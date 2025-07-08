The Feedback Group Finds Supermarket Satisfaction Strong, But Younger Shoppers Turning Elsewhere

LAKE SUCCESS, NY, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Feedback Group, a leader in providing actionable consumer insights to the food retail industry, today released its latest study, U.S. Food Shopper Research 2025: The Supermarket Experience. This recent national study, based on 1,100 supermarket shopper interviews, offers a comprehensive view of evolving in-store consumer perceptions, behaviors, and satisfaction drivers.





Generational Divide Observed in Store Preference

Supermarkets continue to win favor with older generations, but are losing ground with younger shoppers. When considering their most recent visit, among Silent Generation and Boomer consumers, supermarkets register as the top destination for food shopping. However, Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X prefer other retailers, including Walmart, Aldi, dollar stores, and club stores. Notably, supermarkets slipped from the second-most shopped format among Millennials and Gen X in 2024 to near the bottom in 2025.

"A generational reshuffling is underway, with younger shoppers gravitating more toward other food formats, leaving supermarkets to reevaluate how they engage this critical audience to remain relevant," said Brian Numainville, Principal at The Feedback Group.

Checkout Experience and Store Conditions Drive Satisfaction

Supermarket satisfaction remains high overall (4.39 on a 5-point scale), with older shoppers and younger shoppers rating satisfaction more favorably than middle generations. Shoppers using cashier-assisted lanes report higher satisfaction (4.45) compared to self-checkout users (4.29), emphasizing the continued value of human interaction.

Food quality (4.48) and cleanliness (4.47) lead supermarket performance ratings, while value for money (4.19) receives the lowest score. Considering departments throughout the store, when expectations aren't met, the causes are mostly pricing, product availability, and variety offered.

In-Stock Rates and Sensory Experience Linked to Spending

Shoppers unable to find all intended items rate their satisfaction significantly lower (3.99) than those who find everything (4.47). Sensory elements like pleasant aromas, enjoyable music, and food sampling correlate with increased spending—shoppers who notice food aromas spend 25% more, those who notice enjoyable music spend 35% more, while those who try samples spend 67% more.

Mobile and Digital Behaviors Shape the Journey

Digital circular use again surpasses print, with 52% of shoppers now using a digital ad, up from 48% in 2024. In-store mobile use remains strong, with one-third of shoppers using phones for tasks like finding specials and accessing loyalty programs.

Despite strong social media use (88%), only 25% of shoppers are connected to their primary supermarket on any platform—an area of continued opportunity, particularly among younger consumers.

Personalization, Feedback, and Employee Engagement Are Key

Just 45% of shoppers feel their supermarket seeks feedback, and 59% believe their store values them personally as customers. In both areas, stores perceived as responsive show significantly higher Net Promoter Scores. Further, when a shopper indicates they had a pleasant interaction, their overall satisfaction is much higher and they spend more.

"Our research makes it clear that sensory experiences, pleasant interactions, personalized recognition, and perceived listening by supermarkets directly contribute to loyalty and higher spending," said Doug Madenberg, Chief Listening Officer at The Feedback Group. "Retailers that close this gap will build stronger relationships and drive greater performance."

Research Access and About The Feedback Group

Full findings are available to retailers, wholesalers, and food industry stakeholders. For more information, visit www.feedbackgroup.com.





About The Feedback Group



The Feedback Group offers a broad spectrum of research, consumer insight, and consulting services. As a 360-degree listening partner, The Feedback Group provides services include employee experience assessments, customer satisfaction programs, and consumer perception studies, as well as national, regional, and local shopper studies. For more information, visit feedbackgroup.com.

