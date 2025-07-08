Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Coming Soon to Post Falls, Idaho

Post Falls, ID, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the world’s largest barbecue restaurant brand, is expanding into North Idaho with a brand-new location opening soon at 306 North Spokane Street, Post Falls, ID 83854. Known for its authentic Texas-style barbecue and family-friendly atmosphere, Dickey’s will bring its signature slow-smoked meats, classic sides, and warm hospitality to the Post Falls community.

The new restaurant will offer dine-in service, carryout, online ordering, delivery, and full-service catering, making it easy for guests to enjoy bold, hickory-smoked flavors for lunch, dinner, or any special event.

“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has always been about great food, family values, and community connection,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re excited to bring our Texas-style barbecue to Post Falls and to serve guests with the same quality and care we’ve upheld for more than 80 years.”

Guests can expect Dickey’s classics including brisket, pulled pork, ribs, smoked chicken, jalapeño cheddar sausage, and an array of scratch-made sides like mac and cheese, barbecue beans, and fried okra—all smoked fresh on-site daily.

“We continue to grow by partnering with passionate local owners who believe in great food and great service,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Post Falls is a thriving community, and this new restaurant reflects our commitment to bringing quality barbecue to new markets while empowering local entrepreneurs.”

The Dickey’s team is finalizing plans for the grand opening celebration, which will include special promotions, giveaways, and family-friendly activities. More details, including the official opening date, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Post Falls location will also offer full-service catering and holiday meal packages, perfect for everything from corporate meetings to backyard gatherings.

To stay informed about the grand opening, exclusive local promotions, and community events, visit www.dickeys.com or follow Dickey’s Post Falls on social media.

Location:

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

306 North Spokane Street

Post Falls, ID 83854

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

