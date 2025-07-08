Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market Analysis Report 2025 | Cloud-Based Solutions Lead the Way with 63.7% Share - Global Forecast to 2034

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2034.

This growth reflects the healthcare industry's ongoing transition toward digital-first strategies that prioritize patient engagement and operational efficiency. As the demand for personalized healthcare intensifies, providers are turning to advanced digital solutions that allow them to connect with patients through seamless, integrated experiences. The market is gaining momentum as healthcare organizations recognize the value of platforms that simplify interaction, improve clinical outcomes, and align with evolving consumer expectations.







Despite rapid advancements in healthcare technology, the sector has been slower in implementing experience-driven digital frameworks. However, there is now a clear shift toward patient-centric care models that emphasize digital engagement. Providers are under increasing pressure to deliver intuitive, responsive, and personalized digital interfaces.

Digital experience platforms are stepping in to bridge this gap, enabling organizations to connect with patients through mobile apps, telehealth, and online portals. These systems create unified patient journeys that are more efficient, accessible, and effective. DXPs not only support communication but also enhance data sharing and service delivery, ensuring that patients receive tailored support at every stage of care. The need for these platforms is growing in tandem with the broader goal of optimizing healthcare delivery and streamlining backend processes.



By component, the market includes platforms and services, with the platforms segment expected to witness a CAGR of 12.2%, reaching a valuation of over USD 1.9 billion by 2034. Platforms serve as adaptable digital foundations that support the integration of electronic health records and other critical healthcare tools. Unlike single-use apps, these platforms are customizable and can evolve alongside healthcare providers' needs. This flexibility makes it easier to integrate new modules or third-party applications, ensuring the system remains responsive to regulatory updates, technological changes, and shifting patient demands.



On the basis of delivery mode, cloud-based solutions held a significant 63.7% share of the market in 2024. Cloud deployment continues to gain traction due to its cost-effectiveness, scalability, and ease of implementation. These systems eliminate the need for substantial infrastructure investment and allow providers to adapt digital services to organizational needs swiftly. The integration of DXPs with telehealth platforms, EHRs, and other digital tools is more seamless through the cloud, creating a connected healthcare environment. Security remains a top priority, and many cloud providers invest heavily in compliance and cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive patient data and ensure regulatory adherence.



In terms of solution type, the market is segmented into business-to-consumer (B2C), business-to-business (B2B), and others. The B2C segment led in 2024 with a value of USD 580 million and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% through 2034. B2C DXPs are gaining prominence as they help providers engage patients directly, offering access to health records, educational content, and self-service tools. These platforms support improved treatment adherence through reminders and personalized suggestions, making it easier for patients to follow care plans. With features designed to integrate with mobile applications and wearables, B2C solutions are enabling providers to offer more customized, real-time care experiences.



Based on end use, the market is divided into hospitals and clinics, healthcare payers, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment dominated in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2034. These institutions are prioritizing digital adoption to manage patient workflows, enhance clinical communication, and ensure consistent service delivery. DXPs help them offer coordinated services through various channels, from mobile to in-house portals. They also allow for detailed analytics, enabling hospitals and clinics to assess patient outcomes, monitor engagement, and adjust care strategies accordingly.



In the United States, the healthcare DXP market was valued at USD 375.3 million in 2024 and is expected to grow significantly over the coming years. National policies supporting digital healthcare transformation continue to drive adoption across the country. Incentive programs encouraging the use of electronic health systems and secure data-sharing infrastructure are prompting many facilities to implement DXPs. Additionally, the focus on value-based care has encouraged providers to prioritize patient engagement and operational effectiveness, further fueling the need for digital platforms that can enhance care delivery and drive better health outcomes.



Leading players in the healthcare digital experience platform market include DXC Technology, Adobe, Epic, Liferay, Medallia, IBM, Microsoft, Optum, Philips, Oracle, Salesforce, Sitecore, SAP, and Veradigm.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global



Industry Insights

Growth drivers

Increasing demand for personalized patient engagement

Rising adoption of telehealth and virtual care

Growing emphasis on patient-centric care

Expansion of digital health ecosystems

Industry pitfalls and challenges

Limited interoperability standards

Concerns over data ownership and control

