Kimchi Market Trend Analysis Report 2025-2034 | Eco-Conscious Packaging Gains Traction, Top Market Players Innovating with Plant-Based and Organic Variants

The Global Kimchi Market was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2034

This growth is largely driven by increased consumer awareness of gut health and its impact on overall well-being, with kimchi, a fermented vegetable dish from Korea, being rich in probiotics known to support digestion. Kimchi's global popularity has surged with the rise of Korean culture, spurred by the worldwide success of K-pop and K-dramas.

Furthermore, its adaptability has allowed it to be integrated into a wide variety of dishes internationally, expanding its appeal. Consumer preferences are shifting toward more organic, sustainably sourced, and clean-label products, which has also contributed to the demand for kimchi, especially plant-based variants made without seafood ingredients.



This shift is part of a larger, growing movement towards health-conscious and environmentally aware consumption, especially among consumers who prioritize vegan, organic, and clean-label products. As people become increasingly mindful of the environmental impact of their food choices, there is a noticeable rise in demand for products that are not only good for their health but also ethically sourced and sustainably produced. This trend is further amplified by a broader cultural shift toward plant-based diets, driven by concerns over animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and personal health.



In 2024, the Baechu kimchi segment held a 57.5% share, amounting to USD 2.6 billion. This variety continues to dominate the market, followed by other types like kkakdungi kimchi, which is made with radishes. Kimchi's probiotic properties help balance gut bacteria, support digestion, and even enhance the immune system. Additionally, kimchi is a rich source of essential vitamins and minerals like calcium, iron, and vitamins A, B, and C, making it a nutritious choice for consumers seeking health-conscious food options.



The bottles/ jars segment held a 48.1% share in 2024. Bottles, often made of lightweight plastic, are preferred for their convenience, durability, and cost-effectiveness, especially among busy consumers. The rising trend of eco-conscious packaging, including the use of recycled plastic bottles, is also helping to cater to a more environmentally aware customer base. The application of advanced bottling technologies has also improved shelf life and maintained freshness, further boosting the demand for packaged kimchi.



Asia-Pacific Kimchi Market held a 48.2% share in 2024. South Korea, as the birthplace of kimchi, remains the dominant force in the market. Its rich cultural heritage and centuries-old tradition of making kimchi have laid the foundation for continued innovation and growth. The country is home to some of the largest kimchi producers, who not only serve local demand but also cater to the growing global appetite for this fermented dish.



Key players in the Global Kimchi Market include Daesung Corporation, Pulmuone Co. Ltd, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Chongga Food Co., and Youjin Foods Co. Ltd, who are leading the market with their innovations and distribution capabilities. To enhance their presence, major players in the kimchi market are focusing on innovation in both product development and packaging. Many are expanding their product portfolios to include plant-based and organic variants to meet the demands of health-conscious consumers.

Additionally, companies are investing in sustainable packaging solutions, such as recyclable plastic bottles, to appeal to eco-conscious buyers. Some players are also leveraging technology to improve product shelf life and freshness, which has been key in driving market growth. Furthermore, strategic partnerships and collaborations with international distributors help expand their reach and visibility in global markets.



