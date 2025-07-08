Protein-Dazed, And Still Confused: New IFIC Research Reveals America’s High-Protein Hype Doesn’t Match Knowledge

Washington, DC, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s protein obsession is real—and rising. Yet, according to new data from the International Food Information Council (IFIC), most consumers still do not know how much protein they actually need.

The 2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey shows that a whopping 71% of Americans are trying to consume protein—a steady climb from 67% in 2023 and 59% in 2022. And a “high protein diet” ranks as the most followed eating pattern for the third straight year.

“Protein is riding a wave of popularity, powered by trends in weight management, fitness and healthy aging,” said Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, IFIC President & CEO. “Our data show it is the most sought-after nutrient, the most followed eating pattern, and the top characteristic consumers use to define a ‘healthy’ food. When one nutrient wears all three crowns, it is not only time to take notice, but time to ask better questions and dig deeper.”

All In On Protein, Yet Potentially Falling Short

According to the 2025 IFIC Spotlight Survey: Americans’ Perceptions of Protein, more than one-third of Americans (35%) say they have increased their protein intake in the last year. But when it comes to how much protein they should actually consume daily, 79% of Americans report they are either unaware (53%) or unsure (26%).

Even among the 20% who believe they know their daily protein target, more than half think it should be 50 grams or less—an amount below what many adults actually need. The current Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight, which translates to 54-73 grams per day for adults weighing 150-200 pounds, and more for those who are active, managing health conditions, and taking popular GLP-1 weight loss medications.

“While our research shows repeated enthusiasm for this important macronutrient, there is a gap between what people say they are doing and what they know when it comes to their protein goals,” explained IFIC Senior Director, Food & Nutrition, Monica Amburn, MS, RDN, LDN.

“While many prioritize protein, we found that some people may be inaccurately estimating their protein needs. If someone is turning to protein to support energy, satiety, or strength—and many are—they need accurate, personalized information to make those choices work for them,” Amburn added.

Preferred Protein Eating Occasions, Sources & Packaging Information

The survey found that 56% of Americans prioritize protein at dinner, while 44% do so at breakfast and 42% at lunch. While protein-packed snacking has seen growth in popularity, only 17% prioritize protein when it comes to their snacks. In general, 8 in 10 Americans prioritize protein during at least one eating occasion every day.

When asked which factors they consider when choosing protein sources, taste (66%), price (59%), and healthfulness (49%) rank highest, followed by convenience (38%), animal-based (23%), plant-based (18%) and environmental sustainability (18%). Their preferred sources? All animal-based: meat and poultry (65%), eggs (62%), and fish/seafood (48%).

Consumers also lean on package information to make protein choices. Four in ten (39%) say they use the “grams of protein per serving” as their top reference point. Still, only 27% of those who report using protein information on food packaging say they have a target number of grams in mind.

“Protein may be one of the most visible and celebrated nutrients today,” Amburn said. “Still, as our data show, visibility does not always translate to clarity. We see that as a missed opportunity in helping Americans achieve their health and wellness goals.”

Who Do Americans Trust for Protein Advice?

One of the most striking findings from the survey was when asked where they get their information about protein, the top source was not a credentialed health professional, such as a registered dietitian—it was “a friend or family member” (29%), followed by conversations with personal healthcare professionals (25%).

“Protein is personal,” said Amburn. “We need to move beyond the buzzwords. Many Americans would benefit greatly from tools to understand how much they need and why they need it, as well as what foods and beverages contain protein and how to optimize their intake.”

The Big Picture: From Trend to Trusted Guidance

As protein communications become increasingly prominent, consumers will likely benefit from additional guidance from nutrition professionals, such as registered dietitians. Food and nutrition stakeholders, communicators, and regulatory agencies also have an opportunity to provide evidence-based messaging that educates consumers to better understand general protein needs.

“Protein is powerful, yet it is not magical on its own. IFIC research underscores a clear need for stronger, science-based guidance around protein intake,” Reinhardt Kapsak added. “As consumer interest intersects with cultural conversations on GLP-1 medications, muscle preservation, healthy aging, and fitness, the need for trusted, practical and actionable information is more important than ever.”

To mark the 20th anniversary of the IFIC Food & Health Survey, IFIC is implementing a rolling release throughout the rest of the year. That means we are taking the most salient insights from the 2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey, coupled with those from our monthly IFIC Spotlight Survey, for one release each month.

Research Methodology

This report from IFIC contains protein results from two separate consumer surveys—the 2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey and the July 2025 IFIC Spotlight Survey. Methodology for each survey are described below:​

July 2025 IFIC Spotlight Survey​

IFIC commissioned this online survey among U.S. consumers (n=1000) to measure knowledge, attitudes, and beliefs about protein. One thousand adults ages 18 years and older completed the online survey from May 10-13, 2025, and were weighted to ensure proportional results. Totals may not equal 100% due to rounding. ​

​2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey​

IFIC commissions this survey annually among U.S. consumers (n=3000), with 2025 marking the 20th consecutive year of the IFIC Food & Health Survey. Results were weighted to ensure that they are reflective of the American population ages 18 to 80, as seen in the 2024 Current Population Survey. Specifically, results were weighted by age, education, gender, race/ethnicity, and region. The 2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey was fielded from March 13-27, 2025.