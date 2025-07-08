Advocis Announces 2025 Board of Directors, Led by Chair Curtis Kimpton

Toronto, ON, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada, is pleased to announce Curtis Kimpton, CFP, CLU, CIM as Chair of the TFAAC Board of Directors and the newly elected members of its TFAAC Board of Directors. Curtis is a Senior Wealth Advisor at Wellington-Altus Private Wealth in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, with over 28 years of experience in the financial services industry and has been an active member of Advocis since 2014.

“I am honoured to assume the role of Chair and to help lead Advocis through this critical period,” said Curtis Kimpton. “At the core of everything we do is our commitment to better serving our members. We must be responsive to their needs, ensuring they have the tools, support, and advocacy they need to succeed. My goal is to work closely with the TFAAC Board, our senior leadership team, and our members to strengthen Advocis' foundation and ensure that we continue to be a trusted partner for financial professionals across Canada.”

Curtis brings a wealth of experience to the Chair position, having served in numerous leadership roles throughout his career. In addition to his work in the financial sector, Curtis has held significant leadership positions in his community, including as National President of Kin Canada, and serves as an Honorary Colonel in the Canadian Armed Forces. His focus on public service and community involvement aligns with Advocis' mission to serve the greater good of both its members and the public.

“I am excited to welcome Curtis as Chair of the Board,” said Kelly Gorman, CEO of Advocis. “Curtis is a strategic and thoughtful leader who understands the importance of member-driven advocacy. His extensive leadership experience and dedication to service make him uniquely qualified to help guide Advocis forward during this pivotal time. Together with the new Board, I look forward to working alongside him to strengthen the association and support the evolving needs of our members.”

Advocis is also proud to welcome four newly elected members to its Board of Directors:

Tannis Dawson, CPA, CA, CFP, TEP, FEA, CLU, RRC, TD Wealth

Kelly Ho, CFP, CCS, DLD Financial Group Ltd.

Chris Hudson, CFP, CLU, CHS, B & C Financial and Estate Planning Services Ltd.

Tina Tehranchian, CFP, CLU, CH.F.C., CIM, Assante Capital Management Ltd.

These accomplished leaders bring an abundance of skills, perspectives, and expertise that will help guide the association through its next phase of growth and transformation.

“Tannis, Kelly, Chris and Tina each bring valuable knowledge and leadership experience to the Board,” said Curtis Kimpton. “Their deep expertise in financial oversight, strategic agility, and member engagement will be instrumental in advancing our efforts to better serve financial professionals across Canada. Together, we will continue to position Advocis as a leading voice for the financial services profession.”

“I am proud to welcome this group of new Board members,” said Kelly Gorman. “Each of them has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to advancing the financial services profession. I look forward to working with them as we continue to build on Advocis’ strong foundation and implement strategies that will better serve our members in the years ahead.”

Curtis Kimpton succeeds Al Jones, CFP, CLU, ICD.D. who has completed his term as Chair after providing steady leadership during a time of transition. “Al’s leadership was a steady and guiding force for Advocis during a period of challenge and change,” said Kelly Gorman. “We are grateful for his contributions and are excited to have him continue his involvement as Past Chair.”

With Curtis taking on the role of Chair and the addition of these new, highly qualified Board members, Advocis is well-positioned to move forward with renewed energy, a stronger governance structure, and a sharper focus on meeting the evolving needs of its members.

Advocis is also pleased to welcome back several returning members to the TFAAC Board of Directors. Each brings valuable expertise that reinforces Advocis’ ongoing commitment to professional excellence and member advocacy. Those include: Arun Channan, BASc, MASc, MBA, P.Eng., CSP, CFP; Sara La Gamba, CHS, CFP, CLU, TEP; and Ejaz Nadeem, MA, CFP, CLU.

About Advocis

Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada, is the largest voluntary professional membership association of financial advisors in Canada. With a mission to elevate industry standards and advocate for consumer protection, Advocis is committed to ensuring Canadians receive qualified, ethical financial guidance.