SKYX Announces a Global Sales and Marketing Collaboration Agreement with World Leading Ceiling Fan Manufacturer Parrot Uncle for Its Smart Turbo Heater & Ceiling Fans Among Other Plug & Play Products

MIAMI, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (“SKYX” or the “Company”), a highly disruptive smart home platform technology company with over 100 issued and pending patents globally and a growing portfolio of over 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become smart, safe, and advanced as the new standard, today announced a U.S. and global sales and marketing collaboration agreement with Parrot Uncle, a world leading ceiling fan and home décor manufacturer selling millions of fans globally.

SKYX and Parrot Uncle will jointly market SKYX’s disruptive technologies and products in the U.S. and to global markets including its patented all-in-one smart turbo heater & ceiling fan.

The ceiling fan and space heater category represents a multi-billion-dollar annual market with tens of millions of units sold in the U.S. alone.

In response to the strong demand, SKYX will introduce two different versions of the product each in 6 to 8 colors, designed to meet both residential and commercial needs. Production has officially begun with the Company’s manufacturing partners, and SKYX anticipates a broad launch in Q3 2025, aligned with the upcoming winter season.

This highly innovative product—integrating a ceiling fan with a built-in heater—is designed to address a massive market opportunity for all four seasons. The combined ceiling fan and portable heater category is a multi-billion-dollar market, with tens of millions of units sold annually in the U.S. alone.

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms Corp., stated:

“This sales and collaboration agreement with Parrot Uncle is strategic for both U.S. and global markets. This exemplifies our commitment to global strategic relationships based on our innovation, safety, and global market products. As we prepare for our upcoming launch, we believe this breakthrough all-in-one heater ceiling fan solution will drive significant value for our customers, partners, and shareholders.”

To view SKYX's technologies in action, click here: CLICK HERE

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

