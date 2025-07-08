Catapult Learning Earns Top Ranking as High-Dosage Tutoring Provider for Florida's Orange County Public Schools

PHILADELPHIA, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom that provides intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, today announced it earned the highest ranking among 25 vendors who submitted proposals to deliver intensive, in-person high-dosage tutoring (HDT) in literacy, math, and STEM in Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) in Florida. The top ranking reflects Catapult Learning’s proven track record, depth of expertise and ability to deliver high-quality, results-driven HDT services.



Catapult Learning has supported the Orange County community since 1986, primarily through partnerships with private schools. More broadly, the organization works with nine of Florida’s largest school districts, delivering programs that improve student achievement and teacher development.

“Earning the highest ranking from one of the largest and most forward-thinking school districts in the country is an incredible honor,” said Rebecca Ray, executive director of content strategy and development for Catapult Learning, and former Orange County educator. “Catapult Learning has supported Orange County students for almost four decades and our team looks forward to deepening our impact and helping thousands of learners strengthen their skills and build strong foundations for academic and personal growth.”

During the 2024-2025 school year, students in Catapult Learning programs in Orange County significantly outpaced the national-normed sample in academic growth. Catapult Learning students grew seven times more in math and almost four times more in reading. These gains were further reflected in percentile rank and proficiency improvements across key benchmarks:

Median reading scores rose from the 23 rd to the 34 th national percentile – a 74% increase

rose from the 23 to the 34 national percentile – a 74% increase Median math scores increased from the 19 th to the 33 rd percentile, representing a 48% gain

increased from the 19 to the 33 percentile, representing a 48% gain Early literacy proficiency improved 45%, while the percentage of students needing urgent intervention dropped 33%

improved 45%, while the percentage of students needing urgent intervention dropped 33% Math proficiency increased 68%, with a 24% reduction in students requiring urgent support

In-person tutoring plays a critical role in boosting engagement and accelerating learning. It fosters strong student-tutor relationships, supports consistent attendance and allows tutors to make real-time instructional adjustments.

Catapult Learning’s HDT model is designed to complement district instructional priorities by delivering scalable, individualized learning support. The program begins with a comprehensive academic diagnostic to identify each student’s areas of need. From there, our highly qualified tutors collaborate with school leaders and staff to set learning goals, provide targeted instruction multiple times per week, and continuously monitor progress. Ongoing assessments allow for timely adjustments to each student’s plan, fostering shared accountability and sustained academic growth.

For more information on Catapult Learning’s high-dosage tutoring offerings in Orange County, visit: https://catapultlearning.com/ocps-florida/ .

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom, provides intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, executed by a team of experienced coaches. Our professional development services strengthen the capacity of teachers and leaders to raise and sustain student achievement. Our intervention programs support struggling learners with instruction tailored to the unique needs of each student. Across the country, Catapult Learning partners with 500+ school districts to produce positive outcomes that promote academic and professional growth. Catapult Learning is accredited by Cognia and has earned its 2022 System of Distinction honor.