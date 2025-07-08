Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Research Report 2025-2034 | Anti-Parasitics Lead the Charge, Expected to Reach USD 4.2 Billion

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market was valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% to reach USD 16 billion by 2034

This steady growth is largely fueled by increasing pet ownership, rising awareness about animal health, and advancements in veterinary technologies. Consumers are becoming more inclined to treat animals with the same level of healthcare they expect for themselves, which has directly impacted the demand for quality veterinary medications. The growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases has also intensified the urgency for reliable treatments, making veterinary APIs more crucial than ever in the development of safe and effective drugs.







Veterinary APIs are core ingredients used to formulate medicines that treat, manage, or prevent diseases in animals. These ingredients are essential for both livestock and companion animals, serving a wide range of therapeutic applications. With the increase in global livestock production and pet adoption, there is a consistent need for high-quality APIs that meet regulatory benchmarks such as Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

APIs are cost-effective due to their compatibility with bulk production, ensuring price efficiency without compromising quality. They also allow pharmaceutical manufacturers to tailor drugs for specific species and dosage forms, including oral, injectable, and feed-based solutions. The flexibility, affordability, and high consistency of APIs make them integral to producing effective veterinary treatments.



The market is segmented by API type into anti-parasitics, anti-infectives, vaccines, biologics, hormones, anti-inflammatories, and other APIs. Among these, anti-parasitics dominated the market with a revenue of USD 2 billion in 2024 and are forecasted to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2034, recording a CAGR of 7.9%. The increasing incidence of parasitic diseases in animals, such as heartworms, fleas, and gastrointestinal infections, is driving the demand for targeted anti-parasitic treatments, which in turn pushes the need for robust and quality APIs in this segment.



Based on synthesis type, the market is categorized into chemical-based APIs, biological APIs, and highly potent APIs (HPAPIs). Chemical-based APIs held the largest share of 58.2% in 2024 due to their cost-efficiency, long shelf life, and ease of mass production. These APIs are widely used in treating a range of conditions like infections and inflammation and serve as the foundational building blocks for many veterinary drugs. Their pharmacological properties make them suitable for combination with other ingredients, enhancing their therapeutic efficacy. Continuous improvements in chemical synthesis technologies are also supporting the increased adoption of these APIs across various veterinary applications.



In terms of animal type, the market is segmented into livestock animals and companion animals. The companion animals segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%, reaching USD 10.7 billion by 2034. This growth is attributed to the increasing trend of pet humanization and the willingness of pet owners to invest in preventive and therapeutic healthcare. Demand for advanced veterinary pharmaceuticals such as biologics, hormones, and anti-inflammatory drugs continues to rise as pet care becomes more specialized and sophisticated.



The market is further divided by service type into in-house manufacturing and contract outsourcing. In-house manufacturing held the largest market share at 55.3% in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2034. This segment benefits from advantages like enhanced quality assurance, lower production costs, and faster time-to-market for drug development. Companies with in-house API production capabilities are better positioned to manage inventory and adjust to market demands quickly, giving them a competitive edge in the fast-evolving veterinary pharmaceutical space.



Regionally, North America accounted for the highest revenue of USD 3.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to climb to USD 6 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. The region's leadership is reinforced by widespread pet ownership, high awareness of animal health issues, and a strong veterinary healthcare infrastructure. The demand for premium-quality APIs continues to increase as more consumers seek advanced treatments for both pets and livestock, supporting North America's dominant position in the global market.



Key players actively contributing to the market landscape include AMGIS Lifescience, Abino Pharma, BOC Sciences, Hikal, Huvepharma (Olon), Boehringer Ingelheim, Indukern Group, NGL Fine-Chem, Menadiona, Ofichem Group, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Sequent Scientific, Procyon Life Sciences, SUANFARMA, Vetpharma, and Veyx-Pharma. These companies are focused on strengthening their manufacturing capabilities, expanding their product portfolios, and meeting rising global demand for veterinary APIs.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Drivers

Rising pet ownership rate

Growing initiative and awareness for animal health

Growing technological advancements in drug formulations

Rising incidence of zoonotic disease

Expanding outsourcing services

Challenges

Stringent regulatory approval

High R&D cost

Company Profiles

Abino Pharma

AMGIS Lifescience

BOC Sciences.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Hikal

Huvepharma

Indukern Group

Menadiona

NGL Fine-Chem

Ofichem Group

Procyon Life Sciences

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Sequent Scientific

SUANFARMA

Vetpharma

Veyx-Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/al54n5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment