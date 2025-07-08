Adswerve Projects 11% Increase in Addressable Ad Revenue for Alaska Airlines Using Google’s Meridian MMM

DENVER, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adswerve , a leading data, media and tech consultancy, today announced it has utilized Google's open-source Meridian marketing mix model (MMM) to identify a path for Alaska Airlines to further optimize its media strategy. The predictive analysis projects that budget optimizations could generate an opportunity to increase revenue by as much as $100 million. This finding represents a future opportunity, not realized revenue.

In a rapid three-month implementation of Meridian for Alaska Airlines, Adswerve found an 11% projected increase of addressable advertising revenue that could be worth up to $100 million and predicted a 3% increase in return on investment (ROI) based on budget optimizations.

“Adswerve has been an instrumental partner in translating complex data into actionable insights in a digestible format that motivates significant and impactful optimization of our media plans,” said Owen Bickford, paid performance media director at Alaska Airlines.

Adswerve has worked with Alaska Airlines since 2020, implementing MMM for previous projects for the airline. However, Meridian provided core advantages such as access to Google Query Volume (GQV) data, granular reach and frequency insights, and the seamless integration of prior business knowledge, enabling a more comprehensive and accurate understanding of marketing performance.

Meridian addresses a long-standing challenge for marketers: measuring traditional advertising channels that are notoriously difficult to quantify like television, radio and out-of-home advertising. By implementing Meridian, Adswerve empowered the Alaska Airlines team with a sophisticated, holistic view, revealing the individual impact of each channel and how they synergistically contribute across the entire customer funnel. Furthermore, Meridian accounts for critical external factors such as holidays, seasonality, customer reviews, and world events, providing a truer understanding of sales and ROI drivers.

Adswerve further amplifies Meridian’s power with its proprietary dashboard application. This intuitive tool allows marketers to gain even deeper, actionable insights, enabling dynamic budget adjustments, experimentation with different distributions and real-time optimization for maximum impact.

Adswerve specializes in helping customers successfully implement Meridian to their specific needs, which includes effectively cleaning and normalizing their historical data. Given this deep expertise, partnering with Adswerve helps organizations gain critical insights and answers faster than attempting an in-house implementation, bypassing significant resource and time investments.

Adswerve has a breadth of knowledge and experience working with more than 800 brands and agencies to implement advanced analytics and modeling solutions. Regardless of where an enterprise is on their analytics journey, Adswerve can help set up the data pipelines that will enable a future, impactful Meridian implementation.

“Meridian provides several key advantages over other MMM solutions that we’ve worked with clients on to date,” said Luka Cempre, head of data modernization and cloud strategy at Adswerve. “Our deep understanding and experience guarantees successful Meridian implementation at a fraction of the time. Regardless of where marketers are on their journey toward implementing advanced analytics and modeling solutions, Adswerve is here to make the process easier.”

In January, Adswerve became an early certified Meridian partner , giving its clients a first-mover advantage to implement Google’s open-source MMM measurement solution.

To learn more about Adswerve visit: https://adswerve.com .

About Adswerve

Adswerve is an award-winning data, media and tech consultancy of 250+ experts who think beyond clicks and conversions to make data do more. We're the #1 Google Marketing partner in the US and a Gold Adobe partner for data and analytics, with a proven track record of helping more than 800 brands and agencies get the most ROI from their digital marketing. See how we can move your business fearlessly forward at adswerve.com .