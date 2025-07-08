KLÉPIERRE: SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

REGULATED RELEASE
SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT
OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
Paris – July 8, 2025
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the first half of 2025:
- Available resources on June 30, 2025: 89,825 Klépierre shares and 9,639,816.34 euros;
- Number of transactions on buy side over first half of 2025: 2,913;
- Number of transactions on sell side over first half of 2025: 2,937;
- Traded volume on buy side over first half of 2025: 2,273,996 shares for 70,832,475.62 euros;
- Traded volume on sell side over first half of 2025: 2,251,258 shares for 70,311,164.14 euros.
As a reminder,
- At December 31, 2024, available resources were 67,087 Klépierre shares and 10,037,145.16 euros.
- At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, February 1, 2023, the available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 10,738,920.93 euros.
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
|Date
|Buy side Number of transactions
|Sell side Number of transactions
|Buy side Number of shares
|Sell side Number of shares
|Buy side Traded volume in EUR
|Sell side Traded volume in EUR
|02/01/2025
|4
|20
|4,000
|8,000
|111,800.00
|224,560.00
|03/01/2025
|7
|10
|4,000
|4,000
|112,600.00
|113,280.00
|06/01/2025
|15
|10
|12,001
|9,000
|337,228.10
|253,980.00
|07/01/2025
|55
|38
|30,000
|12,000
|841,200.00
|339,360.00
|08/01/2025
|15
|12
|16,000
|14,000
|444,640.00
|389,620.00
|09/01/2025
|-
|37
|-
|16,000
|-
|450,240.00
|10/01/2025
|25
|9
|22,000
|2,000
|614,680.00
|56,400.00
|13/01/2025
|27
|-
|22,000
|-
|605,660.00
|-
|14/01/2025
|-
|45
|-
|28,000
|-
|784,560.00
|15/01/2025
|8
|31
|6,000
|30,000
|168,960.00
|855,300.00
|16/01/2025
|30
|13
|16,000
|10,000
|452,960.00
|285,300.00
|17/01/2025
|34
|23
|20,000
|6,000
|569,600.00
|171,780.00
|20/01/2025
|20
|11
|17,000
|8,000
|481,100.00
|226,960.00
|21/01/2025
|41
|-
|16,000
|-
|450,560.00
|-
|22/01/2025
|48
|-
|20,000
|-
|560,400.00
|-
|23/01/2025
|7
|21
|8,000
|16,000
|223,200.00
|448,000.00
|24/01/2025
|27
|5
|18,000
|4,000
|499,320.00
|112,600.00
|27/01/2025
|2
|22
|2,000
|18,654
|55,200.00
|522,498.54
|28/01/2025
|8
|23
|8,000
|20,000
|224,320.00
|563,400.00
|29/01/2025
|15
|12
|14,001
|12,000
|393,148.08
|337,800.00
|30/01/2025
|8
|23
|2,051
|22,000
|57,838.20
|623,700.00
|31/01/2025
|7
|27
|8,000
|20,000
|228,160.00
|572,400.00
|January 2025
|403
|392
|265,053
|259,654
|7,432,574.38
|7,331,738.54
|03/02/2025
|28
|4
|14,000
|10,000
|396,340.00
|285,200.00
|04/02/2025
|18
|1
|17,000
|3,000
|483,310.00
|85,500.00
|05/02/2025
|4
|20
|6,000
|20,000
|171,060.00
|573,000.00
|06/02/2025
|25
|16
|32,000
|18,041
|917,440.00
|518,137.52
|07/02/2025
|49
|23
|27,000
|26,000
|775,710.00
|749,840.00
|10/02/2025
|3
|40
|2,391
|24,000
|69,243.36
|697,200.00
|11/02/2025
|13
|9
|14,000
|10,000
|407,960.00
|291,800.00
|12/02/2025
|21
|7
|20,000
|8,000
|582,000.00
|234,320.00
|13/02/2025
|87
|31
|73,144
|33,029
|2,158,479.44
|981,291.59
|14/02/2025
|37
|18
|40,000
|18,000
|1,199,600.00
|550,440.00
|17/02/2025
|16
|36
|14,000
|17,302
|416,780.00
|515,772.62
|18/02/2025
|16
|18
|12,000
|11,000
|356,640.00
|327,250.00
|19/02/2025
|17
|20
|14,000
|14,000
|415,380.00
|416,080.00
|20/02/2025
|19
|18
|15,000
|17,700
|447,750.00
|528,699.00
|21/02/2025
|18
|30
|14,000
|18,000
|420,700.00
|541,800.00
|24/02/2025
|32
|33
|15,271
|25,000
|461,336.91
|758,250.00
|25/02/2025
|3
|25
|4,000
|21,459
|122,320.00
|657,289.17
|26/02/2025
|8
|38
|10,000
|25,000
|307,400.00
|770,000.00
|27/02/2025
|13
|15
|14,000
|18,000
|432,180.00
|557,100.00
|28/02/2025
|47
|-
|26,000
|-
|799,240.00
|-
|February 2025
|474
|402
|383,806
|337,531
|11,340,869.71
|10,038,969.90
|Date
|Buy side Number of transactions
|Sell side Number of transactions
|Buy side Number of shares
|Sell side Number of shares
|Buy side Traded volume in EUR
|Sell side Traded volume in EUR
|03/03/2025
|17
|22
|7,788
|25,000
|238,468.56
|769,500.00
|04/03/2025
|37
|26
|22,000
|32,000
|661,760.00
|965,440.00
|05/03/2025
|50
|25
|54,000
|24,185
|1,623,780.00
|730,387.00
|06/03/2025
|59
|1
|40,000
|2,000
|1,177,200.00
|59,000.00
|07/03/2025
|-
|49
|-
|54,000
|-
|1,606,500.00
|10/03/2025
|9
|18
|10,000
|25,000
|301,900.00
|757,500.00
|11/03/2025
|45
|17
|40,000
|14,000
|1,200,800.00
|423,220.00
|12/03/2025
|19
|24
|10,000
|20,000
|297,400.00
|596,000.00
|13/03/2025
|35
|2
|17,000
|2,000
|504,220.00
|59,520.00
|14/03/2025
|-
|49
|-
|34,000
|-
|1,014,560.00
|17/03/2025
|-
|32
|-
|20,000
|-
|605,000.00
|18/03/2025
|8
|16
|10,572
|16,000
|320,120.16
|486,240.00
|19/03/2025
|19
|13
|19,000
|14,000
|577,980.00
|426,860.00
|20/03/2025
|11
|45
|10,000
|24,000
|304,000.00
|731,520.00
|21/03/2025
|19
|26
|22,000
|18,000
|669,900.00
|549,900.00
|24/03/2025
|41
|3
|34,000
|2,000
|1,037,680.00
|61,400.00
|25/03/2025
|25
|23
|24,000
|20,000
|736,320.00
|615,600.00
|26/03/2025
|1
|20
|2,000
|28,000
|61,200.00
|864,080.00
|27/03/2025
|45
|15
|34,000
|16,000
|1,048,560.00
|496,160.00
|28/03/2025
|1
|23
|2,000
|20,000
|61,920.00
|621,200.00
|31/03/2025
|16
|14
|20,000
|10,000
|617,600.00
|309,600.00
|March 2025
|457
|463
|378,360
|420,185
|11,440,808.72
|12,749,187.00
|01/04/2025
|22
|45
|24,000
|32,000
|747,360.00
|1,000,320.00
|02/04/2025
|35
|1
|20,000
|2,000
|621,400.00
|62,400.00
|03/04/2025
|54
|65
|35,000
|45,000
|1,091,300.00
|1,408,050.00
|04/04/2025
|49
|8
|49,910
|6,000
|1,534,732.50
|186,900.00
|07/04/2025
|77
|17
|56,000
|26,000
|1,630,720.00
|770,900.00
|08/04/2025
|1
|20
|2,000
|20,000
|57,800.00
|585,800.00
|09/04/2025
|57
|11
|40,000
|13,553
|1,131,600.00
|384,363.08
|10/04/2025
|-
|59
|-
|40,000
|-
|1,167,600.00
|11/04/2025
|5
|54
|8,000
|40,000
|231,040.00
|1,173,200.00
|14/04/2025
|3
|32
|6,000
|17,000
|178,380.00
|508,810.00
|15/04/2025
|-
|31
|-
|26,000
|-
|789,620.00
|16/04/2025
|12
|7
|10,000
|12,000
|305,600.00
|367,920.00
|17/04/2025
|5
|50
|8,000
|16,000
|245,280.00
|493,760.00
|22/04/2025
|27
|8
|16,000
|6,000
|497,920.00
|187,200.00
|23/04/2025
|25
|7
|30,000
|6,000
|935,100.00
|187,860.00
|24/04/2025
|34
|9
|26,000
|12,000
|804,700.00
|373,680.00
|25/04/2025
|24
|34
|18,000
|26,977
|562,500.00
|844,919.64
|28/04/2025
|21
|27
|22,002
|20,023
|687,782.52
|626,319.44
|29/04/2025
|25
|17
|25,998
|20,000
|815,297.28
|629,200.00
|30/04/2025
|-
|45
|-
|38,000
|-
|1,209,160.00
|April 2025
|476
|547
|396,910
|424,553
|12,078,512.30
|12,957,982.16
|Date
|Buy side Number of transactions
|Sell side Number of transactions
|Buy side Number of shares
|Sell side Number of shares
|Buy side Traded volume in EUR
|Sell side Traded volume in EUR
|02/05/2025
|-
|20
|-
|14,000
|-
|456,680.00
|05/05/2025
|25
|21
|14,998
|16,000
|492,384.34
|526,400.00
|06/05/2025
|19
|33
|18,000
|24,000
|592,920.00
|793,200.00
|07/05/2025
|22
|26
|28,000
|18,000
|917,560.00
|591,480.00
|08/05/2025
|47
|9
|30,000
|10,000
|985,800.00
|329,900.00
|09/05/2025
|1
|28
|2,000
|16,000
|65,720.00
|526,720.00
|12/05/2025
|27
|13
|22,389
|16,000
|731,896.41
|525,280.00
|13/05/2025
|45
|11
|19,611
|11,000
|642,456.36
|362,670.00
|14/05/2025
|42
|4
|30,127
|9,000
|980,935.12
|294,750.00
|15/05/2025
|6
|62
|4,000
|32,000
|130,800.00
|1,055,360.00
|16/05/2025
|27
|33
|24,024
|26,000
|801,440.64
|869,700.00
|19/05/2025
|30
|37
|30,000
|34,000
|1,007,400.00
|1,142,400.00
|20/05/2025
|9
|30
|10,000
|14,000
|336,800.00
|473,060.00
|21/05/2025
|24
|40
|12,000
|18,000
|405,240.00
|610,380.00
|22/05/2025
|37
|25
|18,000
|14,561
|608,040.00
|492,744.24
|23/05/2025
|32
|23
|24,000
|34,000
|810,000.00
|1,152,600.00
|26/05/2025
|6
|22
|4,006
|16,000
|136,844.96
|547,520.00
|27/05/2025
|40
|20
|33,342
|16,000
|1,143,297.18
|549,920.00
|28/05/2025
|50
|4
|44,000
|6,000
|1,503,040.00
|206,160.00
|29/05/2025
|3
|47
|4,000
|34,000
|135,800.00
|1,163,820.00
|30/05/2025
|42
|33
|38,000
|28,000
|1,311,000.00
|968,240.00
|May 2025
|534
|541
|410,497
|406,561
|13,739,375.01
|13,638,984.24
|02/06/2025
|20
|23
|30,000
|24,000
|1,028,400.00
|826,080.00
|03/06/2025
|44
|27
|46,000
|16,000
|1,577,800.00
|553,440.00
|04/06/2025
|27
|32
|34,000
|24,000
|1,149,880.00
|815,040.00
|05/06/2025
|47
|16
|34,987
|22,000
|1,174,163.72
|741,400.00
|06/06/2025
|18
|8
|15,000
|6,000
|501,000.00
|200,640.00
|09/06/2025
|5
|30
|4,000
|26,631
|134,400.00
|896,399.46
|10/06/2025
|24
|24
|12,383
|22,000
|416,811.78
|743,160.00
|11/06/2025
|30
|7
|19,000
|6,000
|638,780.00
|202,260.00
|12/06/2025
|42
|10
|30,000
|8,000
|1,005,600.00
|268,880.00
|13/06/2025
|65
|-
|24,000
|-
|798,960.00
|-
|16/06/2025
|-
|80
|-
|52,000
|-
|1,749,800.00
|17/06/2025
|18
|38
|16,000
|32,000
|537,760.00
|1,083,200.00
|18/06/2025
|16
|43
|16,000
|32,450
|542,880.00
|1,104,598.00
|19/06/2025
|50
|11
|30,000
|8,000
|1,015,500.00
|271,840.00
|20/06/2025
|10
|110
|14,000
|24,500
|472,500.00
|830,305.00
|23/06/2025
|37
|14
|20,000
|16,000
|675,000.00
|541,120.00
|24/06/2025
|16
|17
|18,000
|14,000
|607,860.00
|475,160.00
|25/06/2025
|28
|4
|24,000
|2,710
|805,200.00
|91,598.00
|26/06/2025
|63
|11
|40,000
|10,000
|1,323,600.00
|331,500.00
|27/06/2025
|8
|56
|10,000
|34,148
|327,600.00
|1,122,786.24
|30/06/2025
|1
|31
|2,000
|22,335
|66,640.00
|745,095.60
|June 2025
|569
|592
|439,370
|402,774
|14,800,335.50
|13,594,302.30
|FIRST-HALF 2025
|2,913
|2,937
|2,273,996
|2,251,258
|70,832,475.62
|70,311,164.14
|INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
|Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Hugo Martins, IR Manager
+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com
Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Manager
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE
Klépierre is the premier shopping malls specialist with an exclusive focus on continental Europe, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €20.2 billion at December 31, 2024, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), one of the leading operators of shopping centers in Scandinavia. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com
