IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 27- 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from June 30th to July 4th 2025
|Name of the issuer
| Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 847
|101,52831
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 902
|102,07888
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|112
|101,40
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|210
|101,34762
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 178
|102,33691
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 890
|103,72637
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|5 137
|102,94409
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 113
|104,03212
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|250
|102,00
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 190
|102,52292
|XPAR
|
|
|
|TOTAL
|22 829
|102,7556
|
Attachment