Kids, Families, Seniors, Veterans and the Unhoused Have a New Champion!

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angels for Sight has welcomed a new Executive Director whose 20+ year association with the organization demonstrates her passion for the community she will be helping to serve at the new state-of-the-art vision clinic in Long Beach, California.

Myla Rahman brings more than a decade of experience to Angels for Sight, having led community centered initiatives and advancing public policy. Most recently, she served as District Director for California State Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, following her tenure as Policy Analyst and District Director for State Senator Steven Bradford. In that role, she collaborated closely with local organizations to respond to the evolving needs of diverse communities. She has also worked on the advocacy side, leading regional public affairs and outreach strategies for UnitedHealthcare—managing community giving, stakeholder engagement, and visibility campaigns tied to health equity.

Executive Director Myla Rahman recently shared how her personal vision experience has helped to shape her perspective on the importance of early vision care. “I am honored to join Angels for Sight as its Executive Director and to lead an organization with such a meaningful mission—providing preventive vision care to uninsured and underserved communities throughout Los Angeles County. As someone who once struggled to see the board in school, I know firsthand how transformative access to vision care can be. Receiving my first pair of glasses changed everything, it allowed me to fully participate in the classroom and keep pace with my peers. I’m proud to carry forward Angels for Sight’s legacy of delivering the gift of sight and making a lasting impact in the lives of others.”

Long time area resident, business and civic leader and former Board Chair of Angels for Sight, Barbara Sullivan shared her excitement over the appointment of Myla Rahman as its new Executive Director— “ Myla has been a strong supporter of Angels for Sight over the years and a great Resource to our Founder Shea Hamilton. I look forward to working with her to serve our community”.

As Executive Director Myla Rahman will be focused on creating a robust Volunteer Program, widening the organization's service area and helping to bring in additional “wrap around” services for the members of the community like the GOOD STUFF Kiosk to help provide access to affordable, healthy food.

The GOOD STUFF Kiosks, originally launched by the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation in Jackson, Mississippi, Merced, California and Clearwater, Florida, and supported by Partnership for a Healthier America will eventually be available at the Angels for Sight Vision Clinic.

Myla Rahman shares the same sentiment expressed by Noreen Springstead, President and CEO of Partnership for a Healthier America. “We’re honored to partner with the GOOD STUFF Kiosk program and Angels for Sight to help bring access to affordable, nutritious food to Long Beach. Combining health services with efforts to make mealtime healthier and easier for the community is a win-win for California families."

The founder of Angels for Sight, Shea Hamilton believed that with the gift of sight children can learn — families can thrive— seniors can stay connected—veterans can rebuild and the unhoused can begin anew.

Rahman shares the Founder’s vision and the organization's hope that the Angels for Sight clinic will play a pivotal role in improving the health and wellness of the entire community and serve as a model for other communities across the country.

About Angels for Sight is a 501(c)(3) non-profit community-based organization dedicated and committed to providing free vision screenings, eye examinations and glasses to the uninsured, underserved children, families, seniors, veterans and the unhoused. In 2025 Angels for Sight will expand its impact with the opening of a new state-of-the-art vision clinic in Long Beach, California. This advanced facility will enable the organization to better serve the residents of Compton and Long Beach while reaching an even greater number of individuals in underserved areas throughout Los Angeles County. To learn more about Angels for Sight programs and public clinic services visit angelsforsight.vision

About Marshall B. Ketchum University (MBKU) is a private, non-profit health sciences institution in Fullerton, California, dedicated to preparing future healthcare leaders through rigorous, hands-on training in optometry, pharmacy, and physician assistant studies. Founded in 1904, MBKU is home to the Southern California College of Optometry, the School of Physician Assistant Studies and the College of Pharmacy . With a nationally recognized faculty and a commitment to clinical excellence, MBKU also serves the community through its Ketchum Health clinics, providing comprehensive vision and primary care services. Learn more at ketchum.edu .

At Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), we believe in Good Food for All. We work with community organizations, corporations and government to advance equitable access to nutritious food for all in America to lead healthy lives. Learn more about our work at ahealthieramerica.org.

