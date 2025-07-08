Prosper woman becomes second millionaire of the summer in Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant's “3 Months. 3 Millionaires.”

Durant, Oklahoma, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press kit including B-roll and photos HERE

DURANT, Okla. (July 6, 2025)- Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant announced its second millionaire of the summer early Sunday morning as part of the 2025 edition of “3 Months. 3 Millionaires.” Melissa from Prosper, Texas, is the second of three lucky Choctaw Rewards Club members to become an instant millionaire.

Melissa and her family came to Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant for a family outing to celebrate her son's birthday and for a chance to win the million dollars.

"I didn't believe it when they called my name. It's very surreal," Melissa said. "We're going to use our winnings to help our youngest son finish college, we'll invest some, and hopefully my husband can retire and play a lot of golf."

Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is also taking the excitement of “3 Months. 3 Millionaires.” to the winner’s hometown and will make a $10,000 donation to a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the Prosper area. Choctaw will work with the winner to select a nonprofit in their community and will make the donation directly to the approved charity on the winner’s behalf.

“This is the second Choctaw Rewards Club member we’ve made a millionaire this summer and the eighth since we started ‘3 Months. 3 Millionaires.’ in 2023. It’s an extraordinary thing to be able to do,” said Jeff Penz, senior director of gaming and hospitality for Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant. “We’re changing the lives of our guests, and this year we’re going even farther and trying to change their communities for the better by donating $10,000 to a local nonprofit.”

The first millionaire of the summer was Fuong H., a recent retiree from Garland, Texas.

The final $1 million drawing will be held on Saturday, August 2 at 1 a.m., and the winner must be present to claim the prize. For more information, visit “3 Months. 3 Millionaires.”

About Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Okla.

Located an hour north of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is a AAA Four Diamond casino resort, entertainment and convention destination in southeastern Oklahoma. The casino has more than 7,400 slot machines, table games, a poker room, and a large non-smoking casino. The resort offers more than 100,000 square feet of meeting and convention space and seats more than 3,000 at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) award-winning Grand Theater. The resort also includes more than 1,600 luxurious rooms and suites, 20 restaurants, 21 bars and lounges, six retail stores, two fitness centers, a spa, and two outdoor pools and a water park. The family-friendly District offers guests 20 bowling lanes, a 6-screen premier movie theater, 70 arcade games and dining options. Additionally, guests can enjoy the Choctaw RV Park located across from the casino. For more information, visit choctawcasinos.com.

