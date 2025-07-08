The world's leading cloud mining brand: BJMining launches a new cloud mining guide

London, UK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the price of Bitcoin stabilizes above $108,000, the entire crypto market is showing a positive recovery trend. Data shows that global investors are gradually shifting from high-risk, high-volatility cryptocurrency speculation to a more sustainable, low-threshold long-term mining income model. As the world's leading green cloud mining platform, BJMining is taking advantage of the opportunity to launch a new user guide to help ordinary users easily open a new era of passive income from digital assets.



What is BJMining?

Founded in 2015, BJMining is a global intelligent cloud mining platform headquartered in the UK. The platform is committed to transforming the traditional complex mining machine construction into a one-stop cloud service, and through AI scheduling system and green energy mines, it provides safe, convenient and high-yield mining solutions for more than 5 million users worldwide.

BJMining CEO: "Turning mining into a daily income tool for people around the world"

William Thomas, CEO of BJMining, said: "Cloud mining should no longer be exclusive to the technical elite. Our mission is to create a safe, green, barrier-free long-term income solution for users around the world. The launch of this new guide will further lower the threshold for user participation and help everyone enjoy the dividends of the digital economy."

Six core highlights: How BJMining redefines the "mining experience"

Register now to enjoy $15 cloud newcomer bonus, truly zero-cost trial mining:

Users can get a $15 new member reward by registering. They can receive $0.6 in income every day without recharging, and easily experience the real mining process.



Users can get a $15 new member reward by registering. They can receive $0.6 in income every day without recharging, and easily experience the real mining process. AI intelligently allocates the best-yield mining machine, no operation required:

The AI ​​algorithm independently developed by the platform will automatically analyze the real-time currency price, difficulty, and popularity, and dynamically switch to mining assets with the best returns, covering BTC, DOGE, ETH, LTC and other currencies.



The AI ​​algorithm independently developed by the platform will automatically analyze the real-time currency price, difficulty, and popularity, and dynamically switch to mining assets with the best returns, covering BTC, DOGE, ETH, LTC and other currencies. Global green energy layout to achieve 100% carbon neutrality:

BJMining has deployed multiple solar- and wind-powered data centers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. All mining machines are powered by renewable energy, ensuring both environmental protection and high efficiency.



BJMining has deployed multiple solar- and wind-powered data centers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. All mining machines are powered by renewable energy, ensuring both environmental protection and high efficiency. Diversified contracts can be freely configured to meet different user strategies:

The platform contracts range from short-term contracts of 2 days to long-term contracts of 45 days, which can meet the diverse needs of miners from novices to experienced miners. Users can combine their positions at any time to optimize the mining income structure.



The platform contracts range from short-term contracts of 2 days to long-term contracts of 45 days, which can meet the diverse needs of miners from novices to experienced miners. Users can combine their positions at any time to optimize the mining income structure. Powerful App management system, income withdrawals are instantly credited to your account:

BJMining App is now available on both iOS and Android platforms, supporting real-time contract tracking, wallet binding and one-click withdrawal of earnings, with an average withdrawal time of less than 60 seconds.



BJMining App is now available on both iOS and Android platforms, supporting real-time contract tracking, wallet binding and one-click withdrawal of earnings, with an average withdrawal time of less than 60 seconds. High referral rewards:

3% for direct referrals and 2% for indirect referrals, with no upper limit on earnings.

Investor behavior changes: from cryptocurrency speculation to stable mining

More and more long-term holders of XRP, SOL, ETH, etc. have begun to abandon high-volatility intraday operations and instead choose low-intervention, continuous-yield cloud mining platforms like BJMining as the core way to preserve and increase the value of their assets.

User feedback shows that BJMining's medium- and long-term contracts can bring stable returns of up to thousands of dollars per day, especially when the currency price fluctuates or goes sideways, showing strong risk resistance.

Some of the hot-selling contracts are as follows:

WhatsMiner M50S+：Invest $100 for 2 days, total net income is $106;



WhatsMiner M60S++：Invest $600 for 7 days, total net income is $652.50;



Avalon Miner A1566：Invest $1200 for 15 days, total net income is $1434;



WhatsMiner M66S+：Invest $5800 for 30 days, total net income is $8410;



Antminer L7：Invest $12000 for 40 days, total net income is $20160;



Antminer S21e XP Hyd：Invest $27000 for 45 days, total net income is $48870;

( All contracts are automatically scheduled by AI, settled daily, and can be flexibly withdrawn )



Global layout upgraded again, future development blueprint exposed

In order to serve more users, BJMining will launch the following strategic modules:

XRP chain-specific smart mining contracts and cross-chain mining machine adaptation technology



Green computing power NFT certification system, showing carbon neutrality footprint online



Multi-currency stable income pool, integrating DOGE, BTC, and XRP for joint mining



Web3 wallet one-click binding mechanism improves user on-chain asset management experience

Conclusion:

As a global green and compliant cloud mining brand, BJMining not only provides new users with a $15 new user bonus, but also opens a new path to financial freedom for everyone in the world. No equipment, no professional knowledge, no need to deal with the drastic fluctuations in the currency market, truly realizing "passive income in the cloud".

Register a BJMining account now, receive a $15 new member reward, and start your own mining journey!



Official website address: https://bjmining.com

Official email: info@bjmining.com





Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.