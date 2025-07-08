Solomon Partners Hires Jonathan Hemmert as a Partner to Build a Dedicated Professional Services Group

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners, a leading ﬁnancial advisory ﬁrm and independent affiliate of Natixis, today announced that Jonathan Hemmert joined the ﬁrm as a Partner in its newly formed Professional Services Group. With over 20 years of experience, Mr. Hemmert brings deep expertise to Solomon. In this role, he will serve clients within the Professional Services space, focusing on Human Capital businesses, including specialized broker-dealers and consulting ﬁrms.

Previously, Mr. Hemmert was a Managing Director at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW), where he led the ﬁrm’s efforts across the broker-dealer and specialty advisory space. His notable transaction experience includes the sale of Battea-Class Action Services to SS&C Technologies, Aviditi Advisors to Piper Sandler, Triago to Houlihan Lokey, CRC-IB by CohnReznick to Canaccord Genuity, DBO Partners to Piper Sandler, Capstone Partners to Mizuho, and DH Capital to Citizens Financial. Mr. Hemmert graduated summa cum laude with a BA from Bucknell University.

“Jonathan has an exceptional track record of advising clients across the Professional Services landscape,” said Marc Cooper, CEO of Solomon Partners. “His deep industry expertise and commitment to clients make him a perfect addition to our growing team.”

“I look forward to joining Solomon’s growth-oriented platform. The ﬁrm’s entrepreneurial and client-centric culture will resonate with the core client base across the Professional Services and Human Capital sectors,” Mr. Hemmert commented. “The professional services landscape is evolving fast. The inﬂux of institutional capital is going to accelerate and broaden the scope of M&A activity, and we will continue to be at the forefront of this marketplace.”

About Solomon Partners

Solomon Partners is a leading investment bank – one of the first independent firms in the industry. We maximize shareholder value for our clients through our unmatched expertise and experience. We advise on mergers & acquisitions, restructurings and capital solutions across a range of sectors including Business Services; Consumer Retail; Distribution; Financial Institutions; Financial Sponsors; Fintech; Grocery, Pharmacy & Restaurants; Healthcare; Industrials; Infrastructure, Power & Renewables; Media & Entertainment; Professional Services; and Technology. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.

