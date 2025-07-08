KLÉPIERRE: SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

REGULATED RELEASE

SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT

OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Paris – July 8, 2025

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the first half of 2025:

Available resources on June 30, 2025: 89,825 Klépierre shares and 9,639,816.34 euros;

Number of transactions on buy side over first half of 2025: 2,913;

Number of transactions on sell side over first half of 2025: 2,937;

Traded volume on buy side over first half of 2025: 2,273,996 shares for 70,832,475.62 euros;

Traded volume on sell side over first half of 2025: 2,251,258 shares for 70,311,164.14 euros.





As a reminder,

At December 31, 2024, available resources were 67,087 Klépierre shares and 10,037,145.16 euros.

At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, February 1, 2023, the available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 10,738,920.93 euros.

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 02/01/2025 4 20 4,000 8,000 111,800.00 224,560.00 03/01/2025 7 10 4,000 4,000 112,600.00 113,280.00 06/01/2025 15 10 12,001 9,000 337,228.10 253,980.00 07/01/2025 55 38 30,000 12,000 841,200.00 339,360.00 08/01/2025 15 12 16,000 14,000 444,640.00 389,620.00 09/01/2025 - 37 - 16,000 - 450,240.00 10/01/2025 25 9 22,000 2,000 614,680.00 56,400.00 13/01/2025 27 - 22,000 - 605,660.00 - 14/01/2025 - 45 - 28,000 - 784,560.00 15/01/2025 8 31 6,000 30,000 168,960.00 855,300.00 16/01/2025 30 13 16,000 10,000 452,960.00 285,300.00 17/01/2025 34 23 20,000 6,000 569,600.00 171,780.00 20/01/2025 20 11 17,000 8,000 481,100.00 226,960.00 21/01/2025 41 - 16,000 - 450,560.00 - 22/01/2025 48 - 20,000 - 560,400.00 - 23/01/2025 7 21 8,000 16,000 223,200.00 448,000.00 24/01/2025 27 5 18,000 4,000 499,320.00 112,600.00 27/01/2025 2 22 2,000 18,654 55,200.00 522,498.54 28/01/2025 8 23 8,000 20,000 224,320.00 563,400.00 29/01/2025 15 12 14,001 12,000 393,148.08 337,800.00 30/01/2025 8 23 2,051 22,000 57,838.20 623,700.00 31/01/2025 7 27 8,000 20,000 228,160.00 572,400.00 January 2025 403 392 265,053 259,654 7,432,574.38 7,331,738.54 03/02/2025 28 4 14,000 10,000 396,340.00 285,200.00 04/02/2025 18 1 17,000 3,000 483,310.00 85,500.00 05/02/2025 4 20 6,000 20,000 171,060.00 573,000.00 06/02/2025 25 16 32,000 18,041 917,440.00 518,137.52 07/02/2025 49 23 27,000 26,000 775,710.00 749,840.00 10/02/2025 3 40 2,391 24,000 69,243.36 697,200.00 11/02/2025 13 9 14,000 10,000 407,960.00 291,800.00 12/02/2025 21 7 20,000 8,000 582,000.00 234,320.00 13/02/2025 87 31 73,144 33,029 2,158,479.44 981,291.59 14/02/2025 37 18 40,000 18,000 1,199,600.00 550,440.00 17/02/2025 16 36 14,000 17,302 416,780.00 515,772.62 18/02/2025 16 18 12,000 11,000 356,640.00 327,250.00 19/02/2025 17 20 14,000 14,000 415,380.00 416,080.00 20/02/2025 19 18 15,000 17,700 447,750.00 528,699.00 21/02/2025 18 30 14,000 18,000 420,700.00 541,800.00 24/02/2025 32 33 15,271 25,000 461,336.91 758,250.00 25/02/2025 3 25 4,000 21,459 122,320.00 657,289.17 26/02/2025 8 38 10,000 25,000 307,400.00 770,000.00 27/02/2025 13 15 14,000 18,000 432,180.00 557,100.00 28/02/2025 47 - 26,000 - 799,240.00 - February 2025 474 402 383,806 337,531 11,340,869.71 10,038,969.90





Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 03/03/2025 17 22 7,788 25,000 238,468.56 769,500.00 04/03/2025 37 26 22,000 32,000 661,760.00 965,440.00 05/03/2025 50 25 54,000 24,185 1,623,780.00 730,387.00 06/03/2025 59 1 40,000 2,000 1,177,200.00 59,000.00 07/03/2025 - 49 - 54,000 - 1,606,500.00 10/03/2025 9 18 10,000 25,000 301,900.00 757,500.00 11/03/2025 45 17 40,000 14,000 1,200,800.00 423,220.00 12/03/2025 19 24 10,000 20,000 297,400.00 596,000.00 13/03/2025 35 2 17,000 2,000 504,220.00 59,520.00 14/03/2025 - 49 - 34,000 - 1,014,560.00 17/03/2025 - 32 - 20,000 - 605,000.00 18/03/2025 8 16 10,572 16,000 320,120.16 486,240.00 19/03/2025 19 13 19,000 14,000 577,980.00 426,860.00 20/03/2025 11 45 10,000 24,000 304,000.00 731,520.00 21/03/2025 19 26 22,000 18,000 669,900.00 549,900.00 24/03/2025 41 3 34,000 2,000 1,037,680.00 61,400.00 25/03/2025 25 23 24,000 20,000 736,320.00 615,600.00 26/03/2025 1 20 2,000 28,000 61,200.00 864,080.00 27/03/2025 45 15 34,000 16,000 1,048,560.00 496,160.00 28/03/2025 1 23 2,000 20,000 61,920.00 621,200.00 31/03/2025 16 14 20,000 10,000 617,600.00 309,600.00 March 2025 457 463 378,360 420,185 11,440,808.72 12,749,187.00 01/04/2025 22 45 24,000 32,000 747,360.00 1,000,320.00 02/04/2025 35 1 20,000 2,000 621,400.00 62,400.00 03/04/2025 54 65 35,000 45,000 1,091,300.00 1,408,050.00 04/04/2025 49 8 49,910 6,000 1,534,732.50 186,900.00 07/04/2025 77 17 56,000 26,000 1,630,720.00 770,900.00 08/04/2025 1 20 2,000 20,000 57,800.00 585,800.00 09/04/2025 57 11 40,000 13,553 1,131,600.00 384,363.08 10/04/2025 - 59 - 40,000 - 1,167,600.00 11/04/2025 5 54 8,000 40,000 231,040.00 1,173,200.00 14/04/2025 3 32 6,000 17,000 178,380.00 508,810.00 15/04/2025 - 31 - 26,000 - 789,620.00 16/04/2025 12 7 10,000 12,000 305,600.00 367,920.00 17/04/2025 5 50 8,000 16,000 245,280.00 493,760.00 22/04/2025 27 8 16,000 6,000 497,920.00 187,200.00 23/04/2025 25 7 30,000 6,000 935,100.00 187,860.00 24/04/2025 34 9 26,000 12,000 804,700.00 373,680.00 25/04/2025 24 34 18,000 26,977 562,500.00 844,919.64 28/04/2025 21 27 22,002 20,023 687,782.52 626,319.44 29/04/2025 25 17 25,998 20,000 815,297.28 629,200.00 30/04/2025 - 45 - 38,000 - 1,209,160.00 April 2025 476 547 396,910 424,553 12,078,512.30 12,957,982.16





Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 02/05/2025 - 20 - 14,000 - 456,680.00 05/05/2025 25 21 14,998 16,000 492,384.34 526,400.00 06/05/2025 19 33 18,000 24,000 592,920.00 793,200.00 07/05/2025 22 26 28,000 18,000 917,560.00 591,480.00 08/05/2025 47 9 30,000 10,000 985,800.00 329,900.00 09/05/2025 1 28 2,000 16,000 65,720.00 526,720.00 12/05/2025 27 13 22,389 16,000 731,896.41 525,280.00 13/05/2025 45 11 19,611 11,000 642,456.36 362,670.00 14/05/2025 42 4 30,127 9,000 980,935.12 294,750.00 15/05/2025 6 62 4,000 32,000 130,800.00 1,055,360.00 16/05/2025 27 33 24,024 26,000 801,440.64 869,700.00 19/05/2025 30 37 30,000 34,000 1,007,400.00 1,142,400.00 20/05/2025 9 30 10,000 14,000 336,800.00 473,060.00 21/05/2025 24 40 12,000 18,000 405,240.00 610,380.00 22/05/2025 37 25 18,000 14,561 608,040.00 492,744.24 23/05/2025 32 23 24,000 34,000 810,000.00 1,152,600.00 26/05/2025 6 22 4,006 16,000 136,844.96 547,520.00 27/05/2025 40 20 33,342 16,000 1,143,297.18 549,920.00 28/05/2025 50 4 44,000 6,000 1,503,040.00 206,160.00 29/05/2025 3 47 4,000 34,000 135,800.00 1,163,820.00 30/05/2025 42 33 38,000 28,000 1,311,000.00 968,240.00 May 2025 534 541 410,497 406,561 13,739,375.01 13,638,984.24 02/06/2025 20 23 30,000 24,000 1,028,400.00 826,080.00 03/06/2025 44 27 46,000 16,000 1,577,800.00 553,440.00 04/06/2025 27 32 34,000 24,000 1,149,880.00 815,040.00 05/06/2025 47 16 34,987 22,000 1,174,163.72 741,400.00 06/06/2025 18 8 15,000 6,000 501,000.00 200,640.00 09/06/2025 5 30 4,000 26,631 134,400.00 896,399.46 10/06/2025 24 24 12,383 22,000 416,811.78 743,160.00 11/06/2025 30 7 19,000 6,000 638,780.00 202,260.00 12/06/2025 42 10 30,000 8,000 1,005,600.00 268,880.00 13/06/2025 65 - 24,000 - 798,960.00 - 16/06/2025 - 80 - 52,000 - 1,749,800.00 17/06/2025 18 38 16,000 32,000 537,760.00 1,083,200.00 18/06/2025 16 43 16,000 32,450 542,880.00 1,104,598.00 19/06/2025 50 11 30,000 8,000 1,015,500.00 271,840.00 20/06/2025 10 110 14,000 24,500 472,500.00 830,305.00 23/06/2025 37 14 20,000 16,000 675,000.00 541,120.00 24/06/2025 16 17 18,000 14,000 607,860.00 475,160.00 25/06/2025 28 4 24,000 2,710 805,200.00 91,598.00 26/06/2025 63 11 40,000 10,000 1,323,600.00 331,500.00 27/06/2025 8 56 10,000 34,148 327,600.00 1,122,786.24 30/06/2025 1 31 2,000 22,335 66,640.00 745,095.60 June 2025 569 592 439,370 402,774 14,800,335.50 13,594,302.30 FIRST-HALF 2025 2,913 2,937 2,273,996 2,251,258 70,832,475.62 70,311,164.14





INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication

+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Hugo Martins, IR Manager



+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com

Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Manager

+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the premier shopping malls specialist with an exclusive focus on continental Europe, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €20.2 billion at December 31, 2024, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), one of the leading operators of shopping centers in Scandinavia. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

Attachment