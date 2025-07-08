Over 2.7 Million People Benefited by Education Startups Backed by Tec: IFE

The Institute for the Future of Education (IFE) presented key milestones across its main focus areas: human skills, digital inclusion, and technology with global impact.

Partnerships with UNESCO and 43 universities are strengthening efforts toward more inclusive, human-centered education.

Highlights include initiatives like the IFE CONFERENCE 2025, which welcomed over 5,000 attendees, and the launch of the AIGEN Network, where the open edition of TECgpt will be piloted at ten universities in 2025.



MONTERREY and NUEVO LEON, Mexico, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnológico de Monterrey’s Institute for the Future of Education (IFE) unveiled its 2024–2025 IFE Impact Report, showcasing progress toward its mission of transforming the higher education ecosystem. The institute’s priorities focus on lifelong learning and accelerating talent development, driving innovation and inclusion, and fostering the coexistence of human and artificial intelligence.

In collaboration with global partners, IFE has benefited millions of students and people in Mexico and other regions. With an evidence-based perspective, the institute addresses challenges such as artificial intelligence, digital education, alternative credentials, and future skills forecasting, strengthening its educational innovation model with regional and global impact.

Interdisciplinary research: generating new knowledge and methodologies for research- and evidence-based approaches toward educational innovation.

During this period, IFE promoted initiatives such as Shaping Skills, E4C&CT, and MOCHILA, focused on complex thinking, micro credentials, and closing skills gaps. These initiatives align with the work of the Research Lab, which generated 218 scientific publications.

In parallel, the IFE Living Lab validated 27 educational innovation projects and led to the creation of the Experiential Classroom, while the IFE Data Hub analyzed dropout and student well-being factors using the Radar 7D tool.

Also noteworthy is El Camino, a hybrid pilot project of tutoring with artificial intelligence and human mentoring via WhatsApp for vulnerable youth.

Additionally, the AIGEN Network integrates 43 universities and catalyzes AI applications in higher education; and collaborations with UNESCO through IFE Europe reinforce the institute’s commitment to inclusive and evidence-based education.

Entrepreneurship and technology transfer: support for startups and EdTech solutions that improve the educational experience.

The entrepreneurial ecosystem also gained momentum with support for more than 30 EdTech startups, generating 9.6 million dollars in revenue and benefiting 2.7 million people.

Likewise, a co-publishing license agreement was formalized with McGraw Hill Interamericana for the publication of the book: “The Challenge of Sustainability. Key Competencies and Concepts.”

Meanwhile, TecPrize received 200 proposals from 26 countries and recognized companies such as Guayerd, Calificadas, and Kaudal, with impact on thousands of students, teachers, and professional women.

Impact Projects and Consulting: design of educational-level models with global reach that improve skills.

In the area of consulting, IFE developed 54 projects in 16 countries, including the design of the KEY Institute in El Salvador and the redesign of the educational innovation ecosystem at Rafael Landívar University in Guatemala. In addition, there were more than 2.6 million enrollments in MOOCs through platforms such as Coursera and edX.

Dissemination and Community Building: IFE fosters global educational communities with open resources and events.

The global community also grew: more than 5,000 attendees from 40 countries participated in the IFE Conference 2025, and the IFE Observatory attracted 3.4 million users with open resources on AI, sustainability, and education; as well as the production and management of EduTrends, an 11-episode podcast featuring international experts on topics related to educational innovation.

“Our mission is clear: to transform education to improve the lives of millions of people. This report reflects the joint work with global partners to face challenges such as the digital divide, workforce reskilling, and the ethical use of AI,” affirmed Michael Fung, Executive Director of IFE.

Consult the full IFE Impact Report: https://tec.mx/en/ife/impact-report

