Cloud Computing Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 8.90 Billion by 2032, Globally, at 16% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cloud Computing Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16% from 2026 to 2032, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 2.71 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 8.90 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The cloud computing market is experiencing robust growth as organizations shift from traditional IT systems to scalable cloud-based services. Driven by cost efficiency, real-time data accessibility, and AI integration, the sector is witnessing strong traction across industries globally.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size & Forecast : In-depth analysis of current value and future projections

: In-depth analysis of current value and future projections Segment Analysis : Detailed study across Type, and End User.

: Detailed study across Type, and End User. Regional Insights : Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more

: Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more Competitive Landscape : Profiles of top players and their strategic initiatives

: Profiles of top players and their strategic initiatives Hybrid Cloud is on the Rise:

Enterprises are increasingly adopting hybrid models for flexibility and control.

Enterprises are increasingly adopting hybrid models for flexibility and control. SMEs Fuel Market Demand:

Small and medium businesses drive adoption due to affordability and agility.

Small and medium businesses drive adoption due to affordability and agility. AI & Machine Learning Integration Expanding:

Cloud providers are enhancing platforms with AI/ML capabilities for analytics and automation.

Cloud providers are enhancing platforms with AI/ML capabilities for analytics and automation. Public Cloud Remains Dominant Deployment Model:

Public cloud offerings lead the market due to scalability and cost benefits.

Public cloud offerings lead the market due to scalability and cost benefits. Challenges and Risk Assessment: Evaluates ethical debates, off-target effects, and regulatory complexities.





Why This Report Matters:

This report delivers strategic insights into the evolving cloud computing landscape, offering in-depth data on market size, competitive benchmarking, emerging trends, investment opportunities, and growth forecasts. It empowers decision-makers with actionable intelligence to capitalize on the digital transformation wave.

Who You Should Read This Report:

IT & Cloud Infrastructure Leaders seeking growth opportunities and vendor evaluation

seeking growth opportunities and vendor evaluation Investors & Venture Capitalists analyzing high-potential tech sectors

analyzing high-potential tech sectors Business Strategists planning cloud migration and scalability initiatives

planning cloud migration and scalability initiatives CIOs/CTOs & System Integrators involved in digital modernization and cloud security

involved in digital modernization and cloud security Policy Makers & Consultants tracking the future of enterprise digital ecosystems



For more information or to purchase the report, please contact us at: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=31679

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Cloud Computing Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS Study Period 2023-2032 Historical Year 2023 Base Year 2024 Estimated Year 2025 Unit Value (USD Billion) Projected Years 2026–2032 Key Companies Profiled Amazon.com Inc. (AWS), Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Cloud, Salesforce Inc, Adobe Group, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, DXC Group, SAS, and SAP SE. Segments Covered By Type

By End-User

By Geography Customization Scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Global Cloud Computing Market Overview

Market Driver

Surge in Digital Transformation Initiatives Across Industries: Global enterprises are prioritizing digital transformation to remain competitive in fast-evolving markets. From cloud-first strategies in banking to telemedicine in healthcare, businesses are migrating workloads to the cloud to modernize legacy systems and enhance customer experience. For instance, banks are deploying cloud-native applications to offer real-time payments and fraud detection, while manufacturers are using cloud platforms to run predictive maintenance models. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated this trend, making remote work, digital collaboration, and cloud-enabled automation essential. As organizations continue to revamp IT infrastructure to enable omnichannel engagement, agile development, and real-time decision-making, cloud computing becomes central to enterprise IT strategies.

Cost Efficiency, Scalability, and Operational Flexibility: Cloud platforms offer a subscription-based model, eliminating the need for upfront capital investments in hardware, storage, and data centers. Companies can scale computing power, storage, and application resources up or down based on fluctuating workloads—ideal for seasonal businesses, SaaS providers, and global operations. This elasticity not only improves cost efficiency but also accelerates time-to-market. For example, e-commerce firms leverage cloud to handle high traffic during sales events without overinvesting in permanent infrastructure. Additionally, cloud solutions reduce IT maintenance overheads and enable DevOps teams to innovate rapidly with automated provisioning and continuous deployment. This total cost of ownership advantage is a significant driver in today’s cost-conscious business environment.

Rising Adoption of AI, IoT, and Big Data Analytics: The convergence of AI, machine learning, IoT, and real-time analytics is redefining enterprise workflows. Cloud computing offers the infrastructure and computing power needed to process massive volumes of data generated from these technologies. Enterprises are increasingly deploying AI-based analytics tools over cloud platforms to enable automation, predictive modeling, personalized experiences, and fraud detection. For example, logistics firms are integrating IoT-enabled devices with cloud-based analytics to optimize fleet management, while retailers use cloud AI to predict inventory needs. Major cloud providers like AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure offer built-in AI/ML capabilities, fueling further enterprise adoption. As data-driven decision-making becomes a competitive advantage, cloud adoption is poised for exponential growth.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/select-licence/?rid=31679

Market Restraint

Growing Concerns Over Data Security, Privacy, and Cyber Threats: Despite advancements in cloud encryption and threat detection, cybersecurity remains a top concern. The multi-tenant nature of public clouds can create vulnerabilities, making companies hesitant to store sensitive data such as financial records, intellectual property, or patient information. Cyberattacks like ransomware, insider threats, and misconfigured cloud settings have caused major breaches, eroding trust in cloud service providers. Regulatory compliance mandates such as GDPR require strict controls over personal data storage and transmission. In sectors like defense, government, and healthcare, such concerns can significantly delay or limit cloud adoption. Businesses must often invest in additional security layers like Zero Trust architecture, increasing overall cloud deployment complexity.

Regulatory and Compliance Barriers Across Jurisdictions: As businesses scale globally, they face a complex web of compliance challenges when adopting cloud infrastructure. Countries are enforcing stricter data sovereignty laws—such as India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act and the EU’s GDPR—compelling companies to store and process data within national borders. Cloud providers must ensure data centers comply with local laws, certifications, and industry-specific regulations. For multinational companies, this means fragmented data architectures, increased legal risks, and potential service limitations. Failure to comply with regulatory frameworks can lead to significant penalties and reputational damage. These complications often delay cloud migration or result in hybrid models that require extra investment and integration.

Infrastructure Dependency and Connectivity Limitations: Cloud computing requires uninterrupted high-speed internet connectivity and robust IT infrastructure. In regions with inadequate digital infrastructure—particularly rural areas, developing countries, and Tier-2 cities—businesses struggle to access cloud resources efficiently. Even in developed economies, network congestion, outages, or latency can severely impact cloud performance, especially for real-time applications such as video conferencing, financial trading, or telehealth. Enterprises running mission-critical operations cannot afford these disruptions. Additionally, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in infrastructure-deficient areas may find the cost of reliable connectivity a barrier to entry. These connectivity issues remain a significant hurdle to the global, equitable expansion of cloud adoption.

Geographical Dominance: North America holds the largest share of the cloud computing market, driven by the presence of major cloud service providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, along with rapid enterprise digitalization. The region benefits from advanced IT infrastructure, high cloud maturity, and aggressive adoption across sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, and retail. Additionally, the growing focus on hybrid cloud strategies and AI-integrated cloud platforms continues to strengthen North America’s leadership position, attracting investments and driving innovation in cloud technologies.

Key Players

The “Global Cloud Computing Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Amazon.com Inc. (AWS), Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Cloud, Salesforce Inc, Adobe Group, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, DXC Group, SAS, and SAP SE.

Cloud Computing Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Type, End-User, and Geography.

Cloud Computing Market, by Type IaaS Saas PaaS



Cloud Computing Market, by End-User IT and Telecom BFSI Retail and Consumer Goods Manufacturing Healthcare Media and Entertainment





Cloud Computing Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



