Telco Magazine: A Strategic Rebrand of Mobile Magazine for a US$1.6tn Sector Shift

London, UK – 08/07/25 – BizClik, the global B2B media and events company, has rebranded Mobile Magazine to Telco Magazine, effective July 2025.

This strategic shift reflects the telecom sector’s evolution from consumer-focused mobility to enterprise-led infrastructure, AI-driven networks, and cloud-native connectivity - now a £1.2tn global ecosystem led by Vodafone, Nokia, Ericsson and others.

Launched in 2020 amid the rise of 5G and mobile innovation, Mobile Magazine captured a dynamic market. Today, the sector has outgrown its mobile-centric roots, and Telco Magazine now enters a new phase: sharper, broader, and strategically aligned to today’s telco landscape.

“As we rebrand, we’re expanding our vision, sharpening our expertise and leading the industry dialogue with greater clarity and purpose,” said Steve Downes, Group Content Director at BizClik.

Why Telco – and Why Now?

Telecoms now underpin the digital economy. Fibre infrastructure, satellite connectivity, cloud-native operations, and AI-led automation have overtaken devices and speed as defining features of the industry.

Telco Magazine responds to this shift with executive-level reporting across:

5G and digital infrastructure

Fibre and satellite connectivity

Network virtualisation and cloud

AI, automation and edge computing

Global policy and market shifts

A Refocused Editorial Approach

Telco Magazine now covers the full telecommunications value chain, from operators and vendors to enterprise platforms and infrastructure providers.

Key enhancements include:

Daily sector-wide editorial

In-depth vendor and operator analysis

Clear, contextual reporting on complex technologies

Human-led storytelling across innovation, leadership and transformation

A revamped user experience, including a new weekly newsletter, refreshed branding, video features, rankings, webinars and downloadable content



“Telco Magazine will remain the definitive voice of an industry that has outgrown its mobile origins,” said Stella Nolan, Editor of Telco Magazine.

“We’re no longer just reporting on devices, we’re tracking an infrastructure-led transformation that underpins the digital economy.”

Strategic Partnerships and Cross-Sector Insight

Telco Magazine continues its close collaboration with Data Centre Magazine, providing cross-sector insight for telecom and infrastructure professionals. The joint strategy supports sustainable, scalable and secure connectivity goals across industries.

“Our Telco platform is backed by a global databank and supported by dedicated content and campaign teams,” said Michael Banyard, Global Media Director.

“We work directly with telecom brands to deliver content, branding, lead generation and event solutions that drive measurable outcomes.”

Join the Launch

