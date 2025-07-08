Ageas and BlackRock, Inc.: Transparency notification

In accordance with the rules on financial transparency*, BlackRock, Inc. has notified Ageas on 3 July 2025 that, on 1 July 2025, its interest has exceeded the legal threshold of 5% of the shares issued by Ageas. Its current shareholding stands at 7,78%.

Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of the control of an undertaking that holds a participating interest in an issuer

Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement
See annex 1a

Date on which the threshold is crossed
1 July 2025

Threshold that is crossed (in %)
5%

Denominator
198.938.286

Notified details
See annex 1 b

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
The full chain of command can be found on https://www.ageas.com/investors/shareholders

Additional information
As a result of the acquisition of HPS Investment Partners, there has been a change to BlackRock’s group structure. Upon the close of the transaction, BlackRock, Inc. contributed all of its equity interests in BlackRock Finance, Inc. and Global Infrastructure Management, LLC to BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

This press release and the notifications received by Ageas are available on the website.

* article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings us provisions.

Ageas is a Belgian rooted listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 50,000 people and reported annual inflows of EUR 18.5 billion in 2024.

ANNEX 1a

NameAddress (for legal entities)
BlackRock, Inc.50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited20 Anson Road #18-01, Singapore, 79912, Singapore
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AGLenbachplatz 1 1st Floor, Munich, 80333-MN3, Germany
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited15/F, 16/F, 17/F Citibank Tower & 17/F ICBC Tower, 3 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
BlackRock Fund Advisors400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
BlackRock International LimitedExchange Place One, 1 Semple Street, Edinburgh, EH3 8BL, U.K.
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) LimitedLevel 37 Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.1-8-3 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku, Trust Tower Main, Tokyo, 100-8217, Japan
Aperio Group, LLC3 Harbor Dr Suite 204, Sausalito, CA 94965, U.S.A.
SpiderRock Advisors, LLCCorporation Service Company, 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington, DE 19808, U.S.A.

ANNEX 1b

A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction 
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights 
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesS
BlackRock, Inc.00 0,00% 1
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited26.75526.310 0,01% 1
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited2.917.7903.172.318 1,59% 1
BlackRock Advisors, LLC203.203332.981 0,17% 1
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited147.243262.978 0,13% 1
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG1.811.2271.362.308 0,68% 1
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited25.47425.829 0,01% 1
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.50.348190.132 0,10% 1
BlackRock Fund Advisors3.769.6883.810.650 1,92% 1
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association2.088.6752.690.187 1,35% 1
BlackRock International Limited1.63712.647 0,01% 1
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited69.19956.242 0,03% 1
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited895.2641.142.495 0,57% 1
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC418.682373.405 0,19% 1
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.285.173300.448 0,15% 1
Aperio Group, LLC18.34321.757 0,01% 1
Subtotal 12.728.70013.780.688 6,93% S
 TOTAL13.780.68806,93%0,00% 


B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holders of equivalent
financial instruments		Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement 
BlackRock Advisors, LLCContract Difference  641.3030,32%cash 
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.Contract Difference  513.1360,26%cash 
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National AssociationContract Difference  326.0270,16%cash 
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedContract Difference  13.0970,01%cash 
BlackRock Investment Management, LLCContract Difference  8450,00%cash 
Aperio Group, LLCDepositary Receipt  195.6840,10%  
SpiderRock Advisors, LLCDepositary Receipt  1580,00%  
 TOTAL 1.690.2500,85%   


 TOTAL (A & B)  # of voting rights% of voting rights  
   CALCULATE15.470.9387,78%  

        

Attachment


Attachments

PDF version of the press release

