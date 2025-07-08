LEAD Chairman Yanqing Wang Receives Best International Interview Honor from Battery-News

NUREMBERG, Germany, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (LEAD) is pleased to announce that its Chairman, Mr. Yanqing Wang, has received the Best International Interview award from Battery‑News, a leading global media outlet focused on battery technology and energy storage innovation.

This recognition stems from a comprehensive interview conducted in March 2024, during which Mr. Wang shared in-depth insights into the transformation of battery manufacturing, the rise of intelligent automotive technologies, and the global shift toward electrification. Selected through an internal editorial vote, the interview was praised for its clarity, strategic foresight, and global relevance.

Garnering strong engagement from readers across major global economies, the feature further solidified LEAD’s reputation as a pioneer in advanced battery production solutions, such as all-solid-state battery manufacturing. Mr. Wang’s perspectives not only captured key industry trends but also reflected LEAD’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and cross-border collaboration.

Battery‑News commended the interview for its depth and timely relevance, highlighting Mr. Wang’s leadership amid rapid shifts in the global energy landscape.

