Balance sheet of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of June 30, 2025

Strasbourg, July 8, 2025 – 06:00 pm CET

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of June 30, 2025, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

327 750 shares € 112,376

In the first half of 2025, it was negotiated a total of:

Purchases 249,004 shares € 180,297 769 market transactions Sales 280,915 shares € 212,020 967 market transactions





It is recalled that:

as of December 31, 2024, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

359,661 shares

€ 80,653.30

at the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:

164,183 shares

€ 246,158

when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:

€ 500,000







