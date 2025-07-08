PaladinMining Launches Automated Cloud Mining Platform for Seamless Crypto Participation

New York, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaladinMining Cloud Mining , a global provider of digital asset infrastructure, has officially launched its new automated cloud mining platform, designed to eliminate the need for hardware, technical expertise, or on-site setup. The platform offers users across more than 100 countries a streamlined entry into the crypto mining ecosystem—built for accessibility, transparency, and sustainability.

The launch comes as growing global interest in digital assets coincides with increasing demand for energy-efficient, hands-free mining solutions. PaladinMining’s new platform delivers a solution that allows individuals to lease computing power and remotely participate in mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies without needing to manage mining hardware themselves.

“We created PaladinMining to lower the barriers to entry in crypto mining,” said John Alexander, Chairman and CEO of PaladinMining. “As digital currencies continue to evolve as long-term strategic assets, we aim to provide an intuitive and environmentally responsible way for users to engage in mining, regardless of experience level.”

How to quickly start the PaladinMining cloud mining journey?

1. Register an account and get a $15 immediately

2. Choose a personalized computing power contract

Whether you are a novice or an experienced investor, PaladinMining offers a variety of computing power contracts. You can choose the most suitable plan for you according to your budget and profit goals to maximize every penny. Stable income contract:

⦁【New User Experience Contract】: Investment amount: $100, total net profit: $100 + $7

⦁【ETC Miner E9 Pro】: Investment amount: $1,500, total net profit: $1,500 + $180.

⦁【Bitcoin Miner S21 Pro】: Investment amount: $4,300, total net profit: $4,300 + $1,100.8.

⦁【Bitcoin Miner S21 XP】: Investment amount: $7,900, total net profit: $7,900 + $3,128.4.

⦁【Bitcoin Miner S21 XP】: Investment amount: $12,000, total net profit: $12,000 + $7,560.

⦁【Avalon Air Box - 40 feet】: Investment amount: $28,000, total net profit: $28,000 + $22,400.

Key Features of the PaladinMining Platform:

Fully Automated Mining : No technical setup required. Users simply register and select from available cloud mining plans.



: No technical setup required. Users simply register and select from available cloud mining plans. Multi-Currency Support : Compatible with a wide range of assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), XRP, USDT, and more.



: Compatible with a wide range of assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), XRP, USDT, and more. Web & Mobile Access : An intuitive user interface designed for both new and experienced users.



: An intuitive user interface designed for both new and experienced users. Green Mining Technology : PaladinMining is committed to carbon-neutral mining, operating global data centers powered by renewable energy.

: PaladinMining is committed to carbon-neutral mining, operating global data centers powered by renewable energy. Global Reach: The platform supports users across multiple regions with around-the-clock uptime and multilingual support.



PaladinMining's cloud infrastructure is deployed through high-performance data centers across key international locations. The company has prioritized energy sustainability through its integration of renewable energy sources—part of its broader mission to align blockchain technology with environmentally responsible practices.

Driving the Next Generation of Crypto Infrastructure

The PaladinMining launch aligns with broader trends in the digital asset space, where decentralization, automation, and clean technology are reshaping how users engage with financial systems. By removing traditional mining complexities, PaladinMining offers a low-friction alternative for those looking to explore blockchain participation.

About PaladinMining

PaladinMining is a global cloud mining platform committed to providing accessible, secure, and environmentally responsible solutions for cryptocurrency mining. The company leverages intelligent automation, green energy infrastructure, and a user-first approach to help individuals worldwide engage in digital asset production with ease.

Website: www.PaladinMining.com





