Vanderbilt’s Dr. Neal Patel Joins Heald as Strategic Advisor to Advance Human-Led Diabetes Reversal

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heald , the human-led, tech-enabled platform redefining diabetes care, proudly announces that Dr. Neal Patel, Chief Informatics Officer at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), has joined as a Strategic Advisor. In this role, Dr. Patel will work closely with Heald’s clinical and product teams to evolve the company’s care model, strengthen clinical rigor, and guide the integration of technologies that improve patient outcomes. His expertise will also support Heald’s efforts to deepen trust with healthcare partners and establish a new standard in lifestyle-driven diabetes reversal.

Dr. Patel’s decision to partner with Heald signals a growing recognition that the future of chronic disease care lies not in more apps or prescriptions, but in empowering people with data, support, and lifestyle-based change. His involvement underscores Heald’s commitment to a radically different approach, one the company stands firmly behind with its newly launched Money-Back Guarantee , which refunds participants if they don’t see meaningful improvements. This guarantee demonstrates Heald’s belief in what they’ve built: a truly human-led, tech-enabled platform that delivers measurable results.

“What Heald has built is rare,” said Dr. Patel. “It’s not just another digital tool or coaching service. It’s an integrated model that connects real-time health data to expert human guidance and most importantly, it works. That’s why I’m excited to be part of this journey.”

A Different Kind of Care

Unlike traditional programs that use siloed data, devices, and providers, Heald combines continuous glucose monitoring, wearable data, and lifestyle tracking with a dedicated care team of nutritionists, physicians, fitness coaches, and behavioral experts. This creates a deeply personalized experience that empowers individuals to take back control of their health and reverse Type 2 diabetes through sustainable change.

The Heald journey guides participants through Onboarding, Personal Assessment, Personalized Planning, One-on-One Coaching, Progress Tracking, and ultimately, Reversal as shown in the member journey graphic above. Each step is designed to calibrate care and drive lasting outcomes, supported by Heald’s industry-first Money-Back Guarantee , reinforcing the company’s confidence in their proven approach.

Sandeep Misra, Co-Founder, on Dr. Patel Joining Heald

“What makes Dr. Patel exceptional isn’t just his clinical expertise, it’s his deep belief in patient-centered care and his clarity about where healthcare needs to go,” said Sandeep Misra, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer at Heald. “We’ve always believed technology doesn’t change lives, people do. With Dr. Patel’s guidance, we’re doubling down on that belief: using data and devices to empower human-led care that reverses chronic disease, sustainably and personally.”

Why This Matters

In an industry filled with fragmented solutions and passive tracking tools, Dr. Patel’s involvement with Heald reflects confidence in a model already producing real-world outcomes. His leadership will help Heald scale a care model built on trust, personalization, and lasting health transformation.

About Dr. Neal Patel

Dr. Neal Patel serves as Chief Informatics Officer at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is recognized for leadership in clinical innovation, care transformation, and digital health strategy. With over two decades of experience, Dr. Patel has advanced healthcare delivery by aligning technology with real-world clinical needs. He believes meaningful progress in healthcare happens where human care and technology converge.

About Heald

Heald is a human-led, tech-enabled health platform designed to help people reverse Type 2 diabetes by addressing the root causes of disease, nutrition, movement, sleep, and stress. Heald connects users with smart devices and a team of clinical and behavioral experts to provide real-time insights, personalized coaching, and sustainable health transformation. Learn more about Heald’s approach and Money-Back Guarantee at iheald.com .

