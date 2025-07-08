Bitcoin Mining Redefining: Using Dogecoin (DOGE) to drive BTC mining machines in AAS Miner to achieve safe, fast, sustainable and profitable digital wealth

LONDON, UK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AI-powered Mining: Completely Breaking Traditional Barriers

Traditional mining requires high costs, substantial electricity consumption, and complex technical knowledge, making it nearly impossible for ordinary investors to participate. AAS Miner breaks these barriers through an innovative AI cloud mining platform, enabling investors to easily activate Bitcoin mining machines using Dogecoin (DOGE) and potentially earn daily profits of up to $10,000.



Investors simply need to complete a straightforward registration on the AAS Miner official website (https://aas8.com) to receive a 10 USDT welcome bonus. Additionally, daily logins to the app yield an extra 0.80 USDT reward, genuinely offering a zero-cost, hassle-free earning opportunity.

Official website registration link: https://aas8.com

Official website download APP link: https://aas8.com/xml/index.html#/app

Cutting-edge AI Technology Maximizing Your Investment Returns

At the heart of AAS Miner is its proprietary AI intelligent computing power scheduling system, which automatically optimizes mining strategies based on real-time changes in global computing power resources and cryptocurrency prices. It ensures efficient, low-consumption, uninterrupted mining without requiring users to master professional technology or manual intervention.

Flexible Investment Options for All Investor Needs

To meet the diverse investment preferences and risk appetites of global investors, AAS Miner offers 13 cloud mining contracts ranging from short-term arbitrage (2 days) to long-term strategic investments (365 days). Investors can flexibly allocate assets, and all contract profits are automatically settled daily through blockchain smart contracts, providing high liquidity and convenient withdrawals.





Sustainable and Green Mining

AAS Miner actively promotes environmental sustainability by operating over 100 green-energy mines globally, all powered by 100% clean energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power. This fully aligns with global ESG initiatives. Investors can grow their wealth while contributing positively to the planet's sustainability.

Compliant, Secure, and Trustworthy

Compliance, safety, and transparency form the foundation of AAS Miner’s operations. The platform strictly adheres to international KYC/AML regulations, ensuring transparent and traceable fund flows. Bank-grade asset custody and advanced encryption technologies safeguard user funds. Additionally, the platform regularly undergoes third-party independent audits, ensuring accuracy and reliability of all operational data.

Multi-Currency Mining for a Diversified Asset Matrix

Apart from Bitcoin and Dogecoin, AAS Miner supports various cryptocurrencies including Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and stablecoins (USDT, USDC). This helps investors build robust and diversified portfolios, effectively managing market cycles and achieving steady asset appreciation.





Your Gateway to Stable Digital Wealth

AAS Miner represents a new era of crypto investment: effortless, secure, and highly profitable. Using Dogecoin (DOGE), investors can activate Bitcoin mining and earn daily profits up to $10,000. Join the global community of savvy investors utilizing AAS Miner’s innovative AI mining platform to confidently move towards financial freedom.



Visit the AAS Miner official website (https://aas8.com) now to claim your $10 bonus and start your journey toward abundant, sustainable, and transparent digital wealth.

Official Website: https://aas8.com

Contact Email: Miner@aas8.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is for reference only and does not constitute an investment invitation, financial advice, or trade recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in financial losses. We strongly recommend conducting thorough due diligence and consulting professional financial advisors before engaging in cryptocurrency or securities investments and trades.