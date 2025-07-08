Chemical Anchors Industry Research and Forecast Report 2025-2034 | Injectable Adhesive Anchors Lead Market with Superior Performance and Fast Installation

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Anchors Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Chemical Anchors Market was valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% to reach USD 2.74 billion by 2034

This growth is largely driven by the increasing volume of construction activity worldwide. As urban populations expand and cities develop rapidly, the demand for advanced construction techniques and modern infrastructure continues to rise. In response, chemical anchors are becoming essential components for securing various structural elements in buildings of varying complexity and size. These anchoring solutions provide strong, long-lasting bonds in structural applications and are gaining traction across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.







As urbanization intensifies, there is a growing need for anchoring systems that ensure both performance and safety in demanding environments. With more complex structures being built and an increased focus on sustainability, engineers and contractors are turning to chemical anchors for reliable fastening. They are particularly effective in delivering high-strength adhesion to concrete and reinforcement bars, which is why they are being increasingly adopted in infrastructure development and renovation projects globally. Their ability to handle dynamic and static loads makes them especially suitable for modern-day construction requirements. Companies are now concentrating on manufacturing high-performance anchoring solutions that meet stringent safety standards, driving adoption across diverse applications.



In terms of product types, the market is segmented into injectable adhesive anchors, capsule adhesive anchors, and chemical anchor fixings. The injectable adhesive anchors segment led the market in 2024 with a valuation of USD 830 million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% through 2034. Its dominance is attributed to its ease of use, versatility across multiple construction applications, and superior performance in demanding scenarios. These anchors are favored for their ability to provide strong, consistent bonding, even in areas that require precise load-bearing performance and fast installation times. Technological advancements in resin formulations have also contributed to their rising popularity by enabling faster curing and improved reliability.



Based on resin types, the market is categorized into vinyl ester resin, epoxy acrylate, epoxy resin, polyester resin, and hybrid systems. The epoxy resin segment was valued at USD 450 million in 2024 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Epoxy-based chemical anchors are widely preferred in heavy construction environments due to their high mechanical strength, excellent resistance to chemicals, and dependable bonding in high-load settings. These resins also offer rapid curing capabilities and perform well under extreme environmental conditions, making them the go-to option in projects where structural integrity is critical.



When analyzed by application, the market includes structural connections, rebar connections, heavy equipment mounting, facade installations, handrails and safety barriers, seismic retrofitting, and others. The structural connections segment recorded a value of USD 380 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2034. This segment holds a significant share as it fulfills a crucial role in ensuring stability and safety across a broad range of construction formats. With the evolution of high-rise buildings and modern infrastructure systems, the demand for strong anchoring solutions in structural joints is growing steadily. The use of chemical anchors in these applications allows for secure load transfer and minimal disruption to surrounding materials.



The construction segment emerged as the largest end-use industry in 2024, valued at USD 490 million, and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%, capturing a market share of 39.5%. The growing trend of rapid urban development, expansion in commercial real estate, and increased focus on safe and sustainable construction practices have all contributed to the segment's prominence. Builders and developers increasingly rely on chemical anchors for their adaptability, strength, and compatibility with modern construction requirements. As design complexity and structural heights continue to rise, the need for reliable anchoring solutions will remain high.



In terms of regional performance, the United States chemical anchors market was valued at USD 311 million in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8% through 2034. The rise in infrastructure upgrades, coupled with the increasing adoption of seismic retrofitting standards, is fueling demand. Additionally, market growth is supported by updates in construction regulations and rising investments in residential and commercial renovations. Technological enhancements and innovations from top manufacturers are also expanding the application scope of chemical anchors, offering new opportunities for market penetration.



Leading industry players maintain a competitive edge through continuous innovation, brand development, and broad international distribution channels. These companies focus on producing advanced formulations that offer superior load-bearing capabilities, faster curing times, and reliable performance under varying environmental conditions. With an emphasis on sustainability and compliance with global safety standards, major manufacturers are aligning their product lines with evolving regulatory requirements. Moreover, expansion efforts through partnerships, mergers, and strategic acquisitions are enabling them to strengthen their presence across emerging and mature markets. The industry is also shaped by specialized technical support, advanced training programs, and integrated solutions tailored to diverse construction needs.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 235 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.25 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.74 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiles

Hilti Corporation

Sika AG

Simpson Strong-Tie Company, Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

BASF SE

M Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Fischer Group

Powers Fasteners (Stanley Black & Decker)

MKT Fastening LLC

DEWALT (Stanley Black & Decker)

Mapei S.p.A.

Rawlplug

EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG

CELO Fixings

Chemfix Products Ltd

FIXDEX Fastening Technology

Evonik Industries AG

Good Use Hardware Co., Ltd.

Ripple Construction Products Pvt Ltd.

