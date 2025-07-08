Leisure Boats Industry Report 2025-2034 | Innovation and Design Excellence Boost Competitive Edge in in the $92.8 Billion Market

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leisure Boats Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Leisure Boats Market was valued at USD 46.6 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% to reach USD 92.8 billion by 2034.

As global disposable incomes continue to rise, especially among middle and upper-middle income groups, people are increasingly spending on lifestyle and recreational activities. Boating is emerging as a favored outdoor pastime, blending relaxation with status appeal. Many consumers are now prioritizing leisure over possessions, and this shift in mindset is driving demand for personal and group-oriented experiences on the water. The appeal of open-air, water-based activities is growing steadily as individuals look for ways to unwind and reconnect with nature. This rise in outdoor interest is fueling significant investment in leisure boats of various sizes and types - from personal watercraft to mid-sized cruisers and luxury yachts.







The market has seen a notable uptick in spending on high-comfort, safe, and stylish vessels tailored to consumer preferences. Boating is no longer limited to coastal regions; inland water bodies are also witnessing increased interest. The expansion of marinas and recreational boating infrastructure has further enabled this growth. Many first-time buyers and seasoned enthusiasts alike are fueling steady market expansion. The growing tourism industry, combined with a desire for high-performance, tech-integrated vessels, is pushing manufacturers to innovate at a faster pace.



Smart features, custom designs, and enhanced entertainment systems are becoming standard in modern boats. Sustainability trends are also playing a crucial role, with more buyers leaning toward low-emission and energy-efficient models. Electric and hybrid boats are gaining traction thanks to technological advances in battery systems and propulsion mechanisms. The focus on quieter, cleaner boating experiences is helping manufacturers align with evolving environmental standards and consumer expectations.



The market is segmented by boat type into sailing boats, motorboats, jet skis, wave runners, and inflatable boats. In 2024, motorboats led the segment with revenues exceeding USD 29 billion. These boats continue to attract recreational users due to their versatility and ease of use, making them a popular choice across different user demographics.



Based on propulsion type, the market is categorized into gasoline, diesel, electric, and hybrid systems. The gasoline segment held a dominant market share of around 52% in 2024 and is expected to show substantial growth through the forecast period. Gasoline engines remain a top choice for small to medium-sized boats due to their high power-to-weight ratio, cost-effectiveness, and ease of maintenance. These engines are especially favored among new boaters and seasonal users for their reliability and performance.



By type, the market divides into motorized and non-motorized boats. In 2024, motorized boats accounted for a substantial 84% of the total market share. Their popularity stems from features such as enhanced speed, user convenience, and greater functional utility, which appeal to both recreational and professional users.



In terms of application, the market covers recreational boating, fishing, tourism and rentals, and sports and racing. Recreational boating emerged as the largest segment in 2024 and is anticipated to witness robust growth over the forecast period. Increased interest in leisure activities, improved safety features, and better accessibility have broadened the consumer base. More people are now choosing water-based vacations and weekend getaways, which is encouraging both boat purchases and rentals.



The United States remains a dominant force in the global leisure boats market, backed by favorable geographic conditions, high consumer spending power, and a strong culture of recreational boating. Seasonal demand spikes during warmer months drive sales and rentals of various types of vessels. The well-developed boating infrastructure and presence of local manufacturers support sustained market growth.



The competitive landscape includes leading manufacturers focused on innovation, performance, and design excellence. Premium brands are designing high-end yachts equipped with advanced navigation, hybrid systems, and customizable interiors to meet the needs of affluent buyers. These companies cater to both private customers and the luxury charter market. At the same time, mass-market brands are emphasizing practicality, offering durable and user-friendly motorboats with features like digital control systems and improved hull designs. These boats are well-suited for fishing, water sports, and casual cruising, appealing to a broad range of users.



Other manufacturers are targeting younger consumers and water sports enthusiasts by combining sleek design with eco-conscious technology. Their models are built for performance and are packed with innovations such as digital dashboards and energy-efficient propulsion systems. These companies not only create boats but also foster communities through brand events and online platforms, enhancing user engagement and brand loyalty in a competitive and fast-evolving market.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $46.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $92.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Growth drivers

Rising disposable income and lifestyle upgrades

Growing demand for sustainable and electric vessels

Expansion of coastal and marine tourism

Technological innovations in boating systems

Industry pitfalls and challenges

High operational and maintenance costs

Environmental regulations and compliance challenges

Market opportunities

Expansion of electric and hybrid boat infrastructure

Growth potential in emerging coastal tourism markets

Rising demand for tech-integrated smart boats

Opportunities in eco-friendly marina development

Company Profiles

Azimut Benetti Group

Bennington Marine

Boston Whaler

Brunswick Corporation

Candela

Catalina Yachts

Ferretti Group

Groupe Beneteau

Harris Boats

HCB Yachts

Jeanneau

Malibu Boats

MasterCraft

Nimbus Boats

Princess Yachts

Sea Ray

Sunseeker

Viking Yachts

X Shore

Yamaha Motor Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8zsqqy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment