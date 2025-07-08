Balance sheet of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of June 30, 2025

Strasbourg, July 8, 2025 – 06:00 pm CET
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of June 30, 2025, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:
- 327 750 shares
- € 112,376
In the first half of 2025, it was negotiated a total of:
|Purchases
|249,004 shares
|€ 180,297
|769 market transactions
|Sales
|280,915 shares
|€ 212,020
|967 market transactions
It is recalled that:
- as of December 31, 2024, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:
- 359,661 shares
- € 80,653.30
- at the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:
- 164,183 shares
- € 246,158
- when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:
- € 500,000
