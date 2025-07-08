IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 27- 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and by market



Statement of transactions in own shares from June 30th to July 4th 2025

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer

(Legal Entity Identifier) Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/06/2025 FR0010259150 2 847 101,52831 CCXE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/06/2025 FR0010259150 2 902 102,07888 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/07/2025 FR0010259150 112 101,40 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/07/2025 FR0010259150 210 101,34762 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/07/2025 FR0010259150 2 178 102,33691 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/07/2025 FR0010259150 2 890 103,72637 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/07/2025 FR0010259150 5 137 102,94409 CCXE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/07/2025 FR0010259150 3 113 104,03212 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/07/2025 FR0010259150 250 102,00 CCXE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/07/2025 FR0010259150 3 190 102,52292 XPAR





TOTAL 22 829 102,7556



