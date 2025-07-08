Balance sheet of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of June 30, 2025

Strasbourg, July 8, 2025 – 06:00 pm CET

 

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of June 30, 2025, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

  1. 327 750 shares
  2. € 112,376

In the first half of 2025, it was negotiated a total of:

Purchases249,004 shares€ 180,297769 market transactions
Sales280,915 shares€ 212,020967 market transactions


It is recalled that:

  1. as of December 31, 2024, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:
  • 359,661 shares
  • € 80,653.30
  1. at the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:
  • 164,183 shares
  • € 246,158
  1. when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:
  • € 500,000


