Nissan and Mitsubishi in several countries.

With operations in 35 countries and over 4,000 employees, Mobilize Financial Services financed more than 1,2 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2023 and sold 3,7 million service contracts. At the end of December 2024, average earning assets stood at 61 billion euros of financing and pre-tax earnings at 1 194 million euros.

Since 2012, the Group has deployed a deposit-taking business in several countries. At the end of December 2024, net deposits amounted to 30,5 billion euros, or 50 % of the company's net assets.

To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services: www.mobilize-fs.com/

