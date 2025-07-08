Questex’s Sensors Converge 2025 Celebrated 40 Years with Unmatched Energy, Innovation & Industry Growth

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge 2025 wrapped an unforgettable event in Santa Clara celebrating 40 years of sensors and electronics innovation while setting the stage for the future of smart technologies. The event drew 18% more attendees year-over-year and welcomed 60+ new exhibitors, making it one of the most energized and future-focused editions to date.

The three-day event, held June 24–26 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, featured breakthrough product showcases, visionary keynotes, and high-impact panels—with topics ranging from edge AI to tariff policy and electronics trade to the future of women-led innovation in tech.

“The 2025 edition was not only a celebration of our 40-year legacy but a clear reflection of the innovation and collaboration driving the future of our industry,” said David Drain, Show Director, Sensors Converge. “From the packed sessions to the energy on the show floor, this was our most dynamic show in recent history.”

Highlights from Sensors Converge 2025:

Industry Momentum and Community Growth : Attendance surged by 18% year-over-year, reflecting strong market demand and community engagement.

: Attendance surged by 18% year-over-year, reflecting strong market demand and community engagement. Expanding Expo : Nearly 200 exhibitors (including 60+ first-time participants) showcased technologies spanning chips, software, edge devices, AI integration, and more.

: Nearly 200 exhibitors (including 60+ first-time participants) showcased technologies spanning chips, software, edge devices, AI integration, and more. Thought Leadership on Display : Keynotes from Jaime Lien (Archetype AI), Brian Bircumshaw (Exo), Seong-Hyok Sean Kim (LG Electronics), and Sanjay Kumar (Kearney) addressed sensor-driven AI, smart healthcare, and data-powered spaces Panels & Roundtables covered pressing topics like tariff policy, the CHIPS Act, sensor innovation in energy, and tinyML at the edge The WISE (Women in Sensors & Electronics) panel brought needed visibility to women-led innovation and investment across the sector

: Best of Sensors Awards celebrated excellence across hardware, design, AI applications, and new product innovation, as well as individual and company excellence, and the Fierce Electronics 40 Under 40 class of emerging industry leaders.

celebrated excellence across hardware, design, AI applications, and new product innovation, as well as individual and company excellence, and the Fierce Electronics class of emerging industry leaders. Meaningful Networking & Experiences: The VIP Program, Curated Meetups and Networking Roundtables, and New Tech Breakfast all created high-touch engagement across the attendee experience. The 40th Anniversary celebration featured a live band, commemorative t-shirts, 80s nostalgia, and the kind of vibrant community gathering that only Sensors Converge could deliver.

What the Community Said about Sensors Converge:

“Another great Sensors Converge! My favorite part is all the connections and interaction. Over 5,000 registered and between our three technical partners at the event we got over 150 quality leads,” said Anthony DePaolantonio, W5 Engineering.

“Ten years of attending Sensors Expo & Conference, and this one was extra special. Walking the floor, I was reminded why our sensor community feels more like a family. I reconnected with mentors whom I continue to look up to, swapped war stories with my “sensor brothers,” and met bright new minds pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. The energy was contagious—each year the buzz grows louder, the ideas bolder, and the collaborations stronger,” said Kunal Bajaj, former Google, Nest Labs engineer.

“We had an incredible experience exhibiting at Sensors Converge in Santa Clara last week! For our team at Very, the highlight wasn’t just the cutting-edge tech on display—it was the chance to connect in person, share ideas, and build relationships with those shaping the future of connected devices. Heading home inspired and energized by the community,” said Very.

“It was an incredible opportunity to connect with customers, hear insights from technologists, and explore the latest trends shaping our field. Can’t wait to see everyone next year!,” said Isabelle Lui, STMicroelectronics.

“Sensors Converge was an award-winning experience from our jam-packed booth to our powerful meetings and our Best of Sensors trophy!,” said Sarah Carlson, ams OSRAM.

“Super productive week at #sensorsconverge conference in Santa Clara. We learned a ton about a lot of nerdy stuff and came away with some clear plans for integrating into our roadmap,” said Mason Bradford, KineticoPRO.

“The event was well attended with the exhibition floor buzz on both days of the conference with some great technical sessions that showcased the present and future of sensors in the age of edge AI,” said Leonard Lee, neXt Curve.

“It was exciting to see innovations in sensor technology, IoT, edge AI, and embedded systems — and how they’re shaping industries like healthcare, robotics, and industrial automation. Even better was reconnecting with familiar faces and meeting so many new ones. Looking forward to new collaborations ahead,” said Valentina Podgainaia, Orion Innovation.

“Sensors Converge brought together some of the most exciting innovators in the industry and Solaires Entreprises Inc. was proud to be part of it. Our team had some amazing conversations and came away with strong leads and new connections that we’re eager to build on. Events like this are a great reminder of how much interest there is in sustainable technology — and how valuable it is to connect directly with experts advancing practical solutions,” said Sahar Sam, Solaires Entreprises.

“Just back from Sensors Converge 2025 and amazed by the innovation and energy at the event! From AI-powered edge computing to next-gen MEMS, the conference united brilliant minds pushing the boundaries of sensing, connectivity, and intelligent systems. Sensors have transformed into the cornerstone of smarter products in automotive, industrial, consumer, and medical sectors. Excited to be part of an industry constantly evolving and redefining possibilities,” said Mazen Allawi, GlobalFoundries.

Save the Date for 2026!

Sensors Converge returns to Santa Clara, CA, May 5–7, 2026—with expanded programming, even more exhibitors, and new ways to connect. Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are now open. Contact achun@questex.com or mhurley@questex.com for more information.

Learn more and sign up for updates at www.sensorsconverge.com.

Follow Sensors Converge on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok.

