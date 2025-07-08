Ageas and BlackRock, Inc.: Transparency notification

In accordance with the rules on financial transparency*, BlackRock, Inc. has notified Ageas on 3 July 2025 that, on 1 July 2025, its interest has exceeded the legal threshold of 5% of the shares issued by Ageas. Its current shareholding stands at 7,78%.
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of the control of an undertaking that holds a participating interest in an issuer
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
See annex 1a
Date on which the threshold is crossed
1 July 2025
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
5%
Denominator
198.938.286
Notified details
See annex 1 b
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
The full chain of command can be found on https://www.ageas.com/investors/shareholders
Additional information
As a result of the acquisition of HPS Investment Partners, there has been a change to BlackRock’s group structure. Upon the close of the transaction, BlackRock, Inc. contributed all of its equity interests in BlackRock Finance, Inc. and Global Infrastructure Management, LLC to BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
This press release and the notifications received by Ageas are available on the website.
* article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings us provisions.
Ageas is a Belgian rooted listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 50,000 people and reported annual inflows of EUR 18.5 billion in 2024.
ANNEX 1a
|Name
|Address (for legal entities)
|BlackRock, Inc.
|50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
|BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|20 Anson Road #18-01, Singapore, 79912, Singapore
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|Lenbachplatz 1 1st Floor, Munich, 80333-MN3, Germany
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|15/F, 16/F, 17/F Citibank Tower & 17/F ICBC Tower, 3 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
|BlackRock International Limited
|Exchange Place One, 1 Semple Street, Edinburgh, EH3 8BL, U.K.
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|Level 37 Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|1-8-3 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku, Trust Tower Main, Tokyo, 100-8217, Japan
|Aperio Group, LLC
|3 Harbor Dr Suite 204, Sausalito, CA 94965, U.S.A.
|SpiderRock Advisors, LLC
|Corporation Service Company, 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington, DE 19808, U.S.A.
ANNEX 1b
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|S
|BlackRock, Inc.
|0
|0
|0,00%
|1
|BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|26.755
|26.310
|0,01%
|1
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|2.917.790
|3.172.318
|1,59%
|1
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|203.203
|332.981
|0,17%
|1
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|147.243
|262.978
|0,13%
|1
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|1.811.227
|1.362.308
|0,68%
|1
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|25.474
|25.829
|0,01%
|1
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|50.348
|190.132
|0,10%
|1
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|3.769.688
|3.810.650
|1,92%
|1
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|2.088.675
|2.690.187
|1,35%
|1
|BlackRock International Limited
|1.637
|12.647
|0,01%
|1
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|69.199
|56.242
|0,03%
|1
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|895.264
|1.142.495
|0,57%
|1
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|418.682
|373.405
|0,19%
|1
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|285.173
|300.448
|0,15%
|1
|Aperio Group, LLC
|18.343
|21.757
|0,01%
|1
|Subtotal
|12.728.700
|13.780.688
|6,93%
|S
|TOTAL
|13.780.688
|0
|6,93%
|0,00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holders of equivalent
financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|Contract Difference
|641.303
|0,32%
|cash
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|Contract Difference
|513.136
|0,26%
|cash
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|Contract Difference
|326.027
|0,16%
|cash
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|Contract Difference
|13.097
|0,01%
|cash
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|Contract Difference
|845
|0,00%
|cash
|Aperio Group, LLC
|Depositary Receipt
|195.684
|0,10%
|SpiderRock Advisors, LLC
|Depositary Receipt
|158
|0,00%
|TOTAL
|1.690.250
|0,85%
|TOTAL (A & B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|CALCULATE
|15.470.938
|7,78%
