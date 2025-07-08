Specialized Nutrition Market Size Worth USD 206.79 Billion by 2034 | Driven by Elderly, Sports, and Medical Innovations

Ottawa, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global specialized nutrition market size was valued at USD 102.22 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 109.68 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 206.79 billion by 2034, at a strong CAGR of 7.30% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The specialized nutrition market is expanding at a higher pace due to the high requirement of nutrition fulfillment for special categories of people such as infants, aged people, or people with certain medical issues and health conditions.

Market Overview

The term specialized nutrition refers to the fulfillment of specialized nutritional requirements of specific groups of people such as infants, elderly people, or people with certain health issues. It helps such groups of people to complete their nutritional intake and maintain their muscle mass and bone health. The term also refers to people related to sports, health, and wellness, or athletes. It helps them maintain their muscle mass, and bone health, and complete their protein intake of the day. Various other factors contribute to the growth of the market helping in its expansion and speedy growth.

Key Highlights of the Specialized Nutrition Market

North America dominated the specialized nutrition market in 2024 with people’s inclination towards health and fitness to manage the side effects of hectic lifestyles these days.

By region, Europe is observed to be the fastest-growing region to tackle health issues such as rising malnutrition in the region.

By ingredient segment, protein, and amino acids hold the largest revenue share of the market due to their high requirement by people related to sports, health and wellness, and for elderly people to complete their daily nutrition intake.

By ingredient, the prebiotics and probiotics segment is observed to be the fastest growing due to rising awareness of gut health affected due to busy lifestyles and hectic schedules of people these days.

By application, the elderly nutrition segment, ruled the market due to the high requirement of essential vitamins and minerals for the older elderly to maintain their muscle mass and bone health.

By application, the sports nutrition segment is observed to be the fastest growing due to the higher inclination of people towards health and fitness and due to people related to sports and athletics.

Top Companies in Specialized Nutrition Market- 2025

Company Specialized Focus & Key Offerings Nestle Health Science Medical & Clinical Nutrition Abbott Laboratories Medical & Clinical Nutrition Denone Early-life & Sports Nutrition Baxter Healthcare Clinical Nutrition

The specialized nutrition market is also expanding due to the urge of people to fulfill their nutrition requirements in their busy schedules. Improper and unhealthy food habits and irregular sleeping schedules lead to improper nutrition intake of people giving rise to intake of nutritional supplements and growth of specialized nutrition market as well. The market also experiences growth due to elderly people in need of specialized nutrition supplements to complete their nutrition intake for the day. Athletes, and people related to sports, wellness, and nutrition also form a huge consumer base for the specialized nutrition market focusing on their protein goal intake completion for the day.

New Trends in the Specialized Nutrition Market

High demand for tailored nutrition intake to deal with various health issues and maintain the body’s nutritional levels. Hence, personalized nutrition requirement is a huge growth driver of the specialized nutrition market.

The direct-to-consumer segment is also helping in the growth of the market. The method involves direct delivery of specialized nutritional products and customized plans at the ease of doorstep delivery.

The high demand for plant-based food is also leading to the growth of the specialized nutrition market. People nowadays are following different types of diets suitable for their health and hence need tailored specialized food plans.

The sports nutrition market is also aiding the growth of the specialized nutrition market. People related to sports such as athletes or people focusing on health and wellness form a huge consumer base for the market requiring customized nutritional plans to target their health goals or medical requirements.

The elderly age group also helps in the growth of the market due to their high requirement for specialized nutrition to maintain their cognitive and bone health. Such supplements also help to manage various other health issues faced by the crowd due to their age.



How is Technology helping in the growth of the Specialized Nutrition Market?

Advanced technology also contributes to the growth of the specialized nutrition market. AI algorithms and technology when combined together help to analyze a consumer’s data and recommend specialized nutritional plans. AI helps in curating health plans to target their desired goals along with paying attention to their medical stats as well. Aged people with age-related health issues also benefitted from the help of AI by getting personalized nutrition plans targeting their wellness goals through the ease of home.

Busy work schedules leading to improper diet are rising multiple health issues among 9 to 5 professionals these days. Hence, customized diets and nutritional plans help such people to achieve their target goals with ease without the hassle of visiting a dietician by sparing time for such appointments from their hectic schedule.

Specialized Nutrition Market Dynamics

Drivers

What are the growth drivers of the specialized nutrition market?

There are multiple growth drivers of the specialized nutrition market leading to its speedy expansion in recent years. People related to sports and fitness form a huge consumer base for the market helpful for its growth. Such people are dedicated to their protein intake along with the intake of various other required nutrients for their muscle mass and bone health.

Elderly people with age-related issues or other medical issues also benefit the market as they too require specialized nutrition plans helpful to target their physical issues and cognitive issues as well. Working professionals busy with their hectic schedules and who are unable to fulfill their nutritional requirements with their meals also need customized nutrition plans to fulfill their vitamins and mineral intake. Hence, they also help in the growth of the market.

Challenges

What are the challenges in the growth of specialized nutrition market?

High Product and Plan Costs- Specialized nutritional products require the use of special ingredients for manufacturing, research, and development, and also the involvement of technology for the manufacturing of perfect products. It leads to an increase in the costs of such products leading to high costs incurred by the final consumer. Hence, the high costs of specialized plans and products act as a challenge in the growth of the specialized nutrition market.

Specialized nutritional products require the use of special ingredients for manufacturing, research, and development, and also the involvement of technology for the manufacturing of perfect products. It leads to an increase in the costs of such products leading to high costs incurred by the final consumer. Hence, the high costs of specialized plans and products act as a challenge in the growth of the specialized nutrition market. Incomplete Nutrition Knowledge - Another major obstacle in the growth of the specialized nutrition market is incomplete knowledge about nutrition in the minds of people. Many people are still unaware of the benefits of specific nutritional plans for their bodies. They try to fulfill it through their regular meals and do not pay attention to the specific nutrition required for their body. Hence, educating people about the benefits of tailored nutritional plans for them is essential for themselves and for the growth of the market.

- Another major obstacle in the growth of the specialized nutrition market is incomplete knowledge about nutrition in the minds of people. Many people are still unaware of the benefits of specific nutritional plans for their bodies. They try to fulfill it through their regular meals and do not pay attention to the specific nutrition required for their body. Hence, educating people about the benefits of tailored nutritional plans for them is essential for themselves and for the growth of the market. Sustainability Concerns- Consumer awareness leading to the following of sustainable practices in all domains also affects the specialized nutrition market. People demand sustainable farming practices and sustainable packaging methods for specialized nutritional products. It leads to high manufacturing and research costs leading to various companies backing off from the responsibility. Hence, sustainability concerns are also one of the major challenges in the growth of the market.



Opportunity

Rise of specialized medical nutrition helping the growth of the market

High demand for specialized medical plans is increasing these days. It allows people to target their nutritional goals and medical issues together with the ease of sitting at their homes. It helps people contact the best professionals in the field and convey their medical issues to them to get customized plans easily. It helps them to target their medical issues easily without any physical doctor visits. Specialized medical nutrition plans also help people to stay cautious about their food habits and the lifestyle changes necessary to maintain their health in the future.

Specialized Nutrition Market Regional Analysis

How North America did dominate the market with the largest CAGR in 2024?

Increasing awareness about health issues related to bad lifestyles, unhealthy food habits, improper sleep, and non-active lifestyles is leading people in countries like the U.S. to take serious measures about it. Hence, North America dominated the specialized nutrition market in 2024. The people in the region mostly suffer from health problems like diabetes, obesity, and other similar problems. Hence, specialized nutrition plans help them manage their diet accordingly and consume specialized food products curated to target their health problems. Such plans help to manage the overall health of an individual and provide one with required nutrition such as vital minerals and vitamins.

Why is Europe observed to be the fastest-growing region of the Specialized Nutrition Market?

Rising malnutrition in Europe is paving the way for higher demands for nutritional supplements in the region. Hence, the region is observed to be the fastest-growing specialized nutrition market. People prefer to follow a specialized nutrition chart for themselves which helps them to guide about the required nutrition for their body and allows them to consume specialized products to fulfill those nutrients as well. The hectic lifestyle of people in the region is also one of the major reasons for the growth of the specialized nutrition market in the region. It helps them to provide the necessary nutritional elements to their body and manage work stress and other disturbing factors for the body as well.

Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7.30% Market Size in 2024 USD 102.22 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 109.68 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 206.79 Billion Dominated Region North America (41% Market Share in 2024) Fastest Growing Region Europe Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Specialized Nutrition Market Segmentation Analysis

Ingredient Analysis

The protein and amino acids segment held the largest share of the specialized nutrition market in 2024. Today people are well aware of the necessity of protein and amino acids for the body. Hence, specialized supplements for the fulfillment of these nutrients help the expansion of the specialized nutrition market. Athletes and people related to fitness ensure to complete their protein intake of the day fueling the growth of the market. It helps them to maintain their muscle mass and easily target their fitness goals. Amino acids are essential for the body as well. Hence, the segment’s growth helped in the growth of the market as well.

The prebiotics and probiotics ingredient segment is expanding with notable growth in the forecast period. Today people are conscious about the importance of gut health for overall well-being. Hence, the demand for pre and probiotics has helped the rise of the specialized nutrition market. People are focusing on the consumption of products healthy for their gut for overall health benefits. Hence, under such situations, a tailored nutrition plan helps one to get complete guidance about pre and probiotics and food options filled with goodness.

Application Analysis

The elderly nutrition segment held the largest share of specialized nutrition market in 2024. High incidence of age-related conditions, such as diabetes, osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and sarcopenia, drives the need for nutrient-dense, condition-specific nutritional support. Hospital pharmacies represented approximately 45% of sales channels, reflecting strong clinical adoption of elderly nutrition products for managing malnutrition and chronic illnesses.

The sports nutrition segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Consumers are seeking products that enhance performance, support recovery, and promote muscle health, driving demand for protein powders, energy drinks, bars, and plant-based supplements. The expansion of e-commerce, coupled with social media marketing and endorsements by athletes and fitness influencers, has also played a key role in making sports nutrition more accessible and appealing to a wider audience.

Specialized Nutrition Market Top Companies

Nestlé

Danone

Abbott

Herbalife

AAK AB

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

PepsiCo

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd

The Vitamin Company India

Recent Developments in the Specialized Nutrition Market

In April 2025, Horlicks, a nutritional drink brand by Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) launched its science-backed nutritional supplement drink for older people. The brand has tried to step into the older nutritional foray with the launch of the supplement packed with nutrients like calcium, protein, leucine, vitamin D, and digestive fibers essential for older people.



In March 2025, The Emily Program launched its special segment that will fill the gap between eating disorder patients with diabetes and their proper treatment. The services will be offered in Durham, North Carolina Center.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Ingredient

Protein & Amino Acids

Vitamins

Minerals

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega fatty Acids

Prebiotics & Probiotics

Antioxidants

Others

By Application

Sports Nutrition

Elderly Nutrition

By Regional

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request

