Lowenthal & Abrams Expands Car Accident Representation in Pittsburgh and Shadyside with Focus on Collisions in PA

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the rise of vehicular collisions and increasing legal complexities surrounding personal injury claims, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. has expanded its car accident legal services to Pittsburgh and Shadyside. The firm, headquartered in Philadelphia, now brings its full-service auto accident litigation capabilities to Western Pennsylvania communities, providing legal representation for injured motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, and passengers affected by roadway negligence.





Lowenthal & Abrams expands car accident legal services in Pittsburgh and Shadyside, focusing on collision cases across Pennsylvania.

As the volume of accident claims continues to grow in Allegheny County and surrounding areas, the firm’s legal team is actively addressing cases involving rear-end collisions, side-impact crashes, multi-vehicle pileups, rideshare accidents, and pedestrian injuries. Common causes include distracted driving, failure to obey traffic signals, impaired driving, and reckless behavior on city streets and highways. Victims of motor vehicle accidents often face severe injuries such as spinal cord trauma, traumatic brain injuries, broken bones, and internal bleeding, resulting in long-term physical rehabilitation and medical treatment.

To support those affected, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. is offering initial consultations at no cost to accident victims throughout Pittsburgh and Shadyside. These meetings include a review of the police report, insurance policy terms, accident scene evidence, and medical records to determine the strength of a personal injury claim. Claimants may visit https://lowenthalabrams.com/ or call (610) 667-7511 to schedule a legal evaluation and pursue rightful financial compensation.

The firm’s legal approach is rooted in Pennsylvania’s personal injury law, which allows victims to pursue claims for economic and non-economic damages. These may include medical expenses, loss of wages, emotional distress, pain and suffering, and property damage. Legal action may also be taken against negligent drivers, vehicle manufacturers, or commercial trucking companies when mechanical failure or safety violations contribute to the crash. In many accident cases, the liable party disputes fault, necessitating prompt legal intervention to preserve evidence and protect the injured party’s legal rights.

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. also provides support in navigating insurance company negotiations. Insurance providers often attempt to minimize payouts or reject valid claims. A strong legal strategy backed by thorough documentation, expert testimony, and crash reconstruction reports can result in favorable settlements or trial verdicts. The firm’s attorneys assist in filing timely insurance claims, managing discovery, and ensuring compliance with Pennsylvania’s statute of limitations for auto accident lawsuits.

Commercial vehicle and motorcycle accident cases often involve extensive losses beyond medical care. Victims may experience substantial lost wages and lost income, making Workers' Compensation and personal injury cases critical to their financial recovery. In the most tragic situations, wrongful death claims arise when a family member perishes in a fatal collision. Legal professionals collaborate with medical experts to assess medical costs, reconstruct the accident report, and determine the value of premises liability or product liability claims when other factors like unsafe infrastructure or defective parts contributed to the incident.

Truck accident victims frequently face complex legal issues due to the size and weight of these vehicles. Trucking accidents often result in catastrophic injuries such as spinal cord injury, severe head injuries, or other long-term disabilities. Vehicle collision evidence, including vehicle damage and traffic laws violations, is critical to proving liability. Settlement offers may be issued quickly by insurance providers, but car crash lawyers and trial attorneys working on a contingency fee basis evaluate whether proposals cover future expenses, like ongoing rehabilitation or loss of earning capacity.

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. on Google Maps





Motorcycle accident claims pose unique challenges involving public transportation coexistence and lane visibility. These accidents may involve motorcycle accidents on highways or city roads where riders lack protective enclosures found in passenger vehicles. As a result, motorcycle accidents often cause more severe injuries and higher medical bills. Legal effort focuses on establishing fault, showing violation of traffic laws, and documenting medical evaluation to secure maximum compensation. Documentation may involve forensic analysis, witness testimony, and expert opinions to support injury claims.

Car accident injuriesvary widely—from cuts and bruises to life-altering outcomes like traumatic brain injury or permanent disabilities. Some cases are addressed via full tort claims, which allow accident victims to pursue full pain and suffering compensation, while others involve liability caps. Personal injury law firms must navigate insurance policy provisions and negotiate settled cases or proceed to jury verdicts. In high-stakes collisions—especially fatal collision scenarios—punitive damages may be sought to penalize gross negligence and deter future misconduct.

Vehicle crashes that intersect with other legal areas—such as premises liability, public transportation negligence, or medication-related errors—require multilayered legal strategies. Medical malpractice may compound a car crash if insufficient medical attention worsened an injury. Comprehensive legal assessment ensures that all sources of liability are identified. Personal injury attorneys use a combination of settlement negotiation and courtroom representation, all on a contingency basis, so victims are able to pursue justice without upfront fees.

In both urban intersections and suburban roads, the risk of collisions remains high. Shadyside’s narrow lanes and pedestrian activity, combined with Pittsburgh’s busy thoroughfares, create daily hazards for motorists. Unsafe road conditions, road construction zones, and inclement weather further increase the potential for loss of vehicle control, serious injury, or even fatal accidents. Victims injured due to the negligence of others have the legal right to pursue claims for compensation covering medical care, physical therapy, vehicle repairs, and future medical expenses.

Additionally, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. addresses accident cases involving rideshare drivers, company-owned fleet vehicles, and uninsured motorists. These incidents often involve multiple fault parties and complex insurance policy interpretation. Legal representation is essential to navigate the layers of liability and determine which policies apply. The firm evaluates accident damages, legal claims, and fault assignment to protect claimants’ interests during litigation or settlement negotiations.

Beyond physical harm, accident victims may experience psychological impacts including anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Emotional pain and mental anguish are recognized components of personal injury lawsuits in Pennsylvania and are considered when calculating appropriate monetary compensation. The firm’s attorneys ensure that all types of damages, including lost earning capacity and loss of enjoyment of life, are thoroughly documented and presented during legal proceedings.

Pittsburgh’s rising rate of accident injuries underscores the need for proactive legal guidance. Whether involving a minor fender bender or a catastrophic highway crash, timely legal action can make a significant difference in case outcomes. Proper collection of witness statements, surveillance footage, and crash data is critical in strengthening the legal foundation of a claim.

About Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C.:

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. brings comprehensive legal service to those pursuing justice after car accidents in Pittsburgh, Shadyside, and throughout Pennsylvania. With decades of courtroom experience, the firm continues to pursue fair outcomes for clients facing mounting medical bills, life disruptions, and insurance disputes.





Serving all of PA, Lowenthal & Abrams now offers expanded car accident representation in Pittsburgh and Shadyside for crash victims seeking justice.

Press inquiries

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C.

https://lowenthalabrams.com/

Justin West

justin@rankwithnews.com

1800 John F Kennedy Blvd #12b

Philadelphia, PA 19103, United States

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/q91i8jmRP2Y