OneClick Code Announces New Integration with Verisk’s Xactware to Support the Property Claims Ecosystem

DENVER, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneClick Data, Inc. (OneClick Code), an industry leader in automated building code data, is proud to announce a new integration with Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, and its Xactware® platform for property estimating and claims solutions. OneClick Code has joined Verisk’s global Partner Ecosystem for the insurance industry, and its comprehensive building and roofing code data will now be available to claims professionals directly in XactAnalysis®.

At the click of a button, claims professionals nationwide will now be able to easily access OneClick Code’s building code report in XactAnalysis, including:

Jurisdiction-specific roofing code details, including drip edge.

Ventilation requirements;

Manufacturer specifications;

Ice and water shield mandates; and

Sheathing guidelines.



Supporting faster, accurate claims resolution

Shared clients of Verisk and OneClick Code can benefit from instant access to crucial local code information to support faster, more accurate claims resolution.

Later this year, OneClick Code will expand its offering within the Verisk Ecosystem to include exterior building code data, such as siding and window requirements. This helps adjusters and claims professionals reduce research time, minimize loss adjustment expense (LAE), and foster code compliance.

“Our mission is to eliminate guesswork from property restoration claims,” said Garrett Kurtt, founder and CEO of OneClick Code. “Through this collaboration with Verisk, and by providing our trusted data directly into XactAnalysis, we’re helping insurers improve efficiency and accuracy while supporting transparency across the claims ecosystem.”

OneClick Code has run over 500,000 building code reports in just the last year. OneClick Code offers nationwide coverage across 32,000 municipalities through the industry’s only national residential and commercial building code regulations database. The database is organized and sorted by controlling jurisdiction and accessible by street address. The OneClick database is comprehensive and covers more than 99 percent of all street addresses in the country, representing a substantial improvement over other solutions, which return no results up to 40 percent of the time.

Verisk’s Xactware suite of products supports professionals in the property insurance, remodeling and restoration industries – driving accuracy, productivity, and efficiency in claims resolution. These trusted solutions include estimating software programs for personal computers and mobile devices, as well as powerful online systems for replacement-cost calculations, estimate tracking and data trending in real time. By connecting teams and streamlining workflows, Xactware helps clients reduce complexity and improve productivity, helping to build stronger, more resilient communities.

“We are excited to welcome OneClick Code to the Verisk Partner Ecosystem and offer its comprehensive building code data directly to our shared customers,” said Jason Love, vice president of product for Verisk Property Estimating Solutions. “Expanding our partner ecosystem is one way we help our clients resolve claims quickly and accurately, fostering resilience and innovation across the property claims industry."

Xactware® and XactAnalysis® are registered trademarks of Xactware Solutions, Inc., a Verisk company.

About OneClick Code

OneClick Data, Inc. (OneClick Code) is a trusted provider of building code and permit data, streamlining the code-sourcing process across the construction and insurance industries. With address-specific reports on building codes, permit fees, taxes, and manufacturer specifications, OneClick Code delivers automated intelligence that creates transparency and accuracy for all stakeholders in restoration and claims. Learn more at www.oneclickcode.com.