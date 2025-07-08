Europe Used Pickup Truck Market Analysis Report 2025-2034 | E-Commerce Expansion, Electrification Trends, and CPO Program Growth Fueling Opportunities

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Used Pickup Truck Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe's Used Pickup Truck Market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2034.

This growth is being fueled by a steady rise in the demand for cost-efficient utility vehicles that can serve both commercial and personal needs. Pickup trucks are increasingly seen as a practical solution for various transportation tasks, especially in sectors like construction, agriculture, and logistics, where dependable, versatile, and budget-friendly vehicles are crucial. As infrastructure investment continues across Europe, used pickup trucks are filling a vital gap in the transport needs of contractors, SME, and rural users alike.







Buyers are increasingly drawn to pickups that offer fuel efficiency, rugged performance, and lower ownership costs compared to new models. The surge in digital retail platforms for pre-owned vehicles is further simplifying the purchasing process, making it easier for both individuals and businesses to access reliable inventory. Digital tools like AI-powered listings and virtual vehicle walkthroughs are changing the way vehicles are bought and sold, offering consumers more transparency and confidence in their purchases. Environmental factors are also starting to play a more important role, with used electric pickups and retrofitted EVs gaining attention as regulations tighten around emissions.



The market is segmented by truck size into full-size, mid-size, and compact models. In 2024, the full-size category alone generated over USD 1 billion in revenue and is projected to reach approximately USD 1.7 billion by 2034. These vehicles are in high demand for heavy-duty usage, offering large cargo beds, towing capacity, and enhanced engine performance, making them a preferred option in commercial operations.

On the other hand, mid-size trucks are gaining traction for their balance between load capability and maneuverability. Their ability to carry substantial payloads while navigating tight urban spaces makes them a smart pick for small enterprises. These vehicles also offer better fuel efficiency than their full-size counterparts, especially in city environments, which enhances their value proposition in the used truck segment. Mid-size pickups are often viewed as the most cost-effective solution for small and medium-sized businesses, offering a solid return on investment without the high upkeep of heavier models.



In terms of propulsion types, the used pickup truck market in Europe is categorized into gasoline, diesel, hybrid, and electric variants. As of 2024, gasoline-powered pickups held a dominant market share of around 85%, driven by their widespread availability and lower initial cost. However, diesel trucks continue to be favored in heavy-duty and long-haul scenarios due to their superior fuel economy and torque under load. Diesel engines also have a reputation for longer lifespan and lower maintenance, making them an attractive choice for commercial users looking to maximize utility and minimize cost. While hybrid and electric models currently hold a smaller market share, their presence is expected to grow in response to evolving emission norms and the availability of EV infrastructure across the continent.



When segmented by vehicle age, trucks that are up to 3 years old accounted for over USD 800 million in 2024. This category is highly desirable due to its alignment with modern safety features, updated technology, and lower wear-and-tear risk. Vehicles aged between 5 to 10 years are also well-represented in the market, offering a favorable trade-off between cost and performance. These trucks typically include the most current features and are priced significantly lower than newer models, appealing to value-driven buyers. Their availability is supported by commercial fleet turnover and lease cycles, ensuring a consistent supply in the used vehicle market. Vehicles over 10 years old remain an option for highly price-sensitive customers, but are generally considered to have higher maintenance needs.



The market is also divided based on drivetrain into rear-wheel drive (RWD) and four-wheel drive (4WD). In 2024, the 4WD segment generated over USD 1.1 billion in revenue. Its popularity is attributed to the enhanced traction, control, and adaptability these vehicles offer, especially in adverse weather and varied terrain. For commercial use, such as transporting goods in remote or rugged areas, 4WD models are often the preferred choice. Consumers are also gravitating toward these vehicles for lifestyle-related uses, valuing their off-road capabilities and all-weather reliability. The influx of used 4WD trucks from fleet renewals and lease returns continues to drive inventory levels and meet growing consumer demand.



Germany led the European market in 2024, contributing over 22% to the regional share, with a valuation of approximately USD 346.1 million. The country's well-established vehicle resale infrastructure, combined with its robust commercial and industrial base, supports a thriving market for used pickup trucks. Consumer behavior trends show a clear preference for high-quality, well-maintained used trucks, particularly those with full service histories and efficient drivetrains. Leasing programs and vehicle certification efforts by dealers and manufacturers have further boosted buyer confidence and strengthened resale values.



Many sellers now offer certified pre-owned (CPO) programs, comprehensive inspections, and value-added services such as financing and warranties. These services not only enhance vehicle reliability but also simplify the purchase process. The increasing use of multi-channel strategies, including online marketplaces and hybrid retail models, continues to redefine the customer experience and broaden access to used pickup inventory across Europe.



