VNBTC Launches Free Cloud Mining Platform: Mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin on Your Phone at Zero Cost

LONDON, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin trades above $109,000 and nears its all-time high, the VNBTC cloud mining platform offers a simple, zero-cost way for users to passively earn crypto via their mobile devices.
“Our new crypto cloud mining strategies help users start earning passive income without any upfront cost,” a VNBTC spokesperson said. “With profitable mining plans, an advanced mobile app, and a free bonus on sign-up, anyone can join and benefit from the ongoing crypto boom without any barrier.”
Platform’s Key Benefits Outlook
- UK Registered & Compliant — Fully legal and transparent for your peace of mind.
- Easy to Start — Just $79 to begin, no hardware or tech skills needed.
- Mine Multiple Coins — BTC, ETH, LTC, and DOGE all in one place, switch anytime.
- 100% Cloud-Based — Run remotely on VNBTC’s servers, just invest and track.
- Global Network — 100+ data centers for reliable, nonstop uptime.
- Eco-Friendly Mining — Powered by renewable energy to cut environmental impact.
- Daily Passive Income — Get steady daily payouts, with some plans offering great returns.
- Referral Bonuses — Earn rewards by inviting friends or sharing online, no extra cost.
Follow these simple guidelines and start earning cryptocurrency passive income from today:
- Register with VNBTC and receive a $79 bonus to get started.
- Choose the plan that works best for you.
- Activate your plan and keep track of your earnings anytime with their app.
- Enjoy daily payouts—withdraw or reinvest whenever you want.
Conclusion
Comparing VNBTC to traditional mining methods, you can clearly see that the platform offers a better opportunity for everyday investors who want to begin crypto mining. It is a secure, modern cloud mining app that provides powerful tools and high-yield mining plans to everyday investors. Also, users get to benefit from bonuses, a rewarding referral, and bounty programs with minimal effort and zero cost.
Media Contact:
James Carter
Marketing Specialist, VNBTC
James.Carter@vnbtc.com
Support Contact:
support@vnbtc.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6081a32f-8775-4f23-98d4-3724997dab72