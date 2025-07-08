IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 27- 2025

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

 Statement of transactions in own shares from June 30th to July 4th 2025

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market         (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/06/2025 FR0010259150   2 847    101,52831 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/06/2025 FR0010259150   2 902    102,07888 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/07/2025 FR0010259150    112    101,40 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/07/2025 FR0010259150    210    101,34762 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/07/2025 FR0010259150   2 178    102,33691 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/07/2025 FR0010259150   2 890    103,72637 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/07/2025 FR0010259150   5 137    102,94409 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/07/2025 FR0010259150   3 113    104,03212 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/07/2025 FR0010259150    250    102,00 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/07/2025 FR0010259150   3 190    102,52292 XPAR

 
 
  		TOTAL 22 829 102,7556
 

Attachment


Attachments

EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 27_2025

Recommended Reading