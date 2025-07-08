VNBTC Launches Free Cloud Mining Platform: Mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin on Your Phone at Zero Cost

LONDON, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin trades above $109,000 and nears its all-time high, the VNBTC cloud mining platform offers a simple, zero-cost way for users to passively earn crypto via their mobile devices.

“Our new crypto cloud mining strategies help users start earning passive income without any upfront cost,” a VNBTC spokesperson said. “With profitable mining plans, an advanced mobile app, and a free bonus on sign-up, anyone can join and benefit from the ongoing crypto boom without any barrier.”





Platform’s Key Benefits Outlook

UK Registered & Compliant — Fully legal and transparent for your peace of mind.

— Fully legal and transparent for your peace of mind. Easy to Start — Just $79 to begin, no hardware or tech skills needed.

— Just $79 to begin, no hardware or tech skills needed. Mine Multiple Coins — BTC, ETH, LTC, and DOGE all in one place, switch anytime.

— BTC, ETH, LTC, and DOGE all in one place, switch anytime. 100% Cloud-Based — Run remotely on VNBTC’s servers, just invest and track.

— Run remotely on VNBTC’s servers, just invest and track. Global Network — 100+ data centers for reliable, nonstop uptime.

— 100+ data centers for reliable, nonstop uptime. Eco-Friendly Mining — Powered by renewable energy to cut environmental impact.

— Powered by renewable energy to cut environmental impact. Daily Passive Income — Get steady daily payouts, with some plans offering great returns.

— Get steady daily payouts, with some plans offering great returns. Referral Bonuses — Earn rewards by inviting friends or sharing online, no extra cost.

Follow these simple guidelines and start earning cryptocurrency passive income from today:

Register with VNBTC and receive a $79 bonus to get started. Choose the plan that works best for you. Activate your plan and keep track of your earnings anytime with their app. Enjoy daily payouts—withdraw or reinvest whenever you want.

Conclusion

Comparing VNBTC to traditional mining methods, you can clearly see that the platform offers a better opportunity for everyday investors who want to begin crypto mining. It is a secure, modern cloud mining app that provides powerful tools and high-yield mining plans to everyday investors. Also, users get to benefit from bonuses, a rewarding referral, and bounty programs with minimal effort and zero cost.

Media Contact:

James Carter

Marketing Specialist, VNBTC

James.Carter@vnbtc.com

Support Contact:

support@vnbtc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6081a32f-8775-4f23-98d4-3724997dab72