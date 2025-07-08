Bath Depot Celebrates a Major Milestone with Grand Opening of First Store in Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath Depot, Canada’s go-to destination for stylish and affordable bathroom and kitchen renovations, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its very first location in Saskatoon—marking Bath Depot’s official debut in Saskatchewan and the exciting launch of its 47th store nationwide.

Located at 116 Marquis Drive, Saskatoon, SK, S7R 1A6, the new store brings Bath Depot’s one-stop renovation experience to a brand-new region. Known for combining quality, affordability, and contemporary design, Bath Depot offers everything from vanities and bathtubs to toilets, showers, and kitchen fixtures—all under one roof.

With this new Saskatoon location, residents of Saskatchewan can now discover a wide range of products tailored to meet their renovation goals—whether for a full bathroom transformation or a quick style refresh.

Founded in 2008, Bath Depot has grown into a national retailer with a strong reputation for delivering value and quality across Canada.

With this newest addition, Bath Depot now operates 47 stores coast-to-coast, continuing its mission to make high-quality renovations more accessible to all Canadians.

For more information about Bath Depot and to browse the full range of products, visit www.bathdepot.com.

Contact:

Media Relations

Bath Depot

Email: marketing@baindepot.com