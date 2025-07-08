M2 Retail Launches New Modern Reception Design to Elevate Spa and Salon Experiences

SHENZHEN, China, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Retail proudly announces the successful completion of its latest elegant modern white oak spa & salon reception solution. This new project underscores M2 Retail's end-to-end expertise in salon reception design, combining bespoke aesthetics with efficient global delivery.

In the entire service process, M2 Retail delivered value through material and layout customization, flexible furniture configurations, and brand-enhancing design elements—crafting a modern reception design uniquely aligned with the client's identity.

The reception area features the sleek, minimalist Sulla reception desk, paired with a matching side cabinet that maximizes workspace and storage while maintaining a refined aesthetic. A striking slatted feature wall adds visual depth, while brushed stainless steel backlit signage enhances brand presence with contemporary flair.

In the seating zone, a compact cream-toned double sofa—ideal for boutique salons—is complemented by a wool-upholstered armchair and amber glass side table, creating a warm, boutique-style lounge. A multifunctional display cabinet and a dedicated refreshment station further enrich the space, blending practicality with elevated design.

This project draws on M2 Retail's signature collection of retail furniture, showcasing the brand's ability to deliver tailored, high-performance interiors. With a modular system encompassing reception desks, feature walls, seating, and storage, M2 Retail empowers clients to achieve cohesive, customizable spaces with ease.

Supported by local warehouses across the U.S., Europe, and Australia, M2 Retail ensures reliable global logistics and quick delivery—critical for time-sensitive rollouts. The brand also offers flexible design services, from focused reception layouts to comprehensive store planning, making premium design scalable for projects of all sizes.

By combining aesthetic innovation with operational efficiency, M2 Retail continues to set new benchmarks in modern salon and spa reception design. Its commitment to inspiring, functional spaces reinforces its role as a trusted partner for global retail and wellness brands.

About M2 Retail

M2 Retail specializes in one-stop retail store solutions, offering custom design and manufacturing services. With a focus on small and medium-sized retail spaces, M2 delivers innovative, cost-effective, and turnkey solutions that elevate brand presence and customer experience. Learn more at https://m2-retail.com/.

