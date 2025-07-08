KLÉPIERRE: SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

REGULATED RELEASE

SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT

OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Paris – July 8, 2025

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the first half of 2025:

  • Available resources on June 30, 2025: 89,825 Klépierre shares and 9,639,816.34 euros;
  • Number of transactions on buy side over first half of 2025: 2,913;
  • Number of transactions on sell side over first half of 2025: 2,937;
  • Traded volume on buy side over first half of 2025: 2,273,996 shares for 70,832,475.62 euros;
  • Traded volume on sell side over first half of 2025: 2,251,258 shares for 70,311,164.14 euros.

As a reminder,

  • At December 31, 2024, available resources were 67,087 Klépierre shares and 10,037,145.16 euros.
  • At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, February 1, 2023, the available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 10,738,920.93 euros.

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

DateBuy side Number of transactionsSell side Number of transactionsBuy side Number of sharesSell side Number of sharesBuy side Traded volume in EURSell side Traded volume in EUR
02/01/2025420 4,000 8,000 111,800.00 224,560.00
03/01/2025710 4,000 4,000 112,600.00 113,280.00
06/01/20251510 12,001 9,000 337,228.10 253,980.00
07/01/20255538 30,000 12,000 841,200.00 339,360.00
08/01/20251512 16,000 14,000 444,640.00 389,620.00
09/01/2025-37 - 16,000 - 450,240.00
10/01/2025259 22,000 2,000 614,680.00 56,400.00
13/01/202527- 22,000 - 605,660.00 -
14/01/2025-45 - 28,000 - 784,560.00
15/01/2025831 6,000 30,000 168,960.00 855,300.00
16/01/20253013 16,000 10,000 452,960.00 285,300.00
17/01/20253423 20,000 6,000 569,600.00 171,780.00
20/01/20252011 17,000 8,000 481,100.00 226,960.00
21/01/202541- 16,000 - 450,560.00 -
22/01/202548- 20,000 - 560,400.00 -
23/01/2025721 8,000 16,000 223,200.00 448,000.00
24/01/2025275 18,000 4,000 499,320.00 112,600.00
27/01/2025222 2,000 18,654 55,200.00 522,498.54
28/01/2025823 8,000 20,000 224,320.00 563,400.00
29/01/20251512 14,001 12,000 393,148.08 337,800.00
30/01/2025823 2,051 22,000 57,838.20 623,700.00
31/01/2025727 8,000 20,000 228,160.00 572,400.00
January 2025403392 265,053 259,654 7,432,574.38 7,331,738.54
03/02/2025284 14,000 10,000 396,340.00 285,200.00
04/02/2025181 17,000 3,000 483,310.00 85,500.00
05/02/2025420 6,000 20,000 171,060.00 573,000.00
06/02/20252516 32,000 18,041 917,440.00 518,137.52
07/02/20254923 27,000 26,000 775,710.00 749,840.00
10/02/2025340 2,391 24,000 69,243.36 697,200.00
11/02/2025139 14,000 10,000 407,960.00 291,800.00
12/02/2025217 20,000 8,000 582,000.00 234,320.00
13/02/20258731 73,144 33,029 2,158,479.44 981,291.59
14/02/20253718 40,000 18,000 1,199,600.00 550,440.00
17/02/20251636 14,000 17,302 416,780.00 515,772.62
18/02/20251618 12,000 11,000 356,640.00 327,250.00
19/02/20251720 14,000 14,000 415,380.00 416,080.00
20/02/20251918 15,000 17,700 447,750.00 528,699.00
21/02/20251830 14,000 18,000 420,700.00 541,800.00
24/02/20253233 15,271 25,000 461,336.91 758,250.00
25/02/2025325 4,000 21,459 122,320.00 657,289.17
26/02/2025838 10,000 25,000 307,400.00 770,000.00
27/02/20251315 14,000 18,000 432,180.00 557,100.00
28/02/202547- 26,000 - 799,240.00 -
February 2025474402 383,806 337,531 11,340,869.71 10,038,969.90


DateBuy side Number of transactionsSell side Number of transactionsBuy side Number of sharesSell side Number of sharesBuy side Traded volume in EURSell side Traded volume in EUR
03/03/20251722 7,788 25,000 238,468.56 769,500.00
04/03/20253726 22,000 32,000 661,760.00 965,440.00
05/03/20255025 54,000 24,185 1,623,780.00 730,387.00
06/03/2025591 40,000 2,000 1,177,200.00 59,000.00
07/03/2025-49 - 54,000 - 1,606,500.00
10/03/2025918 10,000 25,000 301,900.00 757,500.00
11/03/20254517 40,000 14,000 1,200,800.00 423,220.00
12/03/20251924 10,000 20,000 297,400.00 596,000.00
13/03/2025352 17,000 2,000 504,220.00 59,520.00
14/03/2025-49 - 34,000 - 1,014,560.00
17/03/2025-32 - 20,000 - 605,000.00
18/03/2025816 10,572 16,000 320,120.16 486,240.00
19/03/20251913 19,000 14,000 577,980.00 426,860.00
20/03/20251145 10,000 24,000 304,000.00 731,520.00
21/03/20251926 22,000 18,000 669,900.00 549,900.00
24/03/2025413 34,000 2,000 1,037,680.00 61,400.00
25/03/20252523 24,000 20,000 736,320.00 615,600.00
26/03/2025120 2,000 28,000 61,200.00 864,080.00
27/03/20254515 34,000 16,000 1,048,560.00 496,160.00
28/03/2025123 2,000 20,000 61,920.00 621,200.00
31/03/20251614 20,000 10,000 617,600.00 309,600.00
March 2025457463 378,360 420,185 11,440,808.72 12,749,187.00
01/04/20252245 24,000 32,000 747,360.00 1,000,320.00
02/04/2025351 20,000 2,000 621,400.00 62,400.00
03/04/20255465 35,000 45,000 1,091,300.00 1,408,050.00
04/04/2025498 49,910 6,000 1,534,732.50 186,900.00
07/04/20257717 56,000 26,000 1,630,720.00 770,900.00
08/04/2025120 2,000 20,000 57,800.00 585,800.00
09/04/20255711 40,000 13,553 1,131,600.00 384,363.08
10/04/2025-59 - 40,000 - 1,167,600.00
11/04/2025554 8,000 40,000 231,040.00 1,173,200.00
14/04/2025332 6,000 17,000 178,380.00 508,810.00
15/04/2025-31 - 26,000 - 789,620.00
16/04/2025127 10,000 12,000 305,600.00 367,920.00
17/04/2025550 8,000 16,000 245,280.00 493,760.00
22/04/2025278 16,000 6,000 497,920.00 187,200.00
23/04/2025257 30,000 6,000 935,100.00 187,860.00
24/04/2025349 26,000 12,000 804,700.00 373,680.00
25/04/20252434 18,000 26,977 562,500.00 844,919.64
28/04/20252127 22,002 20,023 687,782.52 626,319.44
29/04/20252517 25,998 20,000 815,297.28 629,200.00
30/04/2025-45 - 38,000 - 1,209,160.00
April 2025476547 396,910 424,553 12,078,512.30 12,957,982.16


DateBuy side Number of transactionsSell side Number of transactionsBuy side Number of sharesSell side Number of sharesBuy side Traded volume in EURSell side Traded volume in EUR
02/05/2025-20 - 14,000 - 456,680.00
05/05/20252521 14,998 16,000 492,384.34 526,400.00
06/05/20251933 18,000 24,000 592,920.00 793,200.00
07/05/20252226 28,000 18,000 917,560.00 591,480.00
08/05/2025479 30,000 10,000 985,800.00 329,900.00
09/05/2025128 2,000 16,000 65,720.00 526,720.00
12/05/20252713 22,389 16,000 731,896.41 525,280.00
13/05/20254511 19,611 11,000 642,456.36 362,670.00
14/05/2025424 30,127 9,000 980,935.12 294,750.00
15/05/2025662 4,000 32,000 130,800.00 1,055,360.00
16/05/20252733 24,024 26,000 801,440.64 869,700.00
19/05/20253037 30,000 34,000 1,007,400.00 1,142,400.00
20/05/2025930 10,000 14,000 336,800.00 473,060.00
21/05/20252440 12,000 18,000 405,240.00 610,380.00
22/05/20253725 18,000 14,561 608,040.00 492,744.24
23/05/20253223 24,000 34,000 810,000.00 1,152,600.00
26/05/2025622 4,006 16,000 136,844.96 547,520.00
27/05/20254020 33,342 16,000 1,143,297.18 549,920.00
28/05/2025504 44,000 6,000 1,503,040.00 206,160.00
29/05/2025347 4,000 34,000 135,800.00 1,163,820.00
30/05/20254233 38,000 28,000 1,311,000.00 968,240.00
May 2025534541 410,497 406,561 13,739,375.01 13,638,984.24
02/06/20252023 30,000 24,000 1,028,400.00 826,080.00
03/06/20254427 46,000 16,000 1,577,800.00 553,440.00
04/06/20252732 34,000 24,000 1,149,880.00 815,040.00
05/06/20254716 34,987 22,000 1,174,163.72 741,400.00
06/06/2025188 15,000 6,000 501,000.00 200,640.00
09/06/2025530 4,000 26,631 134,400.00 896,399.46
10/06/20252424 12,383 22,000 416,811.78 743,160.00
11/06/2025307 19,000 6,000 638,780.00 202,260.00
12/06/20254210 30,000 8,000 1,005,600.00 268,880.00
13/06/202565- 24,000 - 798,960.00 -
16/06/2025-80 - 52,000 - 1,749,800.00
17/06/20251838 16,000 32,000 537,760.00 1,083,200.00
18/06/20251643 16,000 32,450 542,880.00 1,104,598.00
19/06/20255011 30,000 8,000 1,015,500.00 271,840.00
20/06/202510110 14,000 24,500 472,500.00 830,305.00
23/06/20253714 20,000 16,000 675,000.00 541,120.00
24/06/20251617 18,000 14,000 607,860.00 475,160.00
25/06/2025284 24,000 2,710 805,200.00 91,598.00
26/06/20256311 40,000 10,000 1,323,600.00 331,500.00
27/06/2025856 10,000 34,148 327,600.00 1,122,786.24
30/06/2025131 2,000 22,335 66,640.00 745,095.60
June 2025569592 439,370 402,774 14,800,335.50 13,594,302.30
FIRST-HALF 20252,9132,9372,273,9962,251,25870,832,475.6270,311,164.14


INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS 
Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Hugo Martins, IR Manager

+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com
Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Manager
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com		 

